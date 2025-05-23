Monsoon reaches Kerala; heading to Karnataka; earliest onset over Indian mainland since 2009

The southwest monsoon made an early arrival over Kerala eight days sooner on Saturday instead of the predicted June 1. This marked the earliest onset of the seasonal rains over the Indian mainland since 2009, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed. The monsoon is expected to reach Karnataka soon.

An early onset of the monsoon generally brings positive sentiment across sectors, especially agriculture, which remains the backbone of India’s rural economy. Timely rains help recharge groundwater, fill reservoirs, and support early sowing of kharif crops such as rice, pulses, oilseeds, cotton, and vegetables — all of which are crucial for food security and rural incomes.

However, the weather experts earlier cautioned that while the early onset is encouraging, the real impact will depend on how steadily and uniformly the monsoon progresses across the country in the coming weeks. A consistent spread and distribution of rainfall are essential to ensure a successful kharif season.

Uneven rainfall or prolonged dry spells can offset the benefits of an early start.

If the monsoon maintains its pace and spreads evenly to central and northern India by mid-July — its usual schedule — the country could be on track for a strong agricultural output, which would also help keep food inflation in check and boost overall economic growth.

Rain batters Kerala, govt on high alert

Meanwhile, though the early rains bring hope, they also triggered chaos across Kerala.

Overnight heavy downpours accompanied by strong winds uprooted trees, dislodged electric poles, and left several roads waterlogged in multiple districts on Saturday.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said that the intense winds lashing the state overnight appeared consistent with monsoon patterns. He added that more rainfall is expected in districts north of Kozhikode, as well as in Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

“All District Collectors have been issued clear instructions regarding monsoon preparedness,” Rajan said, noting that he will chair an online meeting to assess the situation across districts. He urged the public to remain cautious, limit travel to safe areas, and avoid spreading unverified weather updates on social media, which could create panic.

The IMD had issued a red alert—indicating extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours—for Kannur and Kasaragod districts. An orange alert, which signals very heavy rain between 11 cm and 20 cm, was declared in nine other districts. Yellow alerts were also in place for areas expected to receive heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.