  'Moral policing': 2 youths attacked for friendship with Muslim girl in Dakshina Kannada

‘Moral policing’: 2 youths attacked for friendship with Muslim girl in Dakshina Kannada

News Network
September 2, 2021

Mangaluru, Sept 2: A group allegedly assaulted and later issued threats to two youths for their friendship with a woman belonging to different faith near Puttur bus stand in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday.

The men who were assaulted were identified as Hanumantharaya and Chowdaiah from Manvi taluk in Raichur. According to the complainant Hanumantharaya, he had known Naseema (name changed) from Puttur on social media. Later, the duo was in contact with each other over the phone. 

A week ago, Naseema had contacted Hanumantharaya and had asked him to come down to Puttur. Accordingly, Hanumanthraya along with his friend Chowdaiah had left his native village on August 31 and reached Puttur on Wednesday.

On reaching Puttur, Naseema along with her friend female friend had met the duo at the Puttur bus stand. When they were talking in the bus stand, four to five youth surrounded them and assaulted the victims for allegedly speaking to a girl from Muslim community.

In his complaint, Hanumantharaya said the youth aged between 25 to 28 years were conversing in Beary language.

The Puttur police have booked cases under various sections of the IPC against four to five unidentified people.

News Network
August 24,2021

Dubai, Aug 24: Authorities in the UAE have temporarily suspended the visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or have been in India in the past 14 days, according to Etihad Airways.

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered airline, which is the second flag carrier of the UAE, said in a tweet that it is working to update its website with the latest information.

“The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days,” Etihad said on Twitter.

The tweet was in response to a query by a passenger whether an Indian citizen holding a US visa can fly to Abu Dhabi and get visa-on-arrival and travel to Dubai without quarantine.

The airline also advised passengers to “please keep an eye out for latest regulations”.

The latest travel update is applicable to passengers having a visa or residence permit issued by the US, the UK or a European Union member state.

Travel regulations to and from the UAE have frequently changed in recent weeks considering the developing Covid-19 situation.

On April 22, Dubai-based Emirates Airline announced that its flights from India to the UAE will be suspended for 10 days.

On August 5, the UAE lifted a ban on transit passengers from India.

On August 10, the UAE’s flag carrier Emirates announced that UAE residents flying in from India and five other nations are no longer required to present Covid-19 vaccination certificate for entry. 

Tarsem singh
 - 
Thursday, 26 Aug 2021

Sir am from India , my visa Abudhabi , my 2 vacation completed , but show my red signal, please help sir red signal to green signal my details is ,, my id my ( 784-1973-6874-249-6) my passport number is ( K3781212)please help sir red signal to green signal,, thanks

News Network
August 24,2021

Udupi, Aug 24: Karnataka Kannada and Culture minister, V. Sunil Kumar on Monday said that the state government will take a call on reducing the duration of the 'Nada Geethe' (State Anthem) during the 10-day legislature session starting from September 13.

The Nada Geethe - Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate (Victory to you Mother Karnataka, The Daughter of Mother India) - is a Kannada poem, which was penned by Karnataka's most revered poet Kuvempu and this poem was officially declared the state anthem of Karnataka on 6 January 2004.

Since then, there has been demand for reducing the duration of this song which currently varies between four to five minutes depending on the rendition.

The 'Nada Geethe' is sung at all government functions and in schools.

Participating in an official meeting here, the minister told reporters that besides reducing the duration of the state anthem the state government will also take a decision on how the photograph of Kannadambe Bhuvaneshwari (Goddess of Kannada land) is to be displayed.

He added that his department would also be holding meetings with Youth Empowerment and Education departments to deliberate celebrating various 'Jayanthis' (birth anniversaries) in a meaningful manner by involving the participation of people.

"Tentatively we have decided to meet on August 27 in this regard," he said.

The minister added that he was also thinking of involving these three departments to be part of 'amrit mahotsav' celebrations of independence to infuse the spirit of patriotism among youths, students and people.

In 2014, there was a proposal to reduce the duration to one minute 50 seconds by the committee headed by Kannada prominent poet Channaveera Kanavi as the song currently varies between four to five minutes depending on the rendition.

However, the formal proposal in this regard was made by Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) in July 2019 to cap the duration of Naada Geethe - Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Thanujaathe - at two minutes and thirty seconds but the successive state government had been dilly dallying over this.

Prior to making this proposal, in November 2018, the committee headed by KSP president Manu Baligar was formed to decide on the capping the duration without leaving out any lyric from the composition of poet laureate, Kuvempu.

This committee was headed by eminent poets and jnanapeetha awardee Chandrashekar Kambara, Siddalingaiah, Doddarange Gowda, Kamala Hampana, B.T. Lalita Naik and other eminent personalities were part of the committee, who had given nod for the proposal.

