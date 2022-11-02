  1. Home
NIA announces reward for info on 4 more suspects in Dakshina Kannada BJP activist murder case

News Network
November 2, 2022

missing.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 2: The National Investigating Agency, which is probing into the murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru has announced a reward for those who will provide information on four more accused in connection with the case.

Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by bike-borne assailants in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada in July this year days after a gang of saffron activists murdered a Muslim youth. The police have already arrested several people in connection with the case. 

The NIA meanwhile has announced Rs 5 lakh reward for information on Mohammed Mustafa alias Mustafa Paijaru, resident of Boodu Mane of Ballare village of Sullia taluk, Rs 5 kah for M H Thufail, resident of backside of Gaddige mosque of Madikeri, Rs 2 lakh for information on M R Ummer Farooque, resident of Kallumutlu Mane of Sullia town and Rs 2 lakh for Aboobacker Siddique alias painter Siddique alias Gujuri Siddique, resident of Bellare village of Sullia.

The NIA said that continuous search is on for the absconding accused. If anyone comes to know about the whereabouts of these accused, they are requested to provide information to the office of NIA police superintendent on eighth floor of Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Kendriya Sadana in Dommalur of Bengaluru. One can also provide information on phone numbers 080-29510900, 8904241100 and email [email protected]

News Network
October 20,2022

chetanahimsa.jpg

Udupi, Oct 20: Hindu Jagaran Vedike has lodged a police complaint against Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa for allegedly 'hurting' Hindu sentiments in Udupi district of Karnataka, police said on Thursday.

Hindu Jagran Vedike, a right wing group affiliated to the RSS, has mentioned that actor Chetan Ahimsa had issued derogatory and insulting statements, while making comments on tradition of 'Bhoota Kola' used in superhit Kantara movie.

The complaint also alleges that the actor had hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

Actor Chetan Ahimsa allegedly also hurt sentiments of Hindus by putting up posts on social media. The Hindu group has urged the police to summon the actor to the police station and stop him from issuing statements hurting Hindus.

Reacting to statement of Rishab Shetty, Director and hero of Kantara movie, Chetan Ahimsa stated that the tradition of Bhoota Kola is not a part of Hindu religion and it existed even before Hindu religion came into existence.

“Like how Hindu language can't be imposed, Hindutva can't be imposed on people. Hindutva is different from Hinduism. Bhoota Kola is the tradition of natives of the land. It won't come under Hindu religion,” Chetan Ahimsa had stated stirring a controversy.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 25,2022

siblings.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 25: Two young children of a family died in a hospital in the city after suffering from severe fever for several days. 

The deceased are Safwan (8) and Sinan (4), sons of Mohammad Abbas, a resident of Maddadka Lady in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.   

It is learnt that both the children had been suffering from fever for several days. They were gradually admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru after their fever exacerbated. 

However, the condition of the children continued to worsen in hospital too. While one child passed away last night, the other one breathed his last this morning, sources said. 

The parents are shell-shocked after losing their both children in a day.

