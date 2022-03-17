Muslims observe peaceful bandh in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi against HC’s anti-hijab verdict

Mangaluru/Udupi, Mar 17: Most of business establishments and institutions owned by Muslims in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi remained shut today in response to a bandh call against Karnataka High Court’s verdict which upheld the BJP government’s hijab ban rule in educational institutions.
The State Bank and central market areas in the city that usually is abuzz with activities from early morning, are wearing a deserted look. The old Manglauru port (Dakke) has almost come to a standstill.
In Udupi too, the impact of bandh can be seen Muslim dominant areas. However, some shops owned by Muslims remained open.
Most of the vehicles belonging to Muslims including buses and auto-rickshaws also remained off the road in the coastal districts.
However, Muslims have decided not to take out any protest rallies during the bandh. Meanwhile, police department has tightened the security measures in the region. Additional forces have been deployed in sensitive areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.
The state-wide bandh call was given by the Ameer-E-Shariat of Karnataka, Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi. Hundreds of Muslim organisations across the state have supported the bandh. "Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, a state-wide bandh will be observed on Thursday," Rashadi stated, as he appealed to the entire Muslim community to support the bandh between 6 am and 6 pm on Thursday.
The Popular Front of India, Social Democratic Party of India, Jama’at-e-Islami Hindi among other organisations have also supported the bandh call. These organisations maintained that the high court verdict is against the constitutional rights of an individual.
