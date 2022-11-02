NIA announces reward for info on 4 more suspects in Dakshina Kannada BJP activist murder case

Mangaluru, Nov 2: The National Investigating Agency, which is probing into the murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru has announced a reward for those who will provide information on four more accused in connection with the case.

Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by bike-borne assailants in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada in July this year days after a gang of saffron activists murdered a Muslim youth. The police have already arrested several people in connection with the case.

The NIA meanwhile has announced Rs 5 lakh reward for information on Mohammed Mustafa alias Mustafa Paijaru, resident of Boodu Mane of Ballare village of Sullia taluk, Rs 5 kah for M H Thufail, resident of backside of Gaddige mosque of Madikeri, Rs 2 lakh for information on M R Ummer Farooque, resident of Kallumutlu Mane of Sullia town and Rs 2 lakh for Aboobacker Siddique alias painter Siddique alias Gujuri Siddique, resident of Bellare village of Sullia.

The NIA said that continuous search is on for the absconding accused. If anyone comes to know about the whereabouts of these accused, they are requested to provide information to the office of NIA police superintendent on eighth floor of Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Kendriya Sadana in Dommalur of Bengaluru. One can also provide information on phone numbers 080-29510900, 8904241100 and email [email protected].