Mortal remains of student who swept away at Mangaluru beach found in Kerala

News Network
March 7, 2024

Mangaluru, Mar 7: Three days after he was washed away at Panambur beach in Mangaluru, a teenage boy’s decomposed mortal remains were discovered in the sea off the coast of Moosodi near Uppala in Kasaragod district of Kerala. 

The deceased is Likhit (18), a first-year PU student and resident of Porkodi. 

The identification was made based on the chain around the neck and innerwear. Fishermen from Uppala spotted the body floating in the sea and brought it ashore.

Following a post-mortem examination at the local hospital, Panambur police were notified and completed the necessary procedures before handing over the body to the family.

Likhit, along with four friends, had gone to Panambur beach for swimming on Sunday evening. Three were swept away by the massive waves. While the mortal remains of two were recovered on Monday, Likhit's body had remained untraceable. 

March 3,2024

Mangaluru, Mar 3: A college student, who was working part time as a food delivery person, was killed when a speeding bus rammed into his motorbike near Kankanady in Mangaluru on Friday night. 

The victim has been identified as Sinan (21), a student of Yenepoya College in the city. He was the son of Waheeda, a resident of Charmadi Jalalia Nagar near Kakkinje in Dakshina district. 

Sinan, hailing from a financially poor family, worked part-time as a food delivery person to support his education expenses. 

On Friday night too he was on his way to deliver food when the ghastly mishap took place.  

It is learnt that the reckless private bus, in its bid to overtake Sinan’s motorbike hit the handle of his vehicle throwing the two-wheeler and its rider on to rode. He breathed his lost on the spot. 

Sinan was the sole breadwinner of his family consisting of his father, mother, brother and sister. He also managed his college education on his own expense.

March 3,2024

Mangaluru, Mar 3: As the Lok Sabha polls are looming, Dakshina Kannada district administration is gearing up to the election process smoothly. According to Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P, there are 171 sensitive polling stations in the district, where additional security measures will be deployed during the polls.

While the district has 1,876 polling stations, the district administration has sufficient number of EVMs and VVPAT machines. He said officials have been directed to make necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the elections.

At a preparatory meeting held on Thursday, the DC directed officials to ensure basic infrastructure is available at all polling stations across the eight assembly segments in the district.

Drinking water supply, wash rooms, electricity and other facilities should be provided to the polling stations, he added.

Directing the officials from police and other departments to set up checkpoints at all Kerala-Karnataka border entry points, the DC said vehicles entering the district should be checked thoroughly. “Teams should be formed to man the checkposts, and they should work there everyday. Basic facilities should be provided for the staff at the checkposts,” the DC said.

Insisting officials to work in a coordinated manner, the DC said officials on election duty should work responsibly and ensure that there should be no lapses in their work.

The DC said there is a need to keep a watch on the transactions in nationalised, private and cooperative banks in the district. He also insisted that bank officers should be appointed as micro-observers. ZP CEO Dr Anandh K, SP C B Ryshyanth, DCP Siddharth Goyal, additional DC Santhosh Kumar and others were present.

March 7,2024

A senior official of the Hamas resistance group says the US and Israel are pursuing a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in a bid to “buy time” to prolong their genocidal war on the Palestinian territory.

Osama Hamdan, a Lebanon-based Hamas official, made the remarks in an interview with Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen news channel, as Gaza truce negotiations, mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar, have failed to achieve a breakthrough.

"From the first day [of the Gaza ceasefire talks], it was clear that all the Americans and Israelis wanted was a temporary truce and they refused to cease hostilities permanently,” he said.

“Both the United States and Israel are maneuvering and trying to buy some time.”

The official also warned that Hamas will not continue aimless negotiations, adding that the resistance group seeks a written agreement and that it cannot settle for less.

Any information about the Israeli captives "comes with a price… If there are no clear answers, we cannot continue to go around in circles," he said.

Hamdan further said that the occupying regime actually wants to "catch its breath and worsen the humanitarian crisis" in the besieged Gaza. 

Israel waged its brutal US-backed war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after Hamas carried out its historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime's intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 30,717 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 72,156 others.

Israel is intentionally starving the Palestinian people by blocking the passage of relief supplies into Gaza in what is considered a war crime under the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute.

Instead of halting the flow of its weapons to Gaza, the US has recently embarked on a public relations campaign and airdropped aid on the blockaded territory.

Hamdan said that the amount of the airdropped aid did not exceed two truckloads, noting that the US is a complicit in the regime's inhumane siege on Gaza.

“Those who want to come to Gaza to contribute to the liberation project are welcomed, while those who want to side with the Israeli occupation will be treated as an occupier," he said.

The Hamas official also warned that the more Israel escalates its aggression against Gaza, the more the resistance front will be pushed towards higher levels of the battle against the regime.

The course of developments in the current Gaza war shows that the Palestinian people will emerge victorious, he predicted.

