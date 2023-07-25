  1. Home
  Mohammed Naeem Momin takes charge as new Registrar of Mangalore University

News Network
July 25, 2023

Mangaluru, July 25: KAS officer (senior scale) Mohammad Naeem Momin took charge as the 17th Registrar (Administration) of Mangalore University on Tuesday morning.

Hailing from Bagalkote district, Mohammad Naeem Momin has served as Assistant Commissioner in Bidar and Hassan districts. He also has the experience of serving as Under Secretary to the State Government in Vidhana Soudha. Dr. Kishore Kumar C. K who as the registrar since April, 2021, handed over power to the new registrar.

Vice Chancellor (Acting) Prof. Jayaraj Amin, Registrar (Evaluation) Dr. Raju Krishna Chalannavar, Finance Officer Dr.Sangappa Y, deans of various streams, heads of departments congratulated the new registrar. Dr. Kishore Kumar C. K will continue as the Director of the Department of Physical Education, according to the press release from Mangalore University.

News Network
July 22,2023

Mangaluru, July 22: The Karnataka state unit of Congress has decided to launch protests at block and district levels with the slogan ‘BJP hatao, beti bachao’ to condemn the incident of tribal women being paraded naked by BJP supporters in Manipur.

KPCC spokesperson AC Vinayaraj said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence in the sexual harassment case related to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Hathras gang rape and murder, Unnao rape case, Bilkis Bano case and rape and murders in Kashmir has led to such lawlessness in Manipur. Hence, the Congress will launch protest series in all blocks and districts soon, he told reporters here on Friday.

The Manipur violence has resulted in the death of over 150 people and left nearly 300 injured besides displacement of over 40,000 people, he said.

“Women are being raped and public properties are set on fire when the police remain silent spectators. This is a government-sponsored ethnic violence that began four months ago. The BJP government led by N Biren Singh and MLAs have written to the PM seeking help to save the state. Meanwhile, several organisations and political parties also have urged the Prime Minister to intervene. However, the PM and home minister Amit Shah were busy campaigning for the Karnataka assembly election,” Vinayaraj said.

He charged the central government of keeping people in the dark about the ethnic violence in Manipur. “It is highly condemnable that two tribal women were sexually assaulted and paraded naked. The incident has brought disgrace to the entire human race. The Prime Minister has responded to the issue only after the intervention of the Supreme Court,” he said and questioned the central government for not imposing President’s rule in Manipur.

News Network
July 15,2023

Belagavi, July 15: A Karnataka man accused of making threat and extortion calls to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has terror links, an ongoing probe into the case has revealed.

Sources said on Saturday that the accused, Jayesh Poojary from Mangaluru who is currently in jail, is in connection with terrorist Afsar Pasha, who was involved in the 2005 terror attack on the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru.

According to the sources, Pasha, who is currently lodged in Belagavi's Hindalga jail, has links to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist outfit.

The probe further revealed that Poojary had made the calls after colluding and planning with Pasha.

The Maharashtra Special Task Force sleuths had also visited Hindalga prison to gather information.

Poojary made the first call to the Union Minister on January 14 and demanded Rs 100 crore in extortion money.

He had threatened to explode Gadkari's Jan Sampark office if the ransom was not paid.

The Maharashtra Police had taken up the investigation and traced the call to the Hindalga prison.

He again made an extortion call to Gadkari’s Jan Sampark office on March 21 and demanded for a Rs 10 crore ransom.

Poojary was taken into custody by the Maharashtra Police on March 28.

The police are preparing to submit a charge sheet in connection to the case.

News Network
July 12,2023

Mysuru: The police have rubbished the rumours of communal angle in the murder of 32-year-old member of Yuva Brigade during Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations earlier this week in Mysuru district. 

Six people were arrested in connection with the murder occurred on July 9. The Mysuru district police arrested the two of the accused – Manikanta alias Kole Mani and Sandesh – on Monday and the others – Anil, Shankar alias Thuppa, Manju and Harris – on Tuesday, officials privy to the developments said.

One of the accused is said to be brother of a BJP corporator in Mysuru. 

According to police officials, the victim, identified as Venugopal Nayak, a resident of Srirampura Colony in T Narasipur town, participated in a Hanuman Jayanti programme along with others on Sunday. However, during the procession, a scuffle broke out between two groups over a trivial issue, which led to the murder.

Mysuru district superintendent of police Seema Latkar said that the clash occurred between members of the same community, adding that there was no communal angle behind the incident.

“According to preliminary investigation, two reasons may have caused the murder. One possible reason might be the issue over parking vehicles, and the other over the flex board of late Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The murder occurred near Haris Service Station. There is no communal angle behind the incident.”

Meanwhile, the state BJP has set up a fact-finding team, led by national general secretary C T Ravi, along with MP Pratap Simha, MLAs C N Ashwath Narayan and T S Srivatsa, among others, to investigate and “ascertain the truth”. The teams will submit its report to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah after the ground investigation.

Speaking to media persons, Ravi said that number of murders has increased in Karnataka after "Taliban mindset" government came to power in the state.

Chakravarthy Sulibele, a Hindutva leader who heads Namo Brigade in Karnataka, had visited the family and offered his condolences.

Sulibele tweeted, “Siddaramayya 2.0 expanding its tentacles. We lost one of our volunteers yesterday just because he was an active organiser of Hanuma Jayanti! He was brutally murdered by the supporters of Congress.. Karnataka burning.. Another WB soon to be witnessed.. #YuvaBrigade.”

