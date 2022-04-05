  1. Home
New parking area for 2-wheelers at Mangaluru International Airport

coastaldigest.com news network
April 5, 2022

Mangaluru, Apr 5: Mangaluru International Airport has introduced a new parking area for two-wheeler vehicles. Located adjacent to the roundabout near the entrance to the airport, the parking facility spread across an area of 690sqmt accommodates 130 two-wheelers.

With this, the airport now offers two dedicated parking spaces for two-wheelers, which has a combined capacity to park 300 two-wheelers. The airport has developed the latest parking lot on a hitherto barren patch of hard soil by covering it with plain concrete cement. 

Further steps have been initiated to illuminate the parking area to ensure ease of parking of vehicles even at night.   

Overall, the total parking islands at the airport now have gone up to seven. The remaining five parking islands are earmarked for four-wheelers and have a combined capacity to house 300 four-wheelers. These also include dedicated parking lots for app-based taxi aggregators, pre-paid airport taxi services, private and official vehicles.  

Each parking lot has dedicated staff to assist all stakeholders who not just help park the vehicles efficiently, but also safeguard the vehicles.

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
