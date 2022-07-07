  1. Home
  2. NDRF deployed in Mangaluru; SDRF deployed in Udupi, Karwar as rains continue to batter coastal belt

NDRF deployed in Mangaluru; SDRF deployed in Udupi, Karwar as rains continue to batter coastal belt

News Network
July 7, 2022

rain.jpg

Mangaluru, July 7: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed authorities to take precautionary measures in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts where rainfall is expected to continue for some more days. 

“The forecast is that it’ll rain for 3-4 more days. I’ve talked to the deputy commissioners on precautionary measures. They already have the necessary funds,” Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru. 

Revenue Minister R Ashoka is camped at Kodagu to oversee the rescue and relief operations, Bommai said. 

“We have deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team at Mysuru to Mangaluru. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are deployed to Karwar and Udupi,” Bommai said.

Expressing concern over coastal erosion in Karwar, Udupi and Mangaluru, Bommai said that he directed deputy commissioners to take action to temporarily stop the phenomenon. “I’ve asked them to personally oversee the works,” he said. 

The CM also said that people residing in places prone to landslides in Kodagu will be evacuated. “Roads that are blocked will be cleared and the required equipment is ready,” he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 25,2022

Mangaluru, June 25: Mild tremors felt in parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada of Karnataka last night and today morning, according to reports.

People in Markanja, Kodappala, Goonadka and Aranthodu villages of Sullia experienced mild shaking. However there was no damage reported.

These villages fall beneath the Kodagu region on the foothills of the Western Ghats that had witnessed massive landslides and changes in the river course several years ago. Since then the people in the region have been feeling tremors during the onset of monsoon.

Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra said he has been receiving calls about tremors that lasted a few seconds in Sampaje, Aranthod and adjoining regions last night. He was in touch with the state disaster management authority for more information about the tremor, including its magnitude and epicentre. 

“The district administration is waiting for confirmation from Karnataka State Disaster Management Cell about the tremor and its magnitude and epicentre," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 3,2022

car2.jpg

Udupi, July 3: A 28-year-old man was confirmed dead while another is still missing after the car in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into the sea near the Varahamahaswami temple on the national highway 66 in Maravanthe in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district in the wee hours of Sunday.

Two others who were in the car got themselves rescued and were admitted to a hospital. Sources said that the car was moving from Koteshwara to Byndoor. 

The fire and emergency services department staff pulled the car to the shore on today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Viraj Acharya, son of Ramesh Acharya Neramballi. Ramesh has a marble business in Kundapur and is a resident of Golibettu, Beejady. 

Roshan, a relative of Viraj was sitting in the front seat and was washed away by the waves. His body is still not retrieved despite many efforts by the police and the local people.

Other two- Sandesh and Karthik, who are also relatives of Viraj were in the rear seats. They both got thrown out of the car as the car slipped towards the sea. 

After the mishap, injured Sandesh reached the main road and tried to stop the vehicles for help. Later, he walked to Trasi Junction, about 2-km away from the spot and informed a few youths, who in turn rushed to the mishap spot and traced another injured Karthik.

Sandesh is said to be severely injured and has been admitted to Adarsha Hospital in Kundapur. Karthik sustained minor injuries.

Police sources said that Viraj, who drove the car did not have a clear view of the curve ahead due to heavy fog. The incident happened around 1 am, sources added. The Gangolli police are investigating the case.

car1.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 4,2022

Shivamogga, July 4: A group of men from Bajrang Dal led by their local leader Sridhar Achar barged into Veerashaiva convention hall at Aanavatti in Sorab taluk last night and halted the enactment of drama titled 'Jotegiruvanu Chandira' alleging that Muslims are being portrayed as good.

They argued that Hindus in the country are fighting against inhuman acts of Muslims. Under such circumstance, it is not fair to portray Muslims as good, they claimed.

Denying the allegations, the organisers of the event said there was no such scenes in the drama. It was aimed at highlighting unity in diversity. 

Spectators were forced to move out of the hall during the interruption. 

Ranga Belaku organised the drama enactment programme under the direction of Kotrappa Hiremagadi.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.