New species of birds and animals arrive at Pilikula Biological Park

Mangaluru: As per the animal exchange programme between Rajkot Zoological Park and Pilikula Biological Park, which was approved by the Central Zoo Authority, new species of birds and animals arrived at the Pilikula Biological Park on Tuesday.

According to Pilikula Biological Park director HJ Bhandary, the park has received an Asiatic lion, two wolves, golden jackal, comb duck, and silver pheasant and golden pheasant birds.

The park on the other hand is sending four wild dogs, a leopard, two civet cats, four reticulated pythons, four mountain snakes, vine snakes and sand boa to Rajkot. The wolf that arrived is endangered. We are happy that the wild dogs and hyenas that arrived at the park are breeding.

With the funding from Reliance Foundation, a huge enclosure will be built for the wolves, Bhandary said.

For the time being, the newly arrived animals will be under quarantine, and will soon be available for public display. Under the animal exchange programme, four white black-bucks and four nilgai arrived at the Pilikula Biological Park from the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park, Nagpur, in Maharashtra, about a month ago.