Muslim man sacrifices his life to save Hindu boy in Karnataka’s Belagavi

News Network
August 11, 2021

Belagavi, Aug 11: At a time when communal forces are bent on disturbing peace for political gains, a person in Karnataka’s Belagavi has sacrificed his own life to save a boy from another community. 

Sharif Khandaji, resident of Hukkeri, got washed away in river Krishna in bid to save a boy who had been drowning at Manjri village in Chikkodi taluk on Tuesday.

12-year-old Omkar had ventured into the river for a bath and was getting drowned due to the water current. Sharif Khandaji rescued Omkar from drowning but was washed away. 

Efforts to find him had not yielded results until late. Ankali police visited the river bank and are investigating. 

News Network
August 2,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 2: Following his second visit to Delhi for forming a new ministry in the state, the political pundits and BJP insiders are speculating that the central leadership may weigh the political prospects of the party in the poll-bound state.

Going by the recent cabinet expansion at the central level orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, political prospects of the party in poll-bound states and caste matrix, were weighed by these political masters.

For instance, four new ministers were inducted from Karnataka, taking the total representation from the state to six. The other two ministers from the state being Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Karnataka goes to poll in 2023 or less than 21 months from now. The party is determined to retain its dominance in the state by swearing in Shobha Karandlaje, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, A Narayanswamy and Bhagwant Khuba from the state.

Modi and Shah also had applied a similar matrix in other poll-bound states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Uttarakhand. They not only gave importance to the geographical factor, but also caste factor, when they picked ministers in the central cabinet.

They also ensured backward classes were adequately represented. The expansion saw 12 ministers from the Scheduled Caste community, including two with cabinet rank – Virendra Kumar and Pashu Pati Kumar Paras. There were 27 ministers representing various backward communities across the states.

So, the pundits are speculating that a similar matrix will be applied by Modi and Shah to ensure that caste balance is maintained after taking into consideration geographical factors when they sit to form the new ministry in Karnataka.

This criteria was quite evident when they sat to induct ministers from poll-bound states including Karnataka. Narayanaswamy is SC (Left), whereas Karandlaje and Khuba hail from Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities, respectively.

The political analysts are also of the view that the central leadership may consider the affiliation of the aspirants with the RSS. Except Chandrasekhar, all other inductees in the central cabinet have affiliations to the RSS.

The analysts also are speculating that the central leadership may induct low-key legislators in the Basavaraj Bommai ministry like they did by including Khuba and Narayanaswamy in the central ministry. The party may look to woo the SC (left) and backward class communities, as it did during the expansion of the central cabinet.

Bommai flew to Delhi Sunday night along with Joshi in the same flight. He is expected to meet the National Party president JP Nadda today. After reaching Delhi, he held discussions with Joshi and party's National General Secretary (Organization) BL Santosh until late night.

Bommai is likely to return to Bengaluru in the evening after meeting Nadda with the list of ministers.

So, the political pundits are expecting some surprises for the people of Karnataka when the list of ministers are made public by Bommai.

News Network
August 5,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 5: The Karnataka high court has issued notices to former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and others, including his son B Y Vijayendra, who is BJP state unit vice president, to appear before it on August 17 in a case alleging corruption in a housing project.

The notices were issued on a petition by activist T J Abraham seeking quashing of an order of additional city civil and sessions judge, who had dismissed his petition for want of sanction from a competent authority to Yediyurappa, the then chief minister and former minister S T Somashekar.

Challenging the dismissal, Abraham had moved the high court, which served notice to Yediyurappa and others.

"You are hereby directed to appear before this court in person or by a pleader duly instructed on August 17 at 10.30am to show cause against the petition failing wherein the said petition will be heard and determined ex-parte," the court notice issued on Tuesday said.

Abraham has alleged that Yedyurappa and others, including son and relatives, received kickbacks from a contractor to restart a stalled housing project of the Bangalore Development Authority.

The Congress too had raised this issue in the Karnataka Assembly while it moved a no confidence motion in 2020.

Yediyurappa and his son dismissed the allegation, saying there was no truth in the charge.

Media Release
August 3,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 3: In the backdrop of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) announcing the provisional list of MCC ward committee members, Janaagraha congratulates the citizens of Mangaluru and the civic groups for their active interest in the formation of Ward Committees.  

Now each of the 60 ward committees is part of urban governance that is more meaningful, sustainable and will systematically engage and collaborate with the City Corporation.  

Janaagraha believes that decentralized governance with the participation of ward committee members will bring much-needed transparency, accountability and lead to effective management of the city roads, footpaths, solid waste management and other developmental works. 

On its part, Janaagraha since October held online webinars, collaborated with Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Civic Groups and conducted multiple awareness drives to encourage citizen participation in ward committees.    

It also appreciates the work done by members of civil society organizations in bringing the impending matter on Ward Committees to the attention of the honourable court and getting favorable verdict which led to the subsequent course of action that we witness today.  

Srinivas Alavilli - Head, Civic Participation at Janaagraha said, congratulations to Mangaluru for becoming the second city in Karnataka and one of the very few cities in India to have constituted ward committees! The promise of ward committees is realized only when the citizen members work in a constructive manner with local elected representatives and officials. Ward Committees realize the dream of Gandhi’s Gram Swaraj by enabling citizens to participate in democracy not just to raise complaints but also to plan the development of their own ward, keeping the needs of all sections of society in the ward.” 

Janaagraha thanks the Honourable Mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation Premananda Shetty and Deputy Mayor Sumangala Rao, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Former Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar, Former Deputy Mayor Vedavathi and all MCC Corporators for their consensus support to the citizen-centric Ward Committees.   

It also acknowledges the support of media and all the individuals and institutional stakeholders for taking progressive steps for the formation of ward committee and meeting the aspirations of all the Mangalureans.  

Janaagraha will be honoured to help create formal systems for ward committees work, including training for all stakeholders and IT support.  

About Janaagraha       

Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy is a non-profit trust in the Jana Group co-founded by Swati Ramanathan and Ramesh Ramanathan in 2001. Janaagraha's mission is to transform the quality of life in India's cities and towns. It works with citizens to catalyse active citizenship in city neighbourhoods and with governments to institute reforms to city governance (what we call "City-Systems"). 

Janaagraha has experience of two decades in urban policy and governance and has  worked extensively across governments on administrative and legislative reforms to urban governance, including on constitutional amendment to 74th Constitution Amendment Act, on JnNURM, with Second Administrative Reforms Commission, XIII, XIV, and XV Finance Commissions, CAG of India, Planning Commission/NITI Aayog and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

