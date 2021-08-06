  1. Home
  2. NIA nabs men with alleged terror links from Bhatkal in joint operation

Agencies
August 6, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: In a coordinated counter-terrorism operation led by NIA and Karnataka police, India's premier intelligence agency on Friday arrested suspected ISIS operatives from Bhatkal in the monthly online magazine Voice of Hind case.

Jufri Jawhar Damudi, who is known as Abu Hazir Al Badri in the cyber space, was arrested along with one of his associates Ameen Zuhaib, NIA said in a statement.

The Voice of Hind case was registered on June 29 by NIA in Delhi.

Jufri used to radicalize and recruit people online by creating pseudo accounts. He was also instigating his cyber contacts to kill kafirs, police personnel, journalists etc and inflicting damage to temples and government properties.

Jufri also looked after logistical support including procurement of arms and explosives, funding for mujahideens and recruitment. His real identity was established after seeking leads from Umar Nisar, who was earlier arrested by NIA in multiple search operations in Jammu and Kashmir on July 11.

He is also the younger brother of Adnan Hasan Damudi who was arrested for ISIS-related activities in 2016 and is currently under detention in a separate NIA case.

Earlier, NIA had conducted multiple searches in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested three accused persons Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, Rameez Ahmad Lone, besides Umar.

During the search operations, NIA seized a large number of digital devices such as mobile phones, hard disks, and SD cards among other items.

News Network
August 5,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 5: The Mangaluru City Corporation, which has announced a tentative list containing the names of all nominated/qualified members of 60 ward committees, has reportedly given priority to a particular party. 

Former MLA J R Lobo has condemned the draft ward committees list published on MCC’s website, accusing that the list looked like the commissioner was arm twisted into including 90% of the 600 people, in the 60 ward committees, from the BJP. 

“This is against the provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Act of 2011,’’ he said, and accused the local MLA of puting pressure on the commissioner.

The MCC had received more than 1,200 applications from residents, to become members of the ward committees to be formed in 60 wards. Lobo questioned the Commissioner, as to why almost 600 applications were rejected, without assigning any reason, thus defeating the principles of natural justice.

It is mandatory that all city corporations need to form ward committees, comprising 10 members in each ward, as per the 2011 amendment of the Karnataka Municipal Act. Following this, the MCC invited applications from citizens to take part in the ward committees as its members. While November 15 was the last date, the city corporation extended the deadline to December 4 based on the request of people, he said. 

Citizens are requested to file their objections and grievances within a period of 15 days at the zonal offices, addressed to the zonal commissioners and inventory officers at the central office, or email the same concerns to [email protected].

News Network
July 24,2021

Silver.jpg

Mirabai Chanu on Saturday won a silver medal in the women's 49 kg weightlifting competition to open India's counter at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Manipur athlete lifted a total weight of 202 kg to win the medal. The gold in the event was won by China's Hou Zhihui, who picked a combined weight total of 210 kg.

Chanu picked a total of 87 kg in the snatch part of the event and ended with a lift of 115 kg in clean and jerk. She is the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic medal.

Chanu has been a world champion in the past, when she won the gold medal in the 48 kg category in Anaheim. She is the reigning Commonwealth Games gold medallist in the 48kg category.

A confident smile never leaving her face, Mirabai Chanu ended India's over two-decade long wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics, clinching the 49kg category silver medal five years after leaving the same platform in tears following a disastrous debut.

News Network
August 2,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 2: Karnataka government transferred Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's secretary Dr Selvakumar S to the post of Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.

Dr Selvakumar S was replaced on Sunday by Ponnuraj V, who served as the Managing Director of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited.

A notification from the Karnataka government said, "Dr Selvakumar S, IAS, Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood."

"Ponnuraj V, IAS, Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka," it added.

The notification further stated that Ponnuraj V has also been placed in concurrent charge of the post of Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited with immediate effect and until further orders.

