  2. ‘Nada Habba 2022’ begins as President Murmu inaugurates Mysuru Dasara

‘Nada Habba 2022’ begins as President Murmu inaugurates Mysuru Dasara

News Network
September 26, 2022

murmu.jpg

Mysuru, Sept 26: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday launched 'Nada Habba Dasara' 2022 by showering flowers on the idol of Chamundeshwari at the temple atop Chamundi Hill during the auspicious Vrischika lagna between 9.45 and 10.05 am. 

A huge dais was set up atop the hill for the programme.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, District in charge Minister S T Somashekar and other dignitaries were present. 

The President had darshan of the presiding deity before launching the festival. 

This kickstarts the 10-day Dasara festival, which is being held in a grand manner this year.

A slew of other events like Dasara flower show, Dasara exhibition, cultural programmes in the Mysuru Palace will also be inaugurated in the evening. 
 

News Network
September 13,2022

Shivamogga, Sept 13: A youth and his father lost their lives after the former slipped while boarding a moving train and the latter tried to rescue him in Karnataka’s Shivamogga. 

The deceased have been identified as Mohan Prasad (70), a resident of Bengaluru, and his son Amarnath (30), who was staying in Bhadravati due to work.

It is learnt that Mohan Prasad had visited his son’s place and the duo had planned to return to Bengaluru together. On Sunday night, when they arrived at the railway station, here, the Talguppa-Bengaluru-Mysuru train was in motion. The duo hurried to board the train. 

However, Amarnath slipped and fell while trying to board the moving train. His father rushed to his son’s rescue but fell down in the process. Amarnath sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

Mohan Prasad was rushed to the Bhadrawati government hospital where doctors provided preliminary treatment and recommended he be shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment. Prasad however died en route to the hospital.

A case has been registered at Shivamogga Railway Police Station.

News Network
September 12,2022

shivakumar.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 12: The election for the post of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President (KPCC) will be held on September 16, chief of the party's state unit, D K Shivakumar said on Monday.

Addressing a press meet, he said, “We are conducting the KPCC president and AICC member election on September 16. The KPCC members, some MPs, MLAs and office bearers have the voting power to elect the KPCC president and the AICC members. Those in the list released by the AICC, will be eligible to vote.”

The block-level Pradesh Congress Committee members, office bearers, eligible MLAs and MPs have been asked to exercise their franchise.

“The election will take place on September 16 at the Ambedkar Bhavan at 3 pm. We are also electing the AICC delegates,” the Congress state chief said.

According to a source in the Congress, the election to the KPCC president could only be an endorsement for the continuation of Shivakumar.

News Network
September 24,2022

girls.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 24: Three girl students of a private PU college in Mangaluru, who had escaped from their hospital on September 21, were traced in Puducherry and brought back to the city by a team of city police.

The three first year students of Vikas PU College were missing after they escaped from the college’s hostel in Mary Hill in the early hours of September 21. They reportedly broke open a window to get out of the hostel building and left with their backpacks and few handbags. Two of the girls hailed from Bengaluru, and the other one from Chikkamagaluru.

Following complaint by the hostel warden, the Kankanady police flashed the news across police stations in the country. Three separate teams were formed to trace the girls. The city police also posted message about the missing girls on its social media handle.

While looking at the posts of the missing girls, the city police found a post of a girl on her instagram made from Puducherry. There was also debit of amount from an ATM in Puducherry. 

Taking help of the Chennai police, the city police traced the girls in Puducherry. A city police team went to Chennai and brought the girls to Mangaluru. They were handed over to their parents, who were in Mangaluru since September 22.

