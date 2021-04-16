No bed for coronavirus infected HDK in Manipal Hospital despite health minister’s intervention

Bengaluru, Apr 17: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after having spent days campaigning in the Basavakalayan assembly constituency for a bypoll.

“I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” Kumaraswamy, 61, said in a tweet.

According to a statement from his spokesperson, Kumaraswamy did not find a bed for treatment at Manipal Hospital. Even Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s intervention did not help, the statement claimed, adding that Kumaraswamy managed to find a bed at another private hospital.

Apparently, the JD(S) leader experienced fatigue on Friday evening while he was campaigning in Basavakalya following which he returned to Bengaluru and retreated to a hotel.

“This morning, he contacted doctors and got tested, which came out as Covid-19 positive. He wanted to rest at his farmhouse, but doctors did not agree. They asked him not to risk it and that he should get admitted immediately,” the statement, attributed to JD(S) MLC HM Ramesh Gowda, said.

According to the statement, Kumaraswamy is scheduled to appear before a court in connection with a case on Saturday. “Since he has tested positive for Covid-19, he will not appear in person. He will appear via video conference. After that, he will get admitted,” the statement said.

On March 31, former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital for Covid-19 treatment. He was discharged on April 5.

Kumaraswamy is the latest addition to the list of politicians who have contracted the virus during the bypoll season in Karnataka. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani, former Congress Minister Eshwar Khandre, BJP’s Maski candidate Pratapgouda Patil and Congress legislator Laxmi Hebbalkar are among those who have tested positive for Covid-19.

