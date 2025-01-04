MP Chowta meets Amit Shah to discuss security, infrastructure, development in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday to discuss key issues affecting the security and development of the region. The meeting highlighted several urgent concerns, ranging from counter-terrorism measures to infrastructure upgrades.

During the meeting, Chowta strongly advocated for establishing a National Investigation Agency (NIA) Centre in Mangaluru. He pointed out the city’s vulnerability to threats such as Islamic radicalisation, sleeper cells, and the activities of groups like SDPI and PFI. Citing the unrest during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, Chowta emphasized the ability of radical groups to incite large-scale disruptions. He argued that Mangaluru’s strategic coastal location necessitates an NIA Centre to bolster counter-terrorism operations and ensure regional security.

Chowta also discussed the Indian Coast Guard Academy, sanctioned for Mangaluru in 2020. He highlighted its potential to enhance India’s maritime security through advanced training in coastal defence, disaster response, and surveillance. Situated near the Arabian Sea and Mangalore Port, the academy is strategically positioned to address challenges in regions like Lakshadweep and the Maldives, aligning with India’s geostrategic interests.

The MP proposed the establishment of a Sainik School in Mangaluru to nurture leadership, discipline, and patriotism among local youth. He emphasized that such an institution would not only provide quality education but also act as a feeder for the armed forces, enhancing the region’s defence readiness. Chowta suggested pairing the school with a military installation, further strengthening coastal defence capabilities and supporting national security goals.

Addressing infrastructure, Chowta underscored the need to improve the Mangaluru-Bengaluru railway and road networks. He argued that enhanced connectivity would unlock the region’s economic potential, streamline logistics for New Mangalore Port, and support key industries such as fisheries, agriculture, and manufacturing. Additionally, upgraded infrastructure would boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities.

On economic development, Chowta urged the revival of cooperative banks under the Ministry of Cooperatives. He proposed increased funding and loan facilities for businesses and farmers to enhance financial inclusion and regional economic stability. Strengthening fisheries cooperatives, he noted, would provide local fishermen with better access to financial services, loans, and insurance, improving productivity and security.

The MP’s discussions reflected a comprehensive vision for balancing security, infrastructure, and economic growth in Dakshina Kannada, aligning with both regional and national priorities.