New covid guidelines: What’s allowed, what’s not from June 21 in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru, June 20: Lockdown relaxation in Dakshina Kannada will be two hours lesser than the time frame stipulated in the state government’s regulations.

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder will be allowed to function in the district from 7am and 1pm from June 21 to July 5 as per the revised guidelines issued by deputy commissioner Dr KV Rajendra, who is also the chairman of Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority.

As per a government order dated June 19, those shops were allowed to function between 6am and 2pm in districts having a case positivity rate greater than 5%. The DC said that considering the present situation in Dakshina Kannada and given public health, a revised order has been issued allowing shops selling essential items to function between 7am and 1pm.

Similarly, footpath vendors, fair price shops under the public distribution system and parcel service in liquor shops will also be allowed from 7am to 1 pm. To control the movement of people outside, home delivery of all essential items will be allowed 24x7.

Night curfew will be in force in the district from 7pm to 7am. The weekend curfew will be in force from 7pm on Friday to 7am on Monday. Buses will not be allowed to operate, and parks will remain closed, the DC stated in the order.

While the manufacturing sector and industries will be allowed to function with 50% workforce, only 30% of workers will be allowed in garment units by strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour. Shops selling construction materials, construction sector, taxis, auto rickshaws (with two passengers only) and the agriculture sector will be allowed to continue adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour, the DC said.