  1. Home
  2. NIA branch in Mangaluru? Appropriate decision will be taken soon, says CM

NIA branch in Mangaluru? Appropriate decision will be taken soon, says CM

News Network
August 13, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 13: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that an appropriate decision would soon be taken regarding the setting up of a branch of National Investigation Agency in the coastal city of Mangaluru. 

Speaking to a section of media in Mangaluru, the CM revealed that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has already held two rounds of discussions in this regard.

“There is a demand for setting up an NIA branch in Mangaluru, following the raid in Ullal in connection with an alleged nexus with ISIS,” he said.

“We have an efficient leader who is heading the home department. The home minister will continue to hold meetings in this regard. The home minister will also visit the coastal district to take stock of the situation shortly. Later, we will take a unanimous decision. We cannot divulge everything publicly. We will take an appropriate decision shortly,” said the CM.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 9,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 9: The Karnataka state government on Monday announced the results of recently held SSLC (class 10) examination. 99.9 per cent students have cleared the exams, according to Primary and Secondary Education minister BC Nagesh.

Close to about 8 lakh students had registered for the exams. The pass percentage is the highest in the history of the SSLC Board, according to the officials. 

According to the minister, a total of 1,28,931 students have secured A+ grade, followed by 2,50,317 students securing A grade and another 2,87,694 students obtaining B Grade.

Similarly about 1,13,610 students have secured C grade in the examination. A total of 157 students have scored 625 out of 625 marks. 

Of the 8 lakh students, only one girl student has failed as she was absent for the exam, according to the minister. Further, about 9 per cent of students who secured 'C' grade have been granted grace marks and promoted to the next class. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 2,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 2: Kollegal MLA N Mahesh, expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), is all sent to join the BJP on August 5 in the presence of party’s state president Nalin Kumar Kateel in Bengaluru.

"For the sake of my future in politics, I've decided to join the BJP" Mahesh, who was ousted from the BSP in 2019, confirmed.

Asked whether he had discussed about his joining the BJP with party veteran and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Mahesh said, "Yes, he asked me to join." 

Mahesh was seen along with Yediyurappa during his visit to Chamarajanagar district last week to console the family of his supporter, who allegedly died by suicide, as he was upset over the resignation (of Yediyurappa) from the post of the Chief Minister. 

The Kollegal MLA said he decided to join the BJP keeping in mind his political future and the future of his constituency. 

"All my well wishers and karyakartas suggested that it was safe for us to go to BJP, as Congress will be difficult for us. There is no place in Congress too as it never invited me to the party, while BJP has been asking me to join it for two years now," he said. 

Stating that he has not put any condition for joining the party like becoming a Minister in the new Cabinet led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mahesh said neither the party has assured anything nor has he put any such condition. 

"They (BJP) have told me, come let’s work together. I have had association with them for the last two years, it has convinced me (to join the party)," he said. 

To a question on him accepting a divergent ideology by joining the BJP, Mahesh said, "Ultimately what is the net result of the ideology? It is working for the people. We will have to work for the people. I think I will have the opportunity to work for the people and continue with it." 

National president of BSP Mayawati had, in July 2019, expelled the lone party MLA in Karnataka Mahesh for allegedly violating the party decision to vote in favour of the H D Kumaraswamy government that lost the trust-vote in the Assembly. 

The BSP had contested the May 2018 Assembly polls by tying up with the JD(S) which, in a post-election understanding, joined hands with Congress to form the government following a fractured verdict. Mahesh, who was part of the Kumaraswamy Cabinet as the Primary and Secondary Education Minister had in October 2018 quit his post citing personal reasons. 

But, he had said he would continue to support the ruling coalition. After the BJP came to power following the collapse of Congress-JD(S) government led by Kumaraswamy, he has been taking a stand in favour of the saffron party in the Assembly. Out of four Assembly segments in Chamarajanagar district, the ruling BJP has only one MLA, and the induction of Mahesh is likely to help the party in the region in the days to come.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 10,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A woman from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada has reportedly lost Rs 5.61 a cyber fraudster who had allegedly fooled her by assuring of a temporary job through SMS.  

The victim, Poornima R, wife of Ravishankar D K, has lodged a complaint with city cybercrime police station in the city in this regard.

According to the complainant, she received a stranger’s call from mobile number 9324118159, who introduced himself as Kartik and claimed that he was recruiting urgently for part time work and one can earn Rs 3,000 to 8,000 per day. 

He sent an SMS to contact https://wa.me/+917259213629 for the same. When Poornima believed and contacted the given number, she was sent htps://fun-earn.com/Home/Public/reg/smid/478150 link.

When Poornima registered herself on the link, Rs 100 was credited to her account instantly. Later in the website that was sent to the woman by the stranger, she was given one by one tasks to complete and fleeced of Rs 5,61,537.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.