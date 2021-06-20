  1. Home
  New covid guidelines: What's allowed, what's not from June 21 in Dakshina Kannada

June 20, 2021

Mangaluru, June 20: Lockdown relaxation in Dakshina Kannada will be two hours lesser than the time frame stipulated in the state government’s regulations. 

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder will be allowed to function in the district from 7am and 1pm from June 21 to July 5 as per the revised guidelines issued by deputy commissioner Dr KV Rajendra, who is also the chairman of Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority.

As per a government order dated June 19, those shops were allowed to function between 6am and 2pm in districts having a case positivity rate greater than 5%. The DC said that considering the present situation in Dakshina Kannada and given public health, a revised order has been issued allowing shops selling essential items to function between 7am and 1pm.

Similarly, footpath vendors, fair price shops under the public distribution system and parcel service in liquor shops will also be allowed from 7am to 1 pm. To control the movement of people outside, home delivery of all essential items will be allowed 24x7. 

Night curfew will be in force in the district from 7pm to 7am. The weekend curfew will be in force from 7pm on Friday to 7am on Monday. Buses will not be allowed to operate, and parks will remain closed, the DC stated in the order.

While the manufacturing sector and industries will be allowed to function with 50% workforce, only 30% of workers will be allowed in garment units by strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour. Shops selling construction materials, construction sector, taxis, auto rickshaws (with two passengers only) and the agriculture sector will be allowed to continue adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour, the DC said.

June 19,2021

Bengaluru, June 19: Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa made it clear that zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat polls won't be conducted till December this year as the state is not yet free from Covid-19. 

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, he said a state cabinet meeting will be held on June 21 at 4 pm and a decision would be taken in this regard. Experts have cautioned that the third wave of Covid-19 is likely to affect kids. So, the polls are unlikely to be conducted anytime soon. 

When questioned on a charge related to tender, he said the chief minister and the department's secretary have given clarification. Don't ask it again, he said.

He said BJP is like a family and dissidence is quite common in a political party. "Our central leaders held discussions it with legislators and resolved the issues. They collected opinions of all legislators. Our discussion was not only on change of chief minister in Karnataka. The issues related to Covid control, strengthening of party at the grass-root level, environment conservation and plastic-free state had been discussed." 

He also stated that he would welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to provide free vaccine to all and ration to BPL families. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's decision to provide compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those died of Covid-19 is a model to the country. "We have hailed the decision."

June 9,2021

Mangaluru, June 9: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has come out against the Karnataka governments move to pay allowances to Imams of 41 Mosques and Madrasas in Dakshina Kannada district as Covid lockdown compensation from the funds of Hindu religious endowment department.

In a memorandum submitted to state Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, the VHP said the money received from Hindu temples and 'daivsthanas' should be utilised for the temples and the welfare of Hindu community.

"We condemn the decision of the state BJP government to use it for mosques and madrasas," it said.

The VHP, however, welcomed the decision of the government to provide compensation to the priests of temples who are affected by the Covid lockdown.

The minister, who received the memorandum, assured VHP leaders that the decision will be withdrawn, a VHP statement claimed.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell, district president Gopal Kuthar and secretary Shivananda Mendon were among those who presented the memorandum to the minister.
 

June 12,2021

Mangaluru, Jun 12: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has appealed to the Karnataka government to consider the plight of the MSMEs and direct the power entity to charge a lower tariff than what is prescribed by the tariff regulations.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, KCCI President Isaac Vas said that the MSMEs have borne the major brunt of the pandemic and the lockdown. Due to the continuous lockdown during the first wave and once again from April 23 till date, there is no revenue for MSMEs.

However, MSMEs have no other choice than to pay various expenses, including salary, interest on debts, rent, security, and other expenses which are fixed in nature. As there is no work for the majority of the workers, the purchasing power is also affected. During such difficult times, an increase in the electricity tariff is like rubbing salt to the wounds. The government should have been considerate to reduce the tariff during these challenging times.

The tariff fixing method as per the regulations may be appropriate during normal business times. However, during the pandemic and the high increase in all costs, an increase in power tariff would hit a severe blow to the MSMEs, he added.

The tariff regulation permits a Return of Equity of nearly 20 per cent. When the MSMEs are collapsing, it would be illogical to charge 20 per cent on return on equity. The government should have suitably modified the electricity tariff regulations to be suitable during the pandemic times. 

