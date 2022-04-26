  1. Home
  2. 'Must see our economy also': Karnataka CM after PM Modi asks states to cut fuel tax

News Network
April 27, 2022

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday did not commit to cutting sales tax on fuel after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chided Opposition-ruled states over high petrol prices.

“We will see. We must see our economy also. Based on that we will decide,” Bommai told reporters when asked if Karnataka will go for another cut in fuel tax.

Currently, a litre of petrol costs Rs 111.09 and diesel costs Rs 94.79 in Bengaluru.

“The PM gave an example citing Karnataka. Last November, after the Centre cut excise duty, some states followed suit and it benefited citizens in a cooperative federal set up. It will help if other states reduce tax so that neighbouring states aren’t affected,” Bommai said.

At a video conference earlier in the day, PM Modi specifically named Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Jharkhand for not cutting fuel tax since last November. 

“If Karnataka had not cut tax, it would have mopped a revenue of Rs 5,000 crore in these six months. Similarly, if Gujarat hadn’t cut tax, it would have earned an additional Rs 3,500-4,000 crore,” Modi said.

News Network
April 19,2022

UPdalitboy.jpg

Rae Bareli, Apr 19: Seven persons were arrested after a video—that showed a Class 10 Dalit student being assaulted and made to lick the feet of his peers—went viral on social media.

A 2 min 30-second video viral on social media shows the boy sitting on the ground with his hands on his ears – a sign of punishment. The accused can be sitting on motorcycles, some of them laughing as the victim shakes in fear on the ground. One of the accused asks the victim the spell the name ‘Thakur’ – an upper caste and also abuses him. “Will you make such a mistake again?” another accused asks the victim.

Another video appears to show the men accusing the victim of selling Marijuana, a charge the victim appears to accept under duress.

Following the post on Monday, the district police chief set up five teams to trace the victim and initiate action.

Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, Shlok Kumar said that the main accused in the case is a minor and has been sent to a juvenile home, while six others, identified as Abhishek, Vikas Pasi, Mahendra Kumar, Hrithik Singh, Aman Singh and Yash Pratap are majors and were arrested.

The police officer said that the Class 10 Dalit boy was subjected to torture and inhuman treatment because he was not ready to bow down to the extortion call of seniors who were products of the same school.

News Network
April 12,2022

Bengaluru: Amid all the din and commotion in the state following ban calls on Muslim traders by Hindutva groups, the ruling BJP government is all set to clear temple premises in Karnataka of Muslim vendors, according to sources.

Already, the state government has declared on the floor of the House that there is no provision for non-Hindus to carry out their business on temple premises and religious fairs.

The government plans to implement the rule through the Muzrai department which manages more than 30,000 temples in the state. The department has given clear instructions on not allowing Muslim vendors from participating in the auction of shops on the premises of temples, said Muzarai department sources.

The move will be backed by the law made during the Congress government when S.M. Krishna was the Chief Minister. To ensure that the shops which are taken in auction are not given on sub-lease to Muslims, the department has prepared clear cut rules that those who get the shops in auction only will have to run them, the sources stated.

Further, the department had given directions to suspend the lease agreement in case of finding out that the shop has been given to Muslim vendor on sub-lease. It has also been decided to suspend the executive officer if any violation of guidelines is found.

Muzrai department is all set to issue notices in this regard to 48 shops which are going for auction in different temples in Bengaluru, including famous Kadu Malleshwara Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

According to the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act 2002, there is no provision for non-Hindus to carry out their business on temple premises. The guideline also says that the person who takes shops in auction should not do anything which hurts the sentiments of devotees.

Though the guidelines have been in existence since 2002, they are being implemented in the present scenario by the ruling BJP government in Karnataka, which has stirred a controversy. Opposition Congress is claiming that it is being done keeping polarisation of Hindu votes for upcoming Assembly elections in 2023.

The ban trend came to the fore following the protest by Muslim businessmen and vendors against the High Court verdict on wearing of hijab. The High Court had dismissed the petition seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms and stated that wearing of hijab is not an essential practice in Islam.

Following the protest, Hindu organisations came up with slew of ban calls on Muslim businessmen which has led to the unrest in the state. The recent government’s decision to ensure the exit of Muslims from all temples that come under Muzrai department is likely to further create a stir in the state, say the sources.

News Network
April 21,2022

Hubballi, Apr 21: A cleric was arrested on Thursday in connection with the violence reported in the city recently over an alleged social media post hurting the sentiments of a community.

Waseem Pathan was picked up from Mumbai, where he was hiding, on Wednesday night and brought here this morning, police sources said.

Video footage purportedly showed Pathan standing on a police officer's jeep and addressing a crowd of people gathered outside the old Hubballi police station to protest against the alleged post, showing a saffron flag planted on a mosque, that surfaced on social media on Saturday night.

According to police, the mob went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles and hurling stones at a nearby hospital and temple. After the police named him in the FIR, the cleric went into hiding and released a video on social media claiming that he was innocent. 

