Night curfew: What's allowed & not allowed in Mangaluru, Udupi, Bengaluru other cities

coastaldigest.com news network
April 10, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 10: The night curfew imposed by Karnataka government in eight places to curb the spread of coronavirus will commence tonight and end on April 20. The curfew order calls for a halt of public movement between 10 pm and 5 am.

The 'Corona Curfew' will be observed in seven cities — Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Udupi, Kalaburagi and Bidar — and Manipal town near Udupi.

What is allowed during the curfew

>> Essential services, movement of vehicles providing essential service, home delivery and e-commerce vehicles will be permitted.

>> Factories and firms operating in the night hours are permitted to function, given the employees reach work before 10 pm.

>> Passengers travelling to and from the airport, railway stations and bus stands can do so in auto-rickshaws and cabs by showing authentic tickets and boarding passes.

>> Patients and others availing medical treatment and also those requiring medical attention are allowed.

What's not allowed during the curfew

>> All public gatherings and meetings will be prohibited during the night curfew

>> All commercial establishments, including bars, restaurants and other shops, will remain shut.

>> The guidelines stated that those violating the curfew orders will be booked under section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act (2005) along with provisions of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant acts. 

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 9,2021

Kozhikode, Apr 9: An Air India Express aircraft, flying from Kozhikode to Kuwait, had to make an emergency landing at the airport in Kerala early Friday, after the pilots received a warning about a fire in the cargo compartment of the plane.

Air-India Express IX 393, a Boeing 737 aircraft, which was carrying 17 passengers on board, landed back at the airport safely.

"It was a precautionary landing. After departure the pilot received fire warning, so he chose precautionary landing," said an airline spokesperson.

"Upon landing it was found that the alarm was false," the spokesperson added.

Air India Express, a no-frills subsidiary of national carrier Air India Limited, operates flights mostly to Middle East and SouthEast Asia.

In August 2020, an Air India Express flight from Dubai, carrying 191 people, skidded off a wet runway while landing at the Kozhikode airport and crashed into a ravine, breaking into two and leaving 21 people, including the two pilots dead and several critically injured.

Agencies
April 5,2021

Riyadh, Apr 4: An Indian warship has arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in a military exercise with the navy of the Gulf nation in reflection of multi-faceted bilateral defence cooperation.

An Indian Navy spokesperson said frigate INS Talwar arrived at the Jubail port of Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

"This visit underscores deep-rooted friendly ties and multi-faceted defence cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia," he said.

The official said the ship will be undertaking a passage exercise with Royal Saudi naval forces on its departure.

Another official said both sides are keen to expand maritime cooperation in sync with the overall deepening of defence and security cooperation.

The defence and security ties between India and Saudi Arabia are witnessing gradual expansion.

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane visited Saudi Arabia in December last in the first-ever visit by a head of the 13 lakh-strong Army to the strategically important Gulf nation.

General Naravane held extensive talks with senior military officials of Saudi Arabia with an aim to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

News Network
April 10,2021

Mumbai, Apr 10: Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passed away at the Bombay Hospital in Mumbai on last evening.

He was 55.

Antapurkar, the Congress MLA from Deglur in Nanded district of Maharashtra, was initially undergoing treatment at a hospital in his constituency. He was later shifted to Mumbai when his health deteriorated.

Antapurkar, a two-term MLA, was close to senior Congressman and public works department minister Ashok Chavan.

Antapurkar is the second MLA from Maharashtra to have died of Covid-19. An engineer, he had served the Maharashtra State Electricity Board and joined politics in 1999.

Earlier, NCP MLA from Pandharpur-Mangalwedha, Bharat Bhalke, a three-time legislator, had died due to post-Covid complications on 28 November. The bye-elections of this seat is to be held on 17 April and counting on 2 May.

