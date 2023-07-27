Monsoon death toll in Dakshina Kannada mounts to 7; Rough sea alert from Mangaluru to Karwar

  1. Home
News Network
July 27, 2023

Mangaluru, July 27: A gloomy atmosphere prevailed across coastal district of Dakshina Kannada as the red alert by IMD continued on Thursday. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains continued to lash parts of the district.

IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rain, with extremely heavy rainfall of more than 114 mm to 204 mm likely to occur at isolated places over all the districts of coastal Karnataka. There will also be thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds with wind speeds reaching 40-50kmph in isolated places over all the coastal districts till Saturday.

Meanwhile, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) issued a rough sea alert, stating high waves in the range of 3.5-3.7m were predicted along the coast from Mangaluru to Karwar till Thursday.

There was widespread rain along the coast on Wednesday that caused loss of life and damage to property. 

However, with the rain intensity reducing, the water level in the rivers in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts went down on Wednesday, from the high levels of Monday.

In Dakshina Kannada, one more person drowned, taking the death toll this monsoon to seven. The deceased is Muzambil aka B Ismail,32, a resident of Halekote, Ullal. He drowned when he accidentally slipped and fell into the sea at Kasba Bazar.

Some roads in Bantwal taluk were blocked due to a hillock caving in and boulders falling on the roads. Gusty winds resulted in some tiled houses getting damaged in the region.

Dakshina Kannada received an average rainfall of 69mm, with Moodbidri taluk receiving the highest at 100mm, followed by Kadaba and Bantwal taluks receiving more than 70mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, till 8.30am on Wednesday.

The damage to Mescom infrastructure was 73 poles, two transformers and 3 km of supply lines in the last 24 hours. Udupi district received an average of 94mm of rainfall. Hebri taluk received the highest rainfall at 113mm, followed by Byndoor at 97mm.

Kodkani in Siddapur taluk, Uttara Kannada district, received the highest rainfall in the state at 203mm, and Nadpalu in Karkala taluk received 142mm of rainfall.

India Meteorological Department has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea, stating that squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Karnataka coast till July 28.

News Network
July 21,2023

New Delhi, July 21: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Gujarat government in Rahul Gandhi’s Modi surname remark case. SC also issued notice to complainant & Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi on Gandhi’s plea and posted the matter for hearing on August 4. SC said limited question at this stage is whether the conviction deserves to be suspended.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra heard the matter.

The Congress leader had challenged the Gujarat High Court’s order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case. He was sentenced to two years in jail by Surat court over 'Modi surname' remark back in 2019.

Gandhi in his appeal said that if the Gujarat HC judgment that was passed on July 7 is not stayed, it lead to "throttling of free speech, expression, thought, and statement".

A bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud had on July 18 agreed had to hear Gandhi's plea after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi mentioned the matter and sought urgent hearing.

Gandhi in his appeal said that if the Gujarat HC judgment that was passed on July 7 is not stayed, it may lead to "throttling of free speech, expression, thought, and statement".

Purnesh Modi, a former minister in the Gujarat government, had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his "how all thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019. He was apparently referring to businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, two fugitive prominent businessmen wanted in India.

The Congress leader was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 24 after a Gujarat court convicted and sentenced him to two-year imprisonment.

News Network
July 22,2023

Mangaluru, July 22: BJP Karnataka State President and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to name the popular trains of the city after eminent personalities and places of coastal Karnataka.

In a letter to the minister, he proposed new names for the trains that run through the region. The MP made a proposal to name the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Kannur Express as Rani Abbakka Express.

He said in the letter that passengers easily identify trains by their regional names, citing the existing names of the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai LTT Express as Nethravati Express and Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin train as Mangala Lakshadweep Express, both of which initially originated in Mangaluru.

Noting that people are facing difficulty in identifying many trains originating from Mangaluru or passing through the city which are yet to have a name, he said naming them after personalities, places and rivers of the region would boost the confidence of the people in the coastal district.

The other train names proposed in his letter are the Bengaluru-Mysuru-Mangaluru train Mysuru as Mangaladevi Express, Mangaluru Central-Madgaon train (Sauparnika Express), Mangaluru Central-Coimbatore junction inter-city express (Tulunadu inter-city express) and the MGR Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central train (Tejaswini express).

He also suggested in the letter that the Chennai Egmore-Mangaluru Central Express be named Chandragiri Express, Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express as Karavali Express, Mangaluru junction-Vijayapura Express as Hemavati Express and Mangaluru Central-Kacheguda express as Phalguni express.

News Network
July 22,2023

Kamat.jpg

Mangaluru, July 22: D Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South, has accused the Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara of targeting Hindutva activists through the newly set up anti-communal wing. 

“A decision of the Mangaluru City Police to extern Hindu activists is a part of revenge politics. Let the government withdraw its decision to extern Bajrang Dal activists,” Kamath said.

The setting up of the Anti-Communal Wing in the coastal area is a blot on the Brand Mangaluru concept, he said. 

“What is the purpose of an anti-communal wing with local police in it? Is the police force not capable of handling untoward incidents? The government is taking revenge on people of Dakshina Kannada for not supporting the Congress in the assembly election,” he added.

