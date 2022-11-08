No beef stalls at proposed Central Market in Mangaluru: MLA assures VHP

  1. Home
News Network
November 8, 2022

Mangaluru, Nov 8: Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Dakshina Kannada district unit has urged Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and Mangaluru Smart City Limited authorities to not open beef stalls in the proposed Central Market Complex, which will be constructed under Smart City Mission.

VHP district president Gopal Kuthar and secretary Shivanand Mendon stated in a memorandum that there is a move to open nine beef stalls in the proposed Central Market Complex.

“We have been witnessing instances of cattle theft, functioning of illegal slaughterhouses, and cow slaughtering in the district for the past several years. Beef is being supplied in the district through many illegal slaughterhouses. If beef stalls are set up in the new Central Market Complex, illegal slaughterhouses will flourish in the district.

This will lead to social unrest and breach of communal harmony in the district. Hence, the authorities concerned should immediately drop the proposal to open beef stalls in the Central market Complex,” Gopal Kuthar said.

MLA Kamath, who received the memorandum, said he will not take part in the foundation laying ceremony of the proposed Central Market Complex if the building plan has provisions for beef stalls in it.

“A proposal to construct a new Central Market Complex at an estimated cost of Rs 114 crore has been prepared. We will not allow stalls selling beef in the market complex. The revenue department has sent a clear message to illegal cow slaughterers by attaching their properties as per the provisions of The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

The new Act was not in force when the proposal for the new Central Market Complex was prepared. With the implementation of the Act, no permission will be given for beef stalls,” the MLA said.

Mangaluru mayor Jayanand Anchan said the foundation for the new Central Market Complex has not yet been laid. “The work on the new Central Market Complex is yet to commence.

Further, no tender has been floated for the auctioning of the meat stalls. Auction of stalls/ shops will be conducted only after the construction is completed. A blueprint for the new Market Complex was prepared long back based on meat and other outlets that existed in the demolished Central Market building,” he added.

News Network
November 6,2022

amitshah.jpg

Jaswan Pragpur, Nov 6: Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh if the Jai Ram Thakur government comes back to power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Addressing his second election rally of the day here, the BJP leader also promised to look into irregularities in the salary system of government employees if voted back to power.

"If you elect the Jairam Thakur government, I promise you that the common civil code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh. No one can stop that," he said.

Apart from implementing the UCC, the BJP in its election manifesto for the hill state has also promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, new educational institutions and sops for various segments.

Urging women to encourage their daughters to study at least up to Class 12, Shah said the government will gift their two-wheelers. "She will ride to school in the morning and also help you bring vegetables home in the evening," the home minister said.

During an election rally at Nagrota in Kangra district earlier in the day, Shah claimed that the BJP will win both the lower and upper parts of Himachal Pradesh. Traditionally, the Congress has been a strong contender in the upper parts of the state.

He also took a swipe at the poll guarantees given by the Congress in its manifesto, saying the people of Himachal Pradesh will not believe in that party's poll guarantees.

The home minister has been holding a series of rallies on Sunday in the state, which is going to polls on November 12. 

News Network
November 4,2022

sullia.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 4: A 7-year-old boy died of a heart attack at his school in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased student has been identified as Mokshit K.C, a resident of Kukkujadka of Amarmutnur village. He was a Class 2 student of the Kukkujadka Government Higher Primary School in Amaramuthnooru village.

As usual, Mokshit had gone to school on Wednesday, November 2, but soon after developed a fever. The school authorities informed the parents and his father Chandrashekhar arrived at the school to pick him up.

However, the boy suddenly collapsed and was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to doctors Mokshit died of a heart attack. He is survived by his father, mother, and brother.

 
 

News Network
October 31,2022

adani.jpg

Gautam Adani's wealth surged as Indian stocks have rallied for two weeks in a row and outperformed Wall Street shares, and as a result, he has now jumped back to the third spot on the Real-Time Billionaires List compiled by Forbes, overtaking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos again.

A $314 million rise on Monday pushed Gautam Adani's wealth to $131.9 billion, making him the third richest in the world on the Forbes list, behind Louis Vitton's Bernard Arnault, who remains at the second spot with a net worth of $156.5 billion.

Indian equity benchmarks rallied on Monday, extending their gains into the third week on expectations of major central banks adopting a less hawkish approach and retreating oil prices.

The Forbes list also reflected a sharp fall in Jeff Bezos' wealth after Amazon predicted weak holiday sales last Thursday, sending shares of the world's largest retailer plummeting in after-hours trading.

Still, while Mr Adani overtook Jeff Bezos, whose net worth stood at $126.9 billion, the rankings on the Forbes list have been swinging back and forth between gains and losses in recent weeks, mirroring the turbulence in the larger global equities markets.

The position of Gautam Adani on the list has fluctuated between second, third, and most recently fourth, based on the change in Bernard Arnault's and Jeff Bezos' wealth see-sawing driven by stock markets performance, with about $30 billion the differentiating factor between the three billionaires.

Despite the readings similar to a game of musical chairs between Gautam Adani, Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos for the second, third and fourth richest spot in recent weeks, Elon Musk has remained miles ahead and is the world's richest, with a net worth of 223.8 billion.

Adani Group To Invest Over $150 Billion In Pursuit Of $1 Trillion Valuation

A report showed Gautam Adani's group would invest over $150 billion across industries like green energy, data centres, airports, and healthcare as it chases the dream to join the elite global club of companies with $1 trillion valuations.

The group's market capitalisation has increased by more than 16 times in just seven years, from about $16 billion in 2015 to around $260 billion in 2022.

