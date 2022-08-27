  1. Home
  2. Nalin Kateel’s leadership will continue to strengthen BJP ahead of assembly polls: Karnataka CM

August 28, 2022

Bengaluru, Aug 28: Complementing state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel for completing three years in office, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said there have been no discussions in the party regarding the organisational changes or replacing Kateel.

He also expressed hopes that Kateel's leadership will continue to give more strength to the party in the days ahead, with assembly elections expected in March-April 2023. "Kateel for the last three years has managed the affairs of the party most efficiently. He has travelled across the state about eight to 10 times. He has organised the party from the booth level. The party has successfully faced Gram Panchayat (polls), Legislative Council (elections) and bypolls under his able leadership," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the ruling party is marching ahead successfully and Kateel's leadership will continue to give more strength to the BJP in the days ahead. Responding to a question whether there will be any organisational changes including the state president as his three year term ends, or whether Kateel will continue in the post, Bommai said, "I'm not aware of such things, no such discussions have not taken place."

The BJP in August 2019 had appointed Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha MP Kateel, considered a staunch Hindutva leader, as the president of its Karnataka unit, in place of B S Yediyurappa, who at that time was the Chief Minister of the southern state. There has been speculation for some time now about organisational changes in the party's state unit and also the cabinet, ahead of next year's polls. Stating that there is no confusion regarding organising Ganesha festival at the Idgah ground in Bengaluru's Chamrajpet, Bommai in response to a question said, "It will be decided...the Revenue Minister has discussed with senior officials yesterday, verification of applications are on, after that we will decide." Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Saturday had said that the government is yet to take a final call on allowing the Ganesha festival to be celebrated at the Idgah ground in Chamrajpet, and may decide on it probably on August 30.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on Friday had permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications seeking use of Idgah ground at Chamrajpet for religious and cultural activities. Several groups have come forward seeking permission to organise Ganesha festival at the ground. The Chief Minister, in response to another question, said that he will be speaking to Deputy Commissioners of the districts that have received heavy rainfall during the last couple of days, and after analysing the situation, will decide on more compensation or funds to be released if needed and measures to be taken.

August 17,2022

New Delhi, Aug 17: The BJP has launched a social media campaign — ‘Desh ki Badli Soch’ (country’s mindset has changed) — to project Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a favourable light by comparing his Independence Day speeches with those of his Congress predecessors.

On Tuesday night, the party shared on its Twitter handle many graphics quoting parts of speeches made by Modi and his predecessors Manmohan Singh, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

One such tweet alleged that Nehru did not pay tribute to fallen soldiers in his 1963 speech, which came after the 1962 war with China. It noted that Modi in his 2020 address remembered those who made the supreme sacrifice in the conflict with Chinese forces in Ladakh.

Sharing a clip from Singh’s addresses in 2008 and 2009 lauding prime ministers from the Nehru-Gandhi family, the BJP accused him of “remembering selective idols and appeasing a family”. The party contrasted it with Modi’s 2014 speech in which he said the country has reached where it is due to the contributions of all its government heads.

In 1975, after imposing the Emergency, Indira Gandhi justified it as “bitter pills” to “cleanse” different aspects of national life. On the other hand, Modi in his 2017 speech, cited democracy as India’s “biggest strength”, the ruling party claimed.

August 24,2022

A High Court in India has asked a representation from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to hear a writ petition challenging the exorbitant prices of air tickets on flights operating between Gulf countries and India.

The petition, filed by Delhi-based political group Kerala Pravasi Association, in Delhi High Court challenged Rule 135(1) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, stating that it is vague, arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The petition to the Court noted that airlines have been charging unreasonable, excessive, and prohibitive airfares for travel from the Gulf region countries to Kerala and the rest of India.

“Resultantly, Indian citizens who wish to travel to and from these countries primarily for employment, business, and education are facing grave impediments,” read the petition.

“Furthermore, it is submitted that such unreasonable and exorbitant airfares impose restrictions on air travel as a mode of transportation and, thereby, infringe the constitutionally protected rights of the Indian passengers to or from Gulf countries,” it added.

“I35. Tariff- (1) Every air transport undertaking operating by sub-rules (I) and (2) of rule 134 shall establish a tariff having regard to all relevant factors, including the cost of operation, characteristics of service, reasonable profit and the generally prevailing tariff.”

Although Rule 135(4) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 (‘Rules’) empowers DGCA to issue directions to an airline in case it has established excessive tariff under Rule 135(1) or has indulged in oligopolistic practice; the said provision is rendered ineffectual on account of the arbitrary and unbridled powers given under Rule 135(1) of the Rules to the airlines to establish tariff.

The petitioners, Kerala Pravasi Association, seek urgent interim relief concerning tariffs established by the airline or the scrapping of Rule 135(1). According to senior members of the NRI association, this may be the first time a writ petition has been filed challenging rule 135(1). Kerala Pravasi Association is a political party registered with the Election Commission of India, and the group has chapters in various countries worldwide, including the UAE.

The petition on behalf of the NRI group was filed by senior Supreme Court advocate and managing partner at KNPM Law Kuriakose Varghese. Peak season India-UAE airfares can hike up to anything between Dh 1,500 to Dh 3,000, depending on the sector the passenger is flying. Kerala sector flights are among the most expensive, said Rajendran Vellapalath, the chairman of the Kerala Pravasi Association.

Varghese said, “The writ challenges Rule 135 (1) of Aircraft Rules, 1937. The pricing of airfares has to adhere to certain reasonable limits. Based on what the Court has ruled, we will not find a representation for the DGCA and take matters forward from there.”

Varghese said the practice of charging airfares based on market rates makes it highly lucrative and discretionary.

Vellapalath explained, “We are glad the High Court has not quashed our petition. Instead, we have been asked to speak with the DGCA. Based on their response, we are willing to take matters to the Supreme Court of India.”

However, while petitions of this nature have been filed before, not many courts get involved in such matters as they are tricky, stated Varghese.

“This is a matter of law being linked to economics. It is a very grey area of operation, and there is no transparency on the matter as stakeholders generally adopt a take it or leave it attitude, especially during peak travel time,” he added.

Moreover, several members of the Indian Parliament, community groups in the UAE, travel agencies, and other non-profit bodies have also raised this issue to no avail.

Vellapalath added, “When two countries are involved in bilateral discussions, the civil aviation governing body can determine what sort of fare needs to be levied on passengers travelling between the sectors. The government can place a minimum or maximum cap on the ticket prices.”

“The government capped prices on domestic flights during peak Covid-19. Why can’t the same be done for international airlines as well,” asked Vellapalath

According to Vellapalath, airlines have always maintained a lower capacity of operations between Gulf sectors to India during peak season. “The role of the government is to help its people, not allow airlines to make a profile. If there is a shortage of capacity, then let them increase it. The public must not be fleeced,” argued Vellapalath.

August 15,2022

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India's Independence Day. The Prime Minister raised the national flag before paying tributes to those who fought for India's freedom.

Here are top quotes from the PM's address:

Nation remembering those who made sacrifices but were forgotten and not given their due. We are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives for country's independence.

India is the mother of democracy. India has seen a lot of ups and downs in the last 75 years. There have been sorrows as well as achievements in these years. We faced natural calamities, wars and other problems. But unity in diversity became our guiding power.

India has seen sorrows as well as achievements in the last 75 years. We faced natural calamities, wars and other issues. But unity in diversity became our guiding power

Entire country came together for Janta curfew, entire country was applauding Corona warriors via taali-thaali. When the world was discussing whether to take vaccines, 200 crore Indians had taken jabs - this is awakening.

"In coming years, we've to focus on 'Panchpran'- First, to move forward with bigger resolves & resolve of developed India; Second, erase all traces of servitude; Third, be proud of our legacy; Fourth, strength of unity and Fifth, duties of citizens which includes the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers.

Respect for women is an important pillar for India's growth. We need to support our "Nari Shakti".  Our "Nari Shakti" is being represented in all sectors. The more opportunities we give to our daughters, the more they will take us forward.

We must be proud about our heritage. Only when we are deeply rooted to our motherland, we will fly high.

Our goal is ensuring optimum outcome of our human sources, natural resources.

We have opened new avenues for the youth. My beloved citizens, Lal Bahudar Shashtri gave us a slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan". Atal Vihari Vajpayee added "Jai Vigyan" to it. Now we go a step further and add "Jai Anusandhan" (innovation) to it.

Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalizing the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at the optimum pace. Another evil we need to come together against is nepotism. We need to give opportunities to this who are talented & will work towards the progress of the nation.

