  2. ‘More JDS leaders may quit ahead of polls’, predicts HDK as Arsikere MLA decides to join Congress

News Network
March 2, 2023

HDK.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 2: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said more leaders and legislators may quit the party, ahead of Assembly polls in Karnataka, even as the party's Arsikere MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda announced that his next move is towards the Congress.

The former Chief Minister also said that the Karnataka Assembly poll schedule is expected to be announced by the Election Commission, later this month.

"It was said that JD(S) is in ICU, it does not have strength, and may win 10-15 seats with a great difficulty, along with that it was said that many will quit JD(S) giving it a shock. Some leaders had kept both their legs out of JD(S) for the last two years now, but were in the party for the sake of it, among them two-three people may quit in the next couple of days," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said, he is not giving priority to such things and was concentrating on strengthening the party with a target of winning 123 out of 224 seats and forming a government with absolute majority in the State.

Further noting that time is close for election dates to be announced, Kumaraswamy said, on any of the dates probably between March 20 to 30, the Election Commissioner may declare the dates for Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Hassan, Shivalinge Gowda today announced that he will be joining the Congress in the coming days. "I had said I will abide by the decision of leaders in my constituency and well wishers, accordingly about three thousand people met last night and said looking at the developments in the constituency and in JD(S) it was good for me to join Congress, as BJP is not an option," he said.

Stating that he will not resign until the term ends, Gowda said, "my next move after this term ends is towards Congress, this is the opinion of our leaders too....after discussing with Congress leaders I will decide on the joining date and other things." Another disgruntled JD(S) MLA A T Ramaswamy from Arkalgud too has said that he will definitely contest the upcoming Assembly elections, but is yet to decide which party he should join. 

Comments

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 23,2023

pavancong.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 23: Congress leader Pawan Khera was detained by police on Thursday after being deplaned from a flight to Raipur in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party said.

Khera, against whom a case has been registered in Assam, was asked by the Delhi Police to deplane. Congress leaders sat on dharna at the tarmac in protest and did not allow him to be taken away without an arrest warrant.

Senior Delhi Police officials later handed over a document from Assam Police seeking their help in the detention of Khera.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accompanied Khera to a police station at the airport where there was a huge deployment of CISF.

A case has been registered at Haflong police station in Assam against Khera under various sections of the IPC for his alleged remarks against the Prime Minister.

Earlier several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac. Khera was on his way to Raipur for the Congress plenary.

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport here, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera's bags. They said police was on its way and would explain the reason to him.

"We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter.

"What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?" she said.

The flight was delayed. 

Media Release
March 1,2023

HIF.jpg

Mangaluru: Under HIF India's 'project boondh’, a water dispenser with clean hot and cold water for public drinking was installed on 28th Feb at Dakke in Bunder, a commercial area of the city, in co-operation with Dakke Fish Market Union.

Ehsan Masjid Imam Maulana Altaf inaugurated the water dispenser and made dua. 

Entrepreneur Basha Hasanabba and Gujarat based Entrepreneur Mehboob graced the occasion as chief guests. HIF_ India President Nazim AK was present.

Deputy Director of Fisheries Harish Kumar D.D. complimented the project. 

On the same occasion, the service of Marhoom S.M. Bashir and his concern for the community was remembered.

Through HIF India's 'Project Boondh', it has been undertaking the projects to provide clean drinking water, bore wells, water pipe lines etc. in public places.

HIF Co-ordinator Rizwan Pandeshwar narrated the program, delivered vote of thanks and said that this installation in Dakke is the 5th Water Dispenser installation by HIF under their Project Boondh.

HIF2.jpg

News Network
February 16,2023

bommai.jpg

Mysuru, Feb 16: KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is all set to present the Budget on Friday, should give a report card on the previous budget and answer by Thursday evening, as to why they have spent only 56 per cent (1.4 lakh crore out of Rs 2.5 lakh crore allotted) of the allocation of previous budget-2022-23.

Out of 339 promises in that, 207 remain as mere government orders and 132 promises have not been implemented.  Hence Kannadigas should reject the Budget 2023-24 even before it is presented. When their promises remain in speeches, why should they seek vote, when they are not eligible to come to power again?

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Thursday, Shivakumar said Shuchi scheme which was supposed to benefit 19 lakh girl children is not re-started. 50 per cent of the promised Rs 3000 crore funds for Kalyana Karnataka is not spent. 

He said that Basavaraj Bommai has deceived all the communities with fake promises of reservation. The Bommai or Modi Government did not place the enhanced SC/ST reservation bill in the 9th schedule of the Constitution. They have failed to provide actual funds to Vokkaliga Development Board and Billava Kosha announced in the previous budget. They have not built Kannada Bhavan in Goa either. 

Shivakumar also said that Congress government had fulfilled 95 per cent of its promises in its manifesto.  The BJP government in the state has not fulfilled 91 per cent out of 600 promises made by them in their 2018 manifesto ahead of previous Assembly elections. They have not fulfilled 29 out of 32 promises made in education or 35 out of 40 promises made in health sectors.

40 out of 48 promises were made in infrastructure growth and 22 out of 23 promises were made in industrial growth. They failed to fulfil 97 out of 112 promises made to farmers including farm loan waivers or fair minimum support prices for crops. They failed to fulfil 24 out of 26 promises made to women, including allotting Rs 10,000 crore 'Sthree Unnati Nidhi' and giving smartphones to girls. They failed to fulfil 17 out of 18 promises made to youth. 2,52,000 government posts are vacant. They have not constructed a single PU college. Free education till degree level is also not fulfilled. 

He said that they betrayed the SC/ST/OBC communities by not fulfilling 71 out of 81 promises. They have not released the Rs 4500 crore worth of scholarships promised to students of those communities. They have not built Rs 15,000 crore worth of houses promised to those communities. They have duped the SC/STs, by diverting Rs 7000 crore of ST/ST sub-plan funds. 

Shivakumar said that PM Modi promised to make Mysore a Paris during his visit to Mysuru years ago. "Let them build one such road of Paris in Mysuru", said the KPCC president. 

He said it was thought that the double-engine government would go in high speed and take Karnataka to a bigger position. But it only made sound and released smoke and it never took off.

He said, "While we had thought that we would win 136 seats in the next assembly elections, going by the overwhelming response to 'Praja Dhwani' conventions, we feel that we will win 141 seats."

On actor Sudeep meeting him, he said, "he is a good friend, with my vast experience, we discussed several social service activities. I did not invite him to Congress."

KPCC working President R Druvanarayan, AICC secretary in charge of State, Roji M John, Senior Congress leaders, H M Revanna, Rani Sathish and others were present. 

D K Shivakumar said that unless they build a service road to Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway and provide alternate roads to people, they should not collect Rs 250 toll. Else they will take up a huge protest. 

