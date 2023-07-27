Monsoon death toll in Dakshina Kannada mounts to 7; Rough sea alert from Mangaluru to Karwar

Mangaluru, July 27: A gloomy atmosphere prevailed across coastal district of Dakshina Kannada as the red alert by IMD continued on Thursday. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains continued to lash parts of the district.

IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rain, with extremely heavy rainfall of more than 114 mm to 204 mm likely to occur at isolated places over all the districts of coastal Karnataka. There will also be thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds with wind speeds reaching 40-50kmph in isolated places over all the coastal districts till Saturday.

Meanwhile, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) issued a rough sea alert, stating high waves in the range of 3.5-3.7m were predicted along the coast from Mangaluru to Karwar till Thursday.

There was widespread rain along the coast on Wednesday that caused loss of life and damage to property.

However, with the rain intensity reducing, the water level in the rivers in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts went down on Wednesday, from the high levels of Monday.

In Dakshina Kannada, one more person drowned, taking the death toll this monsoon to seven. The deceased is Muzambil aka B Ismail,32, a resident of Halekote, Ullal. He drowned when he accidentally slipped and fell into the sea at Kasba Bazar.

Some roads in Bantwal taluk were blocked due to a hillock caving in and boulders falling on the roads. Gusty winds resulted in some tiled houses getting damaged in the region.

Dakshina Kannada received an average rainfall of 69mm, with Moodbidri taluk receiving the highest at 100mm, followed by Kadaba and Bantwal taluks receiving more than 70mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, till 8.30am on Wednesday.

The damage to Mescom infrastructure was 73 poles, two transformers and 3 km of supply lines in the last 24 hours. Udupi district received an average of 94mm of rainfall. Hebri taluk received the highest rainfall at 113mm, followed by Byndoor at 97mm.

Kodkani in Siddapur taluk, Uttara Kannada district, received the highest rainfall in the state at 203mm, and Nadpalu in Karkala taluk received 142mm of rainfall.

India Meteorological Department has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea, stating that squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Karnataka coast till July 28.