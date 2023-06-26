Muslim Okkoota demands compensation for kin of victims of 2019 Mangaluru police firing

Mangaluru, June 6: Dakshina Kannada District Muslim Okkoota has demanded compensation to the kin of two innocent Muslim men who were killed in alleged arbitrary police firing in Mangaluru during protest against CAA and NRC in Mangaluru in 2019.

49-year-old Abdul Jaleel, a resident of Kanduka in Bundar area and 23-year-old Mohammad Nausheen, a resident of Kudroli were gunned down by the police while a few youths were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Both the victims were not part of protests, according to their family members.

A delegation of the Okkoota accompanied by the aggrieved family members met Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and sought compensation from the government.

Okkoota president K Ashraf said that the families are eligible for compensation from the government.

The delegation also demanded compensation for the family of Basheer, who was hacked to death after the murder of Deepak Rao, in Krishnapura in 2018. Basheer was running a fast food outlet at Kavoor. The murder was communal in nature and the family has not been given compensation so far.

Ashraf said he had recently met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and had raised the issue of compensation to the families of those deceased in police firing and also, to the family of Basheer.

He thanked the state government for paying compensation to the families of Masood, Jaleel, Fazil and Deepak Rao, who were hacked to death by miscreants in Dakshina Kannada. The previous BJP government had done injustice to the families by failing to release any compensation, he said.