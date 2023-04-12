New species of birds and animals arrive at Pilikula Biological Park

  1. Home
News Network
April 12, 2023

birds.jpg

Mangaluru: As per the animal exchange programme between Rajkot Zoological Park and Pilikula Biological Park, which was approved by the Central Zoo Authority, new species of birds and animals arrived at the Pilikula Biological Park on Tuesday.

According to Pilikula Biological Park director HJ Bhandary, the park has received an Asiatic lion, two wolves, golden jackal, comb duck, and silver pheasant and golden pheasant birds. 

The park on the other hand is sending four wild dogs, a leopard, two civet cats, four reticulated pythons, four mountain snakes, vine snakes and sand boa to Rajkot. The wolf that arrived is endangered. We are happy that the wild dogs and hyenas that arrived at the park are breeding. 

With the funding from Reliance Foundation, a huge enclosure will be built for the wolves, Bhandary said.

For the time being, the newly arrived animals will be under quarantine, and will soon be available for public display. Under the animal exchange programme, four white black-bucks and four nilgai arrived at the Pilikula Biological Park from the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park, Nagpur, in Maharashtra, about a month ago.

News Network
April 9,2023

chandrappa.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Days ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress on Sunday appointed B N Chandrappa as working president of its state unit.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Chandrappa working president in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, a party statement said.

The Karnataka unit is headed by D K Shivakumar.

The appointment of Chandrappa comes after Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away last month.

The Congress has so far declared 142 candidates for the polls.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only southern state where the saffron party is in power

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

News Network
April 4,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 4: A man was arrested in Mangaluru for allegedly keeping a pistol without authorisation at his rented accommodation, police said on Tuesday.

The pistol seized from the man identified as Shishir also had a bullet inside it, police added.

Shishir was living in a rented house in Kadri police station limits and the arrest was made after the house owner complained to the police about the pistol being held by Shishir. The man has been staying in the house for the last five months, they further said.

During questioning, the man told the police that the pistol was given to him by a friend named Andrew Rodrigues. Preliminary enquiries revealed that Rodrigues was an accused in a murder case in the city in 2014 and was absconding after securing bail.

Further investigation is in progress. 

News Network
April 4,2023

worldbank.jpg

The World Bank on Tuesday said it has lowered its forecast for India's economic growth in the current fiscal year that started on April 1 to 6.3 per cent from 6.6 per cent.

Due to shrinkage in consumption on back of slower income, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth will likely moderate to 6.3 per cent in FY2024, said a report by the World Bank on Tuesday.

The India Development Update by World Bank stated that the country’s retail inflation will see a moderation from 6.6 per cent to 5.2 per cent in FY2023-24. The World Bank update added that India’s Current Account Deficit (CAD) expected to be at 5.2 per cent in FY24.

