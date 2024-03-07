Mortal remains of student who swept away at Mangaluru beach found in Kerala

Mangaluru, Mar 7: Three days after he was washed away at Panambur beach in Mangaluru, a teenage boy’s decomposed mortal remains were discovered in the sea off the coast of Moosodi near Uppala in Kasaragod district of Kerala.

The deceased is Likhit (18), a first-year PU student and resident of Porkodi.

The identification was made based on the chain around the neck and innerwear. Fishermen from Uppala spotted the body floating in the sea and brought it ashore.

Following a post-mortem examination at the local hospital, Panambur police were notified and completed the necessary procedures before handing over the body to the family.

Likhit, along with four friends, had gone to Panambur beach for swimming on Sunday evening. Three were swept away by the massive waves. While the mortal remains of two were recovered on Monday, Likhit's body had remained untraceable.