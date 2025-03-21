  1. Home
  2. MP Bats for Extension of Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express to Mumbai

MP Bats for Extension of Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express to Mumbai

News Network
March 18, 2025

Udupi, Mar 18: In response to concerns over the potential cancellation of the Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express due to low passenger occupancy, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary has proposed extending the service to Mumbai instead of discontinuing it.

MP Poojary met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and urged him to consider the extension, highlighting the benefits it would bring to commuters and the economy. The minister promptly directed railway officials to ensure the train service is not discontinued and to explore the feasibility of extending it to Mumbai.

A detailed report on the economic significance of Mangaluru and Udupi was also presented, stressing the necessity of the train's extension. Additionally, a request was made to introduce a sleeper Vande Bharat train between Mangaluru and Mumbai in the future.

Expressing gratitude to the minister for his prompt attention and assurance of support, MP Poojary welcomed the positive response and reiterated his commitment to improving railway connectivity in the region.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Media Release
March 15,2025

bcfi11.jpg

Dubai: The Bearys Cultural Forum (BCF), one of the most prominent overseas Kannada community service organizations, hosted a grand Iftar gathering at Al Zahiya Banquet Hall, Dubai. The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of approximately 1,400 Non-Resident Kannadigas (NRKs), reinforcing a strong sense of unity, spirituality, and interfaith harmony.

The gathering was presided over by BCF President Dr. B.K. Yusuf and BCF Founder-Patron Dr. Thumbay Moideen. The occasion was further dignified by the esteemed presence of the Honorable Consul General of India for Dubai and Northern Emirates, Shri Satish Kumar Sivan, along with Al Haj Taha Bafaki Tangal and Janab Al Haj Asgarali Tangal.

Several key figures played an instrumental role in organizing the event, including BCF General Secretary Dr. Kapu Mohammed, BCF Iftar Committee Chairman Janab Abdul Lathif Mulky, Vice Chairman Janab Afeeq Hussain, Key Office Bearer Janab Aslam Karaje, and BCF Advisory Board Members Janab Ibrahim Gadiyar and Janab Aboosalih M. Hussain. The event was also graced by distinguished guests such as Janab Ameeruddin S.I., Janab Rizwanullah Khan (Executive President, Emirates Glass), Janab K.M. Ashraf, Shri Praveen Amarnath, Advocate Khalil, Janab Salman Abdul Khader, Janab Mazhar Syed Beary (Bearys Group), Janab Khaleq Ali, Janab Shaikh Muzaffer (Founder President, AIM India Forum), Janab Ashraf Shah Manthoor (President, Karnataka Islamic Centre), Janab Noor Ashfaq, and Janab Basheer Kinnigoli Moolur.

A host of BCF office bearers, including Janab Yakub Dewa, Janab Iqbal Mefa, Janab Usman Moolur, Janab Nawaz Kotekar, Janab Niyaz Farangipete, Janab Ashraf Sathikal, Janab Suleman Moolur, Janab Rafiq Mulky, Janab Lathif, Janab Rahman Sajpa, Janab Ameer Halyangadi, Janab Samad Beerali, and Janab Riyaz Suratkal, along with BCF Women's Wing President Mrs. Mumtaz Kapu and other active women members, significantly contributed to the success of the event.

The program commenced with a Qira’ath and an Islamic discourse by Janab Ashraf Sathikal, followed by a heartfelt Dua by Janab Al Haj Thaha Bafakhi Thangal.

On this occasion, BCF honored Shri Satish Kumar Sivan for his distinguished presence and significant contributions. Additionally, Mr. Shaikh Muzaffer, Founder President of AIM India Forum, received an appreciation award in recognition of his outstanding service to the community.

In his address, Shri Satish Kumar Sivan acknowledged BCF’s exceptional efforts in community service and praised the patriotic spirit and dedication of Non-Resident Kannadigas (NRKs) towards the welfare of society. BCF President Dr. B.K. Yusuf elaborated on BCF’s vision and past contributions, while BCF Iftar Committee Chairman Janab Abdul Lathif Mulky extended gratitude to the volunteers and attendees. BCF Steering Committee Chairman Janab M.E. Moolur announced the upcoming BCF Annual Convention in Mangalore this August, encouraging widespread participation. Additionally, Janab Rizwanullah Khan emphasized the importance of community service and selfless dedication.

The event concluded with a special vote of thanks by Janab Suleman Moolur, acknowledging the contributions of all organizers and attendees. Guests, including dignitaries and women participants, were presented with special gifts as tokens of appreciation. The Iftar was served in an exceptionally well-organized manner, featuring exquisite traditional dishes, symbolizing the essence of unity and humanitarian values.

The BCF Iftar Meet 2025 stands as a testament to the cultural richness, communal harmony, and service-oriented spirit of the Kannada diaspora in the UAE.

bcfi9.jpg

bcfi8.jpg

bcfi7.jpg

bcfi6.jpg

bcfi5.jpg

bcfi4.jpg

bcfi3.jpg

bcfi2.jpg

bcfi12.jpg

bcfi10.jpg

bcfi1.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 21,2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly on Friday passed Bills doubling the salaries of the chief minister, ministers, and legislators, adding an annual burden of ₹62 crore on the exchequer.

The CM's monthly salary will increase from ₹75,000 to ₹1.5 lakh, while ministers will see a 108% hike, from ₹60,000 to ₹1.25 lakh. MLAs and MLCs will get ₹80,000 per month, up from ₹40,000, and their pension will rise from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000.

The Karnataka Ministers Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill and the Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances (Amendment) Bill were passed without debate, as the Opposition BJP protested in the well of the House.

The Bills cited the rising cost of living as justification for the hike. The Assembly Speaker and Legislative Council chairperson will now receive ₹1.25 lakh per month, up from ₹75,000.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 15,2025

shaheenshep.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 15: The Shaheen Group of Institutions, a well-known name in education, has partnered with Shepherds International Academy to establish a new campus, Shepherds Shaheen, in Arkula along the Mangaluru-Bengaluru Highway.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Press Club, here, attended by representatives from both institutions. This marks Shaheen’s first venture in Mangaluru, bringing its expertise in academic excellence and competitive exam coaching to the coastal region.

Vision for Quality Education

Dr. Abdul Qadeer, Chairman and Founder of Shaheen Group, speaking at the press conference, emphasized that education should not only focus on academic success but also on character building. “Our goal is to nurture students into responsible citizens first, before they become doctors, engineers, or other professionals,” he stated. He highlighted that Shaheen’s approach integrates strong values with academic learning to create well-rounded individuals.

Shepherds Shaheen will be built on a sprawling 3.6-acre eco-friendly campus, offering modern facilities to provide students with a world-class learning environment.

A Game-Changer for Mangaluru Students

Mohammed Nissar, Chairman of Shepherds International Academy, welcomed the partnership, stating that the collaboration would bring together Shepherds' decade-long commitment to progressive education and Shaheen’s proven excellence in competitive exam training.

Other key figures present at the event included General Secretary Mohammed Rizwan, Treasurer Shajid AK, and trustees SM Farooq and Naushad AK, who all expressed their enthusiasm for the initiative.

Sheikh Shafiq, Regional Head of Shaheen Group for Bengaluru and Mangaluru, assured that the new campus would uphold the same high academic standards that have made Shaheen a leader in medical and engineering entrance coaching across India.

A Legacy of Academic Excellence

Founded in 1989 in Bidar, Karnataka, by Dr. Abdul Qadeer, the Shaheen Group of Institutions started with just 17 students and has now expanded to over 105 branches across 13 states in India and Saudi Arabia. Today, more than 40,000 students study at Shaheen institutions.

The group has gained national recognition for its outstanding performance in medical and engineering entrance exams. Since 2008, over 5,000 students from Shaheen have secured MBBS seats in government medical colleges, with many more excelling in engineering and other professional courses. Shaheen students consistently secure 1% of all government MBBS seats in India and 15% of those in Karnataka. Many have also been admitted to prestigious institutions like AIIMS Delhi.

Shaheen’s presence in Karnataka is particularly strong, with multiple campuses in Bidar offering separate facilities for boys and girls. The institution is praised for its innovative curriculum, experienced faculty, and strong student support system.

With the launch of Shepherds Shaheen in Mangaluru, the institution aims to provide high-quality education to students in the coastal region, helping them achieve their academic and professional aspirations.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.