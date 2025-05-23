  1. Home
  2. Monsoon reaches Kerala; heading to Karnataka; earliest onset over Indian mainland since 2009

Monsoon reaches Kerala; heading to Karnataka; earliest onset over Indian mainland since 2009

coastaldigest.com news network
May 24, 2025

The southwest monsoon made an early arrival over Kerala eight days sooner on Saturday instead of the predicted June 1. This marked the earliest onset of the seasonal rains over the Indian mainland since 2009, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed. The monsoon is expected to reach Karnataka soon. 

An early onset of the monsoon generally brings positive sentiment across sectors, especially agriculture, which remains the backbone of India’s rural economy. Timely rains help recharge groundwater, fill reservoirs, and support early sowing of kharif crops such as rice, pulses, oilseeds, cotton, and vegetables — all of which are crucial for food security and rural incomes.

However, the weather experts earlier cautioned that while the early onset is encouraging, the real impact will depend on how steadily and uniformly the monsoon progresses across the country in the coming weeks. A consistent spread and distribution of rainfall are essential to ensure a successful kharif season.

Uneven rainfall or prolonged dry spells can offset the benefits of an early start.

If the monsoon maintains its pace and spreads evenly to central and northern India by mid-July — its usual schedule — the country could be on track for a strong agricultural output, which would also help keep food inflation in check and boost overall economic growth.

Rain batters Kerala, govt on high alert

Meanwhile, though the early rains bring hope, they also triggered chaos across Kerala.

Overnight heavy downpours accompanied by strong winds uprooted trees, dislodged electric poles, and left several roads waterlogged in multiple districts on Saturday.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said that the intense winds lashing the state overnight appeared consistent with monsoon patterns. He added that more rainfall is expected in districts north of Kozhikode, as well as in Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

“All District Collectors have been issued clear instructions regarding monsoon preparedness,” Rajan said, noting that he will chair an online meeting to assess the situation across districts. He urged the public to remain cautious, limit travel to safe areas, and avoid spreading unverified weather updates on social media, which could create panic.

The IMD had issued a red alert—indicating extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours—for Kannur and Kasaragod districts. An orange alert, which signals very heavy rain between 11 cm and 20 cm, was declared in nine other districts. Yellow alerts were also in place for areas expected to receive heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
May 24,2025

The southwest monsoon made an early arrival over Kerala eight days sooner on Saturday instead of the predicted June 1. This marked the earliest onset of the seasonal rains over the Indian mainland since 2009, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed. The monsoon is expected to reach Karnataka soon. 

An early onset of the monsoon generally brings positive sentiment across sectors, especially agriculture, which remains the backbone of India’s rural economy. Timely rains help recharge groundwater, fill reservoirs, and support early sowing of kharif crops such as rice, pulses, oilseeds, cotton, and vegetables — all of which are crucial for food security and rural incomes.

However, the weather experts earlier cautioned that while the early onset is encouraging, the real impact will depend on how steadily and uniformly the monsoon progresses across the country in the coming weeks. A consistent spread and distribution of rainfall are essential to ensure a successful kharif season.

Uneven rainfall or prolonged dry spells can offset the benefits of an early start.

If the monsoon maintains its pace and spreads evenly to central and northern India by mid-July — its usual schedule — the country could be on track for a strong agricultural output, which would also help keep food inflation in check and boost overall economic growth.

Rain batters Kerala, govt on high alert

Meanwhile, though the early rains bring hope, they also triggered chaos across Kerala.

Overnight heavy downpours accompanied by strong winds uprooted trees, dislodged electric poles, and left several roads waterlogged in multiple districts on Saturday.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said that the intense winds lashing the state overnight appeared consistent with monsoon patterns. He added that more rainfall is expected in districts north of Kozhikode, as well as in Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

“All District Collectors have been issued clear instructions regarding monsoon preparedness,” Rajan said, noting that he will chair an online meeting to assess the situation across districts. He urged the public to remain cautious, limit travel to safe areas, and avoid spreading unverified weather updates on social media, which could create panic.

The IMD had issued a red alert—indicating extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours—for Kannur and Kasaragod districts. An orange alert, which signals very heavy rain between 11 cm and 20 cm, was declared in nine other districts. Yellow alerts were also in place for areas expected to receive heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 15,2025

julani.jpg

Riyadh: Dismantling years of US government policy of treating Syria like a pariah, President Donald Trump on Wednesday met Syria's interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa-- former leader of a rebel group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which was an offshoot of al-Qaeda and designated as a terrorist organisation by the American government. The meeting was held in Riyadh at the request of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a day after President Trump lifted sweeping sanctions against Syria, which the US began imposing in 1979.

After the meeting, Trump, who often judges people based on how they look, suggested that al-Sharaa has a "real shot at doing a good job" with war-torn Syria. He also called the former terrorist a "young, attractive, tough guy" with a "very strong" past. 

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, he said al-Sharaa is a “young, attractive guy. Tough guy. Strong past. Very strong past. Fighter.”

“He's got a real shot at holding it together."

Trump said he spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, "who is very friendly with him. He feels he's got a shot of doing a good job. It's a torn-up country.”

Trump is the first US president to meet a Syrian leader in a quarter of a century, and urged the onetime jihadist to normalise ties with Israel. He, however, gave no indication that the United States would remove Syria from its blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism -- a designation dating back to 1979 over support to Palestinian militants that severely impedes investment.

But the US president's offer to lift sanctions on Syria, mostly imposed during the repressive rule of ousted president Bashar al-Assad, comes as a major boost to the war-ravaged country, still getting to grips with Sharaa's December toppling of Assad.

Why Meeting Raised Eyebrows?

The meeting between the two leaders raised eyebrows globally due to al-Sharaa's murky past. Previously known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani, al-Sharaa was linked to the terror group al-Qaeda and fought against US forces in Iraq, and had even spent years in American custody. However, the former jihadist has abandoned his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, trimmed his beard and donned a suit and tie to receive foreign dignitaries since ousting Assad from power on December 8, 2024.

He was later appointed to lead Syria for an unspecified transitional period, and has been tasked with forming an interim legislature after the dissolution of the Assad era parliament and the suspension of the 2012 constitution.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 24,2025

satish.jpg

Mangaluru: What was meant to be a day of celebration turned into a day of unimaginable sorrow at Kanyana near Vittal in Dakshina Kannada district, as a young husband preparing for his wife's baby shower collapsed and passed away just hours before the event.

The victim, Satish (33), a humble pick-up vehicle driver from Mittanadka in Kanyana, was eagerly making arrangements for the joyous ceremony that was to welcome the arrival of his first child. The house was adorned with hopes, decorations, and the warmth of family—until fate dealt a cruel blow.

On Friday, May 23, morning, as the family prepared for the seemantha (baby shower) rituals, Satish suddenly collapsed at home. Panic gripped the household as he was rushed to a nearby hospital. With his condition worsening, doctors referred him to a hospital in Mangaluru for further treatment. But destiny had other plans—Satish breathed his last before medical help could save him.

The house that was supposed to echo with laughter and celebration now stands silent, draped in grief. His wife, who was moments away from being showered with blessings and love for her journey into motherhood, now finds herself surrounded by tearful condolences and shattered dreams.

Family sources confirm that the exact cause of death is still unknown.

This heart-wrenching incident has left the entire community in mourning. Satish’s untimely demise is a haunting reminder of life’s fragility—how quickly joy can turn into sorrow.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.