  1. Home
  2. NITK sets up 3 centres of excellence under NEP

NITK sets up 3 centres of excellence under NEP

News Network
February 26, 2023

NITK.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 26: The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, has established three centres of excellence (CoEs) in line with the implementation of the national educational policy (NEP-2020).

The three centres are centre for sustainable energy engineering (CSEE), centre for women welfare and social empowerment (CWWSE) and centre for public relations, information and media exchange (C-PRIME).

These COEs are set up with the aim of enabling the students to acquire a well-rounded skill set, a release from the NITK here said.

The institute intends to provide students with access to the most recent research and technology, allowing them to remain at the forefront of their respective professions.

In the light of the NEP-2020, these three newly established centres at NITK will engage with relevant ministries, industry experts and other higher education institutions to equip students with a comprehensive learning experience and the skills and information they need to thrive in the contemporary world.

C-PRIME is designed to promote and maintain the reputation of NITK through the effective use of multiple media platforms, and to provide academic initiatives in line with the recommendations of the NEP-2020.

It will serve as a hub for the information exchange between the institute, its stakeholders, and the public in general, fostering greater collaboration and transparency.

“We are committed to developing NITK Surathkal as a multidisciplinary education and research university (MERU), making it as a preferred destination for aspiring minds from all over the world. These CoEs will enable students to explore their potential and enhance their skill set in a variety of disciplines,” NITK director Prof Prasad Krishna said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 22,2023

delhi.jpg

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Nepal on Wednesday, February 22, after which tremors were felt in Delhi, National Capital region, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and several parts of north India. 

While the epicenter of the earthquake was Nepal, the magnitude of the earthquake in Delhi NCR was around 4.4.

Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center stated today that an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Bajura at 1:45 pm today, February 22. This led to subsequent tremors in Delhi and NCR regions.

The tremors felt in Delhi and nearby regions were mild, and no casualties or damage to property has been reported till now. This earthquake comes just a few weeks after a massive earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, resulting in over 45,000 deaths as of now.

It must be noted that the tremors in Delhi and Noida were felt just a day after experts predicted that a major earthquake will be hitting India soon, with major effects to be felt in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. 

The experts from National Geophysical Research Institute predicted that after the devastations in Turkey, an earthquake of a similar scale can hit India and Nepal as well, having a major impact on northern states like Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

It is expected that the tremors felt in Delhi and NCR could not have been more than 4 magnitude on the Richter scale. More information regarding the epicenter of the earthquake and any reported damage is yet to be released.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 15,2023

quake.jpg

A massive earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit the north west of Wellington, New Zealand on Wednesday. According to preliminary data, the quake was located at a moderately shallow depth of 57.4 km. The earthquake struck at 7.38pm at a depth of 76km. It was centred 50km north-west of Paraparaumu.

Within 15 minutes, over 31000 people reported on GeoNet that they had felt the earthquake.

"A big shake there! A magnitude 6.0, 57 km deep, 50 km north-west of Paraparaumu was widely felt in the North Island," said New Zealand's Civil Defence agency.

There were no immediate reports of damage, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

But residents reported feeling the ground shaking for 10-20 seconds, likening it to a convoy of giant trucks rolling by.

The quake came as the cleanup gets underway from a devastating cyclone, which killed four people and caused widespread damage across the North Island.

"It is already a really stressful time for people -- look after yourself and the people around you," said the civil defence agency.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 20,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 20: The brutal murder of two young men at Doddabelavangala village on the outskirts of Bengaluru has shone light on sports tournaments sponsored by politicians. 

Bharath Kumar (23), an engineering graduate working for a private firm, and Prateek N (17), a PUC student, were fatally stabbed by a five-member gang during violence that erupted after a fight over car parking around 3.10 pm on February 17. 

Vinay, 27, the son of a former president of Hulikunte gram panchayat, his younger brother Anil, and three others had tried to drive into the Karnataka Public School playground where the cricket tournament was being played. Organisers and participants asked them not to park there. 

An argument ensued, and the crowd at the ground smashed the car and forced the group to leave. 

The brothers and their three friends, Trimurthy, Kori and Deepu, later got into a fight with local residents — Channappa, Kitty, Chikka Ramaiah and Nagaraju — who gave them an earful for causing disturbance. The group attacked them with pepper spray. They also pulled out cricket bats, wickets, hockey sticks, daggers and rods, and went on a  rampage. 

They attacked Kumar and Prateek, assuming that they were also part of the crowd as they wore T-shirts provided by the tournament organisers. Prateek was stabbed with a dagger that remained stuck in his private parts while Kumar was knifed in the lower abdomen. 

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi, Bengaluru Rural, said that the murders were "spontaneous" but they were investigating whether or not the victims were part of the crowd that had smashed the car. 

On Sunday, police shot Vinay and Trimurthy in the right leg after they allegedly tried to attack constables Qarar Hussain and Sunil Basagi with a knife and stones. Anil, Kori and Deepu remain at large. 

The tournament was sponsored by Dheeraj, a local BJP leader who aspires to contest the Assembly election from Doddaballapur. 

Following the murders, police have banned all sports tournaments sponsored by politicians until the elections get over. 

Vinay and Anil's mother Parvathamma was the president of Hulikunte gram panchayat. She was an independent but received support from the Congress party. 

Doddaballapur's Congress MLA, T Venkataramanaiah, said that the tournament's organisers hadn't taken permission from the school principal or the police. 

"They submitted a written request to the police, who acknowledged the letter but didn't give permission," he said.

"Had the organisers taken police permission, the cops would have provided security at the school ground and averted the fight over parking. These unfortunate murders over parking wouldn't have occurred." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.