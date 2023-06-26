  1. Home
  2. Muslim Okkoota demands compensation for kin of victims of 2019 Mangaluru police firing

Muslim Okkoota demands compensation for kin of victims of 2019 Mangaluru police firing

News Network
June 26, 2023

policefiring.jpg

Mangaluru, June 6: Dakshina Kannada District Muslim Okkoota has demanded compensation to the kin of two innocent Muslim men who were killed in alleged arbitrary police firing in Mangaluru during protest against CAA and NRC in Mangaluru in 2019. 

49-year-old Abdul Jaleel, a resident of Kanduka in Bundar area and 23-year-old Mohammad Nausheen, a resident of Kudroli were gunned down by the police while a few youths were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Bill. 

Both the victims were not part of protests, according to their family members. 

A delegation of the Okkoota accompanied by the aggrieved family members met Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and sought compensation from the government.  

Okkoota president K Ashraf said that the families are eligible for compensation from the government.

The delegation also demanded compensation for the family of Basheer, who was hacked to death after the murder of Deepak Rao, in Krishnapura in 2018. Basheer was running a fast food outlet at Kavoor. The murder was communal in nature and the family has not been given compensation so far.

Ashraf said he had recently met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and had raised the issue of compensation to the families of those deceased in police firing and also, to the family of Basheer.

He thanked the state government for paying compensation to the families of Masood, Jaleel, Fazil and Deepak Rao, who were hacked to death by miscreants in Dakshina Kannada. The previous BJP government had done injustice to the families by failing to release any compensation, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 20,2023

uaeqatar.jpg

Doha, June 20: Qatar and the UAE have announced the reopening of their respective embassies and consulates with immediate effect. The detente was broadly welcomed by regional leaders and analysts.

Qatar’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and its consulate in Dubai, as well as the UAE’s embassy in Doha, will reopen on Monday, according to the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

Both sides stressed that the significant step reflects the determination of the leadership of both countries and contributes to the advancement of joint Arab initiatives, fulfilling the aspirations of the two brotherly people, QNA said.

In a phone conversation on Monday, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated each other on the resumption of their diplomatic representation, according to a separate QNA report.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also welcomed the restoration between the two member states, Xinhua news agency reported.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi praised the “blessed step which embodies … the unity of the GCC countries and the support for the joint Gulf action,” QNA reported.

Kheir Diabat, a professor from the International Affairs Department of Qatar University, said the decision to restore diplomatic ties signifies that both sides have pushed their relations a step forward to normalisation and cooperation.

“It means there is an opportunity for the two parties to coordinate their positions and political visions towards Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Sudan. In addition, this rapprochement will also be reflected in the strength of the GCC, which has suffered in recent years from apparent weakness due to the Gulf crisis,” he said.

The thaw is yet another fruit of the wave of regional de-escalation since the Al-ula summit, Adel Abdel Ghafar, director of the Foreign Policy and Security Program of the Middle East Council on Global Affairs in Doha, told Xinhua.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt announced the severing of diplomatic ties with Qatar, citing Qatar’s alleged support for terrorism and destabilisation of the region. Qatar has denied these accusations.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt announced the restoration of diplomatic relations with Qatar on the sidelines of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia.

However, due to a lack of consensus on certain issues, the process of full normalisation has been delayed.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 26,2023

yusuffAli.jpg

Hyderabad, June 26: UAE-based Lulu Group will be investing Rs 10,000 crore in India on various ongoing projects over the next three years and the UAE-based conglomerate has invested over Rs 20,000 crore in the country, Lulu Chairman Yusuff Ali MA said here on Monday.

He also said his aim is to provide employment to 50,000 people in India and so far his various enterprises have given over 22,000 jobs.

Yusuff Ali also said the Lulu Group has committed about Rs 3,500 crore in investments in Telangana in the next five years in various projects including a Destination Shopping Malls (Rs 3,000 crore) here and also in other cities in the state.

"We have got an investment of more than Rs 20,000 crore in different areas including shopping malls, hotels, and food processing units (in India). We will increase this," he said.

"We have started the construction of a shopping mall in Ahmedabad. And also another one in Chennai we are coming up. A food processing plant is coming up in Noida and another one in Telangana. It is Rs 10,000 crore investments in the next three years," Yusuff Ali said when asked about the overall investments on the upcoming projects.

He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has liberalised NRI investment laws and according to that all investments by non-resident Indians are treated as domestic investments.

He said a five lakh sq ft Lulu Mall built with an investment of Rs 300 crore here will be inaugurated in August and an export-oriented modern integrated meat processing plant and state-of-the-art Destination Mall (2.2 million sq ft) will also come up.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 14,2023

Mangaluru, June 14: The additional district and sessions judge FTSC-II (Pocso) KM Radhakrishna has sentenced two persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for kidnapping and raping a minor girl. 

The convicts are Sachin Santhosh Naik,22, from Kavalagadde and Praveen Jayapal Naik,33, from Hattikere.

Special public prosecutor Venkataramana Swamy said, “On April 12, 2022, at 12.45pm, the survivor who was 16 then, was waiting to book a ticket to Haryana at the Central Railway Station in Mangaluru, the accused arrived and started a conversation with her, and said that they would get her a ticket. 

They went to the ticket counter and pretended to buy a ticket, but came back and said that the ticket was not available. They claimed that a ticket would be available from Karwar, and convinced her to travel to Karwar. 

They took the girl to the house of Praveen Jayapal and sexually assaulted her. On April 13, she was taken to a lodge in Karwar, and was assaulted again. On April 14, they dropped her back at the Mangaluru railway station. The police who noticed her, on suspicion, questioned her and she revealed the entire incident. The railway police were quick to arrest the accused.”

Inspector Mohan Kottari conducted an investigation and filed the chargesheet. Under Section 6 of the Pocso Act, both the accused were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, and charged a fine of Rs 50,000 each. 

Under IPC section 366, they will undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each, and pay a fine of Rs 30,000. The court has directed the district Legal Services Authority to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the survivor. Of the fine amount, Rs 1 lakh should be provided immediately for her education. The remaining amount should be kept as a deposit, the order said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.