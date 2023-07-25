Mohammed Naeem Momin takes charge as new Registrar of Mangalore University

Mangaluru, July 22: The Karnataka state unit of Congress has decided to launch protests at block and district levels with the slogan ‘BJP hatao, beti bachao’ to condemn the incident of tribal women being paraded naked by BJP supporters in Manipur.

KPCC spokesperson AC Vinayaraj said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence in the sexual harassment case related to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Hathras gang rape and murder, Unnao rape case, Bilkis Bano case and rape and murders in Kashmir has led to such lawlessness in Manipur. Hence, the Congress will launch protest series in all blocks and districts soon, he told reporters here on Friday.

The Manipur violence has resulted in the death of over 150 people and left nearly 300 injured besides displacement of over 40,000 people, he said.

“Women are being raped and public properties are set on fire when the police remain silent spectators. This is a government-sponsored ethnic violence that began four months ago. The BJP government led by N Biren Singh and MLAs have written to the PM seeking help to save the state. Meanwhile, several organisations and political parties also have urged the Prime Minister to intervene. However, the PM and home minister Amit Shah were busy campaigning for the Karnataka assembly election,” Vinayaraj said.

He charged the central government of keeping people in the dark about the ethnic violence in Manipur. “It is highly condemnable that two tribal women were sexually assaulted and paraded naked. The incident has brought disgrace to the entire human race. The Prime Minister has responded to the issue only after the intervention of the Supreme Court,” he said and questioned the central government for not imposing President’s rule in Manipur.