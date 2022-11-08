No beef stalls at proposed Central Market in Mangaluru: MLA assures VHP

Mangaluru, Nov 8: Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Dakshina Kannada district unit has urged Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and Mangaluru Smart City Limited authorities to not open beef stalls in the proposed Central Market Complex, which will be constructed under Smart City Mission.

VHP district president Gopal Kuthar and secretary Shivanand Mendon stated in a memorandum that there is a move to open nine beef stalls in the proposed Central Market Complex.

“We have been witnessing instances of cattle theft, functioning of illegal slaughterhouses, and cow slaughtering in the district for the past several years. Beef is being supplied in the district through many illegal slaughterhouses. If beef stalls are set up in the new Central Market Complex, illegal slaughterhouses will flourish in the district.

This will lead to social unrest and breach of communal harmony in the district. Hence, the authorities concerned should immediately drop the proposal to open beef stalls in the Central market Complex,” Gopal Kuthar said.

MLA Kamath, who received the memorandum, said he will not take part in the foundation laying ceremony of the proposed Central Market Complex if the building plan has provisions for beef stalls in it.

“A proposal to construct a new Central Market Complex at an estimated cost of Rs 114 crore has been prepared. We will not allow stalls selling beef in the market complex. The revenue department has sent a clear message to illegal cow slaughterers by attaching their properties as per the provisions of The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

The new Act was not in force when the proposal for the new Central Market Complex was prepared. With the implementation of the Act, no permission will be given for beef stalls,” the MLA said.

Mangaluru mayor Jayanand Anchan said the foundation for the new Central Market Complex has not yet been laid. “The work on the new Central Market Complex is yet to commence.

Further, no tender has been floated for the auctioning of the meat stalls. Auction of stalls/ shops will be conducted only after the construction is completed. A blueprint for the new Market Complex was prepared long back based on meat and other outlets that existed in the demolished Central Market building,” he added.