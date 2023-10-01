More ministerial berths for Muslims urged as ‘Bearys Souharda Bhavana’ inaugurated

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, September 30, inaugurated the Bearys Souharda Bhavana at HBR Layout in the city. The building was constructed by the Bearys Welfare Association, Bengaluru.

Speaking at the ceremony, Siddaramaiah announced that the state government has earmarked Rs 3,150 crores for the development of all minority communities, and it will be increased to Rs 10,000 crores in upcoming budgets.

He said all the five schemes launched by the Congress government are in favour of its people without any bias or discrimination.

On the same occasion, the BA Mohideen Memorial Auditorium was also inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar.

Giving credit of bringing an absolute majority government in the state to Muslim community, Shivakumar called it a “responsible” community.

He said, the Beary community shares love and compassion with the society which is truly outstanding.

Syed Muhammad Beary, President of the Bearys Group and Beary Souharda Bhavan Building committee, reminded the CM and DyCM that the Muslim community has paled a huge role in bringing them to power and urged to increase the Muslim representation in the state cabinet.

“Every time there were four to five ministers from the Muslim community. But this time only two ministerial seats have been given. During the cabinet expansion, the representatives of from this community should get at least three more ministerial berths,” he urged.

The event was presided over by the Bearys Welfare Association president and JD(S) MLC B M Farookh.

Speaker of Legislative Assembly UT Khader. Energy Minister K J George, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, Legislative Council Ruling Party Chief Whip Salim Ahmed, Umar Teekay and G A Bawa were present among others.