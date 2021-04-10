Night curfew: What's allowed & not allowed in Mangaluru, Udupi, Bengaluru other cities

Mangaluru, Apr 10: The night curfew imposed by Karnataka government in eight places to curb the spread of coronavirus will commence tonight and end on April 20. The curfew order calls for a halt of public movement between 10 pm and 5 am.

The 'Corona Curfew' will be observed in seven cities — Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Udupi, Kalaburagi and Bidar — and Manipal town near Udupi.

What is allowed during the curfew

>> Essential services, movement of vehicles providing essential service, home delivery and e-commerce vehicles will be permitted.

>> Factories and firms operating in the night hours are permitted to function, given the employees reach work before 10 pm.

>> Passengers travelling to and from the airport, railway stations and bus stands can do so in auto-rickshaws and cabs by showing authentic tickets and boarding passes.

>> Patients and others availing medical treatment and also those requiring medical attention are allowed.

What's not allowed during the curfew

>> All public gatherings and meetings will be prohibited during the night curfew

>> All commercial establishments, including bars, restaurants and other shops, will remain shut.

>> The guidelines stated that those violating the curfew orders will be booked under section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act (2005) along with provisions of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant acts.