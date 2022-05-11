Mosques in DK, Udupi will abide by SC guidelines on use of loudspeakers: Muslim body

  1. Home
News Network
May 11, 2022

Mangaluru, May 11: The Muslim Central Committee of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi has said that mosques in the region will abide by the guidelines of the Supreme Court with regard to the use of loudspeakers for Azaan.

Speaking to media persons in Mangaluru, the committee president K S Mohammed Masood said: “The Supreme Court had issued guidelines for using loudspeakers with prescribed decibel levels from 6 am to 10 pm, which will be adhered to.”

“Azaan is a call to offer prayer at prescribed times of the day and has been followed since the last several centuries. The Muslim Central Committee has directed all the Jamaaths to adhere to the guidelines,” he said.

“As president of the Kudroli Jamiya Masjid, I have directed the Kudroli masjid to completely stop using loudspeakers for the Azaan from Wednesday, May 11, itself," Masood said. 

Owing to the controversy created by Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik on playing Suprabhata and bhajans in Hindu places of worship to counter Azaan, the use of loudspeakers in all the places of worship has been restricted now, he alleged.

Condemning Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik for attempting to create communal disturbance in the name of azaan, Mr Masood said the Muslim Central Committee has written to the government through Deputy Commissioner seeking clarification on whether Muthalik is permitted to enter the district as several districts in the state had imposed restrictions on his entry to their respective districts.

Mr Masood said during 'Hindu Samajotsava' in Mangaluru, the Muslim Central Committee had offered juice to the participants while during Allahabad High Court judgement on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid in 2019, the VHP, Bajrang Dal, and Muslim Central Committee had resolved to maintain peace and harmony in the wake of the judgement. “We want peace, harmony and brotherhood to prevail in the society,” he said. 

News Network
April 29,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 29: The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have locked horns over the issue of extending help to the families of the persons arrested for indulging in large-scale violence in Hubballi.

Congress MLA and former minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has announced that he will help the mothers and children of the persons arrested in Hubballi. He has also stated that he will distribute food kits and Rs 5,000 cash to every family in Mastaan Shah Shaadi Mahal near Kasaba police station in Hubballi.

BJP National General Secretary and MLA C T Ravi took exception to it and stated that the Congress's role repeatedly comes into the open on such occasions. "After the violence at DJ Halli-KG Halli and Padarayanapura, where agitators torched the police station and the sitting MLA's house, the Congress played a similar role in helping the accused families," he said. The party gives monetary support and legal help through advocates, he added.

Congress MLA Zameer's name had also came to the front then also. Now also his name has come out for similar reasons. "He is the one pinching the baby and he is the one who is comforting the baby also," Ravi said.

"Congress wants to cause communal clashes to strengthen its vote bank. There were rumours of Congress supporting the hijab controversy from behind. They stood for the hijab and extended legal help. The advocates who argued for hijab charge Rs 50 lakh and they were in close touch with the Congress party. If we observe these developments, the role of the Congress is clear in the hijab crisis and the series of incidents of communal violence in the state," he claimed.

Khan stated that he will pray to Allah and ask him to punish the guilty as well as guide them on the right path during the sacred month of Ramzan. "Help will be extended to the families whose earning members have been jailed. This should not be misunderstood. Those who are guilty let them be punished," he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah distanced himself from the issue of Khan distributing food kits and cash to the families of the arrested persons. Siddaramaiah maintained that he wouldn't react on the issue. 

News Network
May 11,2022

New Delhi, May 11: As the Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold the application of sedition law, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju invoked "Lakshman Rekha" guiding different institutions, including the Executive and the Judiciary, and said no one should cross it.

Responding to queries by reporters soon after the top court gave its directions, Rijiju said, "We respect each other. Court should respect the government, legislature. So as the government also should respect court. We have clear demarcation of boundary and that 'Lakshman Rekha' should not be crossed by anybody."

In its significant order on the law that has been under intense public scrutiny, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said there was a need to balance the interest of civil liberties and interests of citizens with that of the state.

Taking note of the concerns of the Centre, the apex court said the “rigours of Section 124A (sedition) of the IPC is not in tune with the current social milieu” and permitted reconsideration of the provision.

The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohil, directed the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking sedition charges until the sedition law is "under reconsideration".

The court listed the matter in the third week of July and said its directions shall continue till further orders.

News Network
May 9,2022

mutalik.jpg

Bengaluru, May 9: The Hanuman Chalisa campaign against Azaan today reverberated across Karnataka as activists of Sri Ram Sene in Belagavi began chanting Hanuman Chalisa at 5 am from temples. 

According to the police, the incidents were reported in places including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Belgaum, Dharwad and Kalaburagi. Some of the Sri Ram Sene activists were briefly detained by cops. 

Muthalik, who was in Mysuru, played the Hanuman Chalisa and other devotional hymns at a temple. “It is not a symbolic protest or just for a day. This will continue till the government initiates action against loudspeakers installed at mosques,” he said.

“We have launched the campaign against the state government and members of the Muslim community who are not following the Supreme Court order. In future, we will file a contempt case against all deputy commissioners for failing to implement the Supreme Court’s order,” Muthalik told media persons.

Along the lines of a similar call by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Muthalik had on Sunday exhorted Sene activists to play Hanuman Chalisa and Suprabhata hymn from loudspeakers across temples in Karnataka from Monday if the BJP-led state government failed to act against loudspeakers installed in mosques.

Muthalik claimed several right-wing organisations have extended support to Sri Rama Sene. According to him, the organisation has contacted more than 1,000 temples across the state already.

HANEEF HASSAN
 - 
Monday, 9 May 2022

Let them play what they need we have benefits only let them play every five times prayer

Farooq Portfolio
 - 
Monday, 9 May 2022

Why do news channels give so much publicity for this? These people don't believe in God. They are just destroying peace and harmony in society.

Will they continue do chant Hunman chalisa or do other pooja 5 times to counter azan, offer special prayer once a week and fasting during Ramadan etc?

Azaan started over 1400 years ago and since the invention of microphone it is being used for azaan. Azaan will continue till the end of this world.

Our faith in Almighty is very strong and we are always praying every day for our country's betterment. May Almighty protect citizens of India from evil forces

