  2. Multi-billion IMA scam: HC asks govt to reconsider attaching Roshan Baig's assets

Multi-billion IMA scam: HC asks govt to reconsider attaching Roshan Baig's assets

News Network
April 18, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 18: The High Court has directed the Karnataka government to reconsider the stand and take necessary decisions on attaching properties connected to former minister R Roshan Baig in connection with the multi-billion I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, also directed the government to consider paying the competent authority Rs 12.82 crore, spent by the IMA Group, to reconstruct a government school in Shivajinagar.

The bench noted that the government has completely ignored the powers vesting in it under the Karnataka Protection Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPID) Act 2004 on the question of attaching the properties of Baig. It said the government has only considered one aspect as to whether Baig had taken any financial benefits from the IMA group.

"If we accept the submission of the state that question of attachment of properties will be considered only after the submission of the final report of CBI, in every such case such a stand can be taken by the state government. It will defeat the very object of enactment in particular section 3 (2) of KPID Act," the bench said.

The court was informed that IMA had spent Rs 10.82 crore on construction and maintenance at V K Obaidullah Government School in Shivajinagar. The IMA group had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Block Education Officer. The competent authority, appointed under the KPID Act, had written to the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, seeking payment of Rs 12.82 crore so that the money can be returned to the depositors. The bench asked the government to consider both attaching the school building and to pay Rs 12.82 crore to the competent authority.

“We are sure that the state government will seriously consider this issue, as prima facie, we are of the opinion that investors’ money deposited with IMA group cannot be converted to the construction of a school building of the state government,” the court said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), meanwhile, submitted that it is going to challenge the recent High Court order quashing the supplementary charge sheets filed against IPS officer Hemanth Nimbalkar.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 13,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 13: The coastal district of Dakshina Kannada witnessed heavy rains accompanied by a gusty wind that uprooted many trees and led to the falling of electricity poles in many places last night.

The power supply was disrupted in many parts of the district after many electricity poles were uprooted. 

Local residents assisted Mescom personnel in carrying out repair works and succeeded in restoring the power supply in a few areas by midnight. Six electricity poles came crashing down when a huge tree fell on them on Elyar-Newpadpu road.

The electricity poles were uprooted after a tree fell on them at Innoli. A few houses were damaged in Shambur, Madiwalapadpu and Mithakatta in Bantwal taluk after a tree fell on them.

Houses were partially damaged in Ullas Nagara, Malar, Tippu Nagara, Akshara Nagara and Arastana in Pavoor.

The asbestos sheets of rangamandira, toilets, and library of a school at Panelabarike in Pajeer were blown away by the gusty wind.

A mother and her daughter suffered injuries after lightning struck the house at Kavalapadoor in Bantwal taluk. The injured were identified as Geetha (29) and her daughter Rashmitha (10). Both were admitted to a hospital in Bantwal. 

Rain damages were also reported at Sajipamunnur, Shambur, Balthila, Kavalapadoor, Narikombu, Sajipanadu, Pudu, Badagabellur, Kodman and Naringan.

Losses due to the downpour are estimated to be Rs 15 lakh. Eighteen houses and a cowshed in Bantwal taluk were damaged. Horticultural crops too were damaged at four places.

A pump house was damaged after a tree crashed on it at Kempimajalu in Uppinangady. A portion of a house owned by Meenugadde Babu Naik was damaged after a huge tree fell on it at Kuchooru. As heavy rain is expected till April 14, a Yellow alert was sounded in coastal districts.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC), 80 mm of rainfall was recorded in 24 hours between 8.30 am on April 11 to 8.30 am on April 12 in Mangaluru. KSNMDC’s forecast was light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Malnad and coastal districts.

News Network
April 18,2021

raghushetty.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 18: Acclaimed Tulu cinema director and script writer Raghu Shetty passed away yesterday (April 17) after a massive heart attack. He was He was 42.

Shetty was recently admitted to a private hospital in the city following illness. 

Known as one of the finest directors of Tulu film industry, Shetty was reportedly directing a couple of Kannada movies but did not live long enough to see them hitting the silver screen.

He was widely appreciated for the directorial skills he exhibited in Tulu movie, 'Arjun weds Amrita'.

Born in a Bunt family in Moodbidri on September 1, 1979, Raghu Shetty was raised in Hubballi where his father was a businessman. 

After his schooling there, he pursued education at Mahaveer College in Moodbidri. Passionate about movies from a young age, he developed his directorial skills in Bengaluru. 

News Network
April 14,2021

shah.jpg

The Kolkata Knight Riders managed to lose their bearings in an astonishing fashion as the Mumbai Indians spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya fashioned an improbable 10-run victory in an IPL encounter on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 153, KKR were on course reaching 122 for 4 in the 15th over, before the last five fetched only 20 runs as they stunningly fell short giving defending champions their first win.  

Bollywood superstar and co-owner of the KKR franchise, Shah Rukh Khan was disappointed by the bewildering defeat and tweeted an apology to the fans. He said, "Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!" 

Krunal Pandya (1/13 in 4 overs) and Rahul Chahar (4/27 in 4 overs) were brilliant in checking the run-flow after a 72 run opening stand between Nitish Rana (57 off 47 balls) and Shubman Gill (33 off 24 balls).

But it was Jasprit Bumrah (0/28) and Trent Boult (2/27), who were magnificent at the death keeping Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik under check in a game that will be talked about for years to come especially how KKR capitulated.

Required to show some sensible approach, the KKR batting unit adopted a strange approach as they were restricted to 142/7 to continue their miserable record with MI. They now have 22 losses against six wins over MI.

Krunal bowled an exceptional 18th over giving away just three runs, as the duo of Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell struggled to get going before Bumrah applied more pressure in the penultimate over.

Needing 15 from the last over, it was a tough ask for KKR and Trent Boult dismissed Russell and Pat Cummins in successive balls to seal the issue.

KKR off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also tweeted "Gutted" after the loss. He walked in to bat when KKR needed 13 runs to win from two deliveries.

KKR is currently placed in the fifth position on the IPL points table.

