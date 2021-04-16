  1. Home
  2. No bed for coronavirus infected HDK in Manipal Hospital despite health minister’s intervention

No bed for coronavirus infected HDK in Manipal Hospital despite health minister’s intervention

News Network
April 17, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 17: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after having spent days campaigning in the Basavakalayan assembly constituency for a bypoll. 

“I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” Kumaraswamy, 61, said in a tweet. 

According to a statement from his spokesperson, Kumaraswamy did not find a bed for treatment at Manipal Hospital. Even Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s intervention did not help, the statement claimed, adding that Kumaraswamy managed to find a bed at another private hospital.

Apparently, the JD(S) leader experienced fatigue on Friday evening while he was campaigning in Basavakalya following which he returned to Bengaluru and retreated to a hotel.

“This morning, he contacted doctors and got tested, which came out as Covid-19 positive. He wanted to rest at his farmhouse, but doctors did not agree. They asked him not to risk it and that he should get admitted immediately,” the statement, attributed to JD(S) MLC HM Ramesh Gowda, said. 

According to the statement, Kumaraswamy is scheduled to appear before a court in connection with a case on Saturday. “Since he has tested positive for Covid-19, he will not appear in person. He will appear via video conference. After that, he will get admitted,” the statement said. 

On March 31, former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital for Covid-19 treatment. He was discharged on April 5. 

Kumaraswamy is the latest addition to the list of politicians who have contracted the virus during the bypoll season in Karnataka. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani, former Congress Minister Eshwar Khandre, BJP’s Maski candidate Pratapgouda Patil and Congress legislator Laxmi Hebbalkar are among those who have tested positive for Covid-19. 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 14,2021

utkhader car.jpg

Davangere, Apr 14: In what could have been a major tragedy, a car in which Mangaluru Congress MLA and former minister U T Khader was traveling, involved in an accident in Davanagere district today morning. 

Even though the front portion of the car was damaged in the accident Mr Khader and other occupants escaped with minor injuries. 

Mr Khader was on his way from Bengaluru to Belgavi to campaign for the party’s candidate for the Belgavi by-elections. 

At around 8:45 a.m., when the MLA’s car reached Olal Cross on the National Highway, a container truck which was moving in front of the car, stopped suddenly, resulting in collision. 

S P Hanumantharaya visited the accident spot. Reportedly, Mr Khader suffered minor injuries on his face and leg and he was taken to a family doctor in Bengaluru in another car.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 13,2021

New Delhi, Apr 13: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has said that India has become the 60th country to approve the use of Sputnik V against coronavirus and more than 850 million doses of the vaccine are going to be produced in the country annually.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has registered the vaccine under the emergency use authorisation procedure. This is based on results of clinical trials in Russia as well as positive data of additional Phase III local clinical trials in India conducted in partnership with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

The vaccine has been approved for use in countries with a total population of 3 billion people or about 40 per cent of the global population, and India has become the 60th country to approve Sputnik V, RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, said in a statement.

Also Read | DCGI gives nod to Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

India is also the most populated country to register the vaccine and also the leading production hub for Sputnik V, it added.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said the approval of the vaccine is a major milestone as both countries have been developing an extensive cooperation on clinical trials of Sputnik V in India and its local production.

"The Russian vaccine has efficacy of 91.6 per cent and provides full protection against severe cases of Covid-19 as demonstrated by the data published in one of the leading medical journals -- The Lancet," he added.

Noting that India is a vaccine-manufacturing hub and a strategic partner for production of Sputnik V, he said RDIF has created partnerships with a number of India's leading pharmaceutical companies for production of Sputnik V which will provide for both vaccination of the population in India and global distribution of the vaccine.

"Over 850 million doses of Sputnik V are going to be produced in India annually sufficient to vaccinate more than 425 million people around the world," he said.

According to the release, RDIF has agreements with India's Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma and Virchow Biotech aimed at production of more than 850 million doses per year.

Also Read | All you need to know about the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

Sputnik will be the third vaccine to be used in India against coronavirus. In January, DCGI had given the emergency use authorisation for two Covid-19 vaccines -- Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.

As per RDIF, Sputnik V has a number of key advantages, including that there are no strong allergies caused by Sputnik V.

The price of the vaccine is less than $10 per shot and it uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots, it added.

Other countries that have approved use of Sputnik V include Argentina, Bolivia, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Mexico, Pakistan, Bahrain and Sri Lanka.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Wednesday warned KSRTC employees from going ahead with their indefinite agitation from April 7, saying that strict action will be taken against those who participated.

"The government will not negotiate any more. Employees should not go on strike," he underlined.

After a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said that while the government has fulfilled eight of the nine demands of the labour unions, it cannot fulfill their demand of wages as per the 6th Pay Commission recommendations, on par with other government employees.

The Chief Minister has said that the government will deal with the strike strictly. "There is no question of hiking the salary more than what is already offered," he said, noting that the Transport department had offered to hike their salaries by 8 per cent as an interim relief.

Protesting employees will be dealt with as per the provisions of law. Sections under Disaster Management Act, which prohibit any gatherings during a pandemic and provisions of IPC will be invoked, Kumar said, adding that the government was also thinking of invoking the stringent essential Services Maintenance Act. “There will be a ‘no work, no pay’ policy," he added.

He said that Private buses and maxi-cabs will be allowed to ply and carry passengers. Other alternate arrangements will also be made to help travellers. Since it is the vacation season, we are also requesting the railways to run special trains towards Hubballi, Gulbarga and Mysuru.

Kumar said that he had already written to the Election Commission to allow the government to implement an 8 per cent revision of wages for transport employees, citing the strike call by them.

"We will implement the announced hike if EC allows it," he said, failing which it would be implemented once the Model Code of Conduct for the by-polls in the state is withdrawn.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.