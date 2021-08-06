NIA nabs men with alleged terror links from Bhatkal in joint operation

Bengaluru, Aug 6: In a coordinated counter-terrorism operation led by NIA and Karnataka police, India's premier intelligence agency on Friday arrested suspected ISIS operatives from Bhatkal in the monthly online magazine Voice of Hind case.

Jufri Jawhar Damudi, who is known as Abu Hazir Al Badri in the cyber space, was arrested along with one of his associates Ameen Zuhaib, NIA said in a statement.

The Voice of Hind case was registered on June 29 by NIA in Delhi.

Jufri used to radicalize and recruit people online by creating pseudo accounts. He was also instigating his cyber contacts to kill kafirs, police personnel, journalists etc and inflicting damage to temples and government properties.

Jufri also looked after logistical support including procurement of arms and explosives, funding for mujahideens and recruitment. His real identity was established after seeking leads from Umar Nisar, who was earlier arrested by NIA in multiple search operations in Jammu and Kashmir on July 11.

He is also the younger brother of Adnan Hasan Damudi who was arrested for ISIS-related activities in 2016 and is currently under detention in a separate NIA case.

Earlier, NIA had conducted multiple searches in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested three accused persons Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, Rameez Ahmad Lone, besides Umar.

During the search operations, NIA seized a large number of digital devices such as mobile phones, hard disks, and SD cards among other items.