No fee hike in private engineering colleges in Karnataka this year

News Network
September 29, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 29: The Karnataka government has reached an understanding with private engineering colleges in the state that fees will not be hiked during the ongoing academic year.

According to Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, this decision was taken on Wednesday in a meeting held with the representatives of private colleges at Vikasa Soudha.

“The fees for engineering courses in private colleges for students who secured admission this year under government quota will continue to be the same. The fees will have to be paid in two different slabs of Rs 65,340 and Rs 58,806,” Ashwathnarayan said.

 Further, it was decided that the maximum amount that can be collected as ‘miscellaneous fees’ and ‘skill fees’ would be capped at Rs 20,000, as per recommendations made by a committee headed by Prof Karisiddappa, the vice-chancellor of Vishwesharaiah Technical University (VTU).

According to officials, colleges will soon be ordered to notify the purposes for which ‘miscellaneous fees’ are collected. “Colleges will be asked to furnish the said information to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), Department of Technical Education, and VTU to be published on corresponding websites,” a senior official said.

Ashwathnarayan said that the government has decided that all fees should be remitted to the KEA in a bid to ensure accountability and transparency in the fee-collection process.

“Beginning this year, admission fees, miscellaneous fees, and skill fees should not be remitted at colleges. Instead, these should be remitted at the KEA,” he said. Earlier ‘miscellaneous fees’ used to vary from college to college ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 70,000.

KEA officials had apprised the minister that there was confusion among students and parents on the payment of admission fees due to the provision that existed earlier allowing them to pay the admission fees either directly at the colleges or at the KEA.

Meanwhile, ‘skill fees’ collected from the academic year 2021-22 will be classified into three different slabs, the minister said. “Three slabs of Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 20,000 will be in place for skill-based training from this year. The slab will be fixed after an inspection by the VTU team, after assessing the standard of training facilities,” Ashwathnarayan said.

News Network
September 23,2021

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has told Delhi High Court that Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief In Emergency Fund, or the PM-CARES Fund, which was created in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, does not come under the Government of India and it cannot be brought under the ambit of Right to Information (RTI) Act. Also, the amount collected by it does not go to the Consolidated Fund of India, the Delhi High Court has been informed.

The Centre, in an affidavit, said that the Fund can neither be listed as "State" nor "public authority" under the Right to Information as it received funds from private sources.

An affidavit filed by an Under Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) who is discharging his functions in the PM Cares Trust on honorary basis, has said the trust functions with transparency and its funds are audited by an auditor -- a chartered accountant drawn from the panel prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition seeking a direction to declare the PM-CARES Fund a 'State' under the Constitution to ensure transparency in its functioning.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Amit Bansal has fixed the matter for further hearing on September 27.

"To ensure transparency, the audited report is put on the official website of the trust along with the details of utilisation of funds received by the trust,” says the affidavit filed by Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, Under Secretary at the PMO.

“I state that when the petitioner is claiming to be a public-spirited person and seeking to pray for various reliefs only for transparency, it does not matter whether PM-CARES is a ‘State’ within the meaning of Article 12 of the Constitution of India,” the officer said in the affidavit.

Irrespective of whether the trust is a ‘State’ or other authority within the meaning of Article 12 of the Constitution or whether it is a ‘public authority’ within the meaning of provisions of the Right to Information Act (RTI), it is not permissible to disclose third party information.It said that all donations received by the trust are received via online payments, cheques or Demand Drafts and the amount received is audited with the audited report and the expenditure of trust fund displayed on the website.

“The trust functions on the principles of transparency and public good in larger public interest like any other charitable trust and, therefore, cannot have any objection in uploading all its resolutions on its website to ensure transparency,” it said, while reiterating that “the trust’s fund is not a fund of Government of India and the amount does not go in the Consolidated Fund of India.”

The officer said he is discharging his functions in the PM-CARES Trust on honorary basis, which is a charitable trust not created by or under the Constitution or by any law made by the Parliament or by any State legislature. “Despite being an officer of the Central government, I am permitted to discharge my functions in PM-CARES Trust on an honorary basis,” he said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Samyak Gangwal who has said that the PM-CARES Fund is a 'State' as it was formed by the Prime Minister on March 27, 2020 to extend assistance to the citizens of India in the wake of the public health emergency -- the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic. His counsel had told the court that if it is found that the PM-CARES Fund is not 'State' under the Constitution, usage of the domain name '.gov.in', the Prime Minister's photograph, state emblem etc has to be stopped.

The petition said that the Trustees of the fund are the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister and the Finance Minister and immediately after the formation of the fund, the Centre through its high government functionaries represented that the fund was set up and operated by the Government of India.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the plea has sought a direction for periodic auditing of PM-CARES website and disclosure of the details of donations received by it.

In his alterative prayers, Gangwal has sought to direct the Centre to publicise that the PM-CARES Fund is not a fund of the Government of India and to restrain PM-CARES from using 'Prime Minister of India' or 'Prime Minister', including its abbreviations its name, on its website, Trust Deed and other official or unofficial communications and advertisements.

On March 9, the court had said it was not inclined to issue notice on the plea as the Centre was already represented through counsel who may file their written submissions.

The petitioner has also filed another petition to declare PM-CARES as a 'public authority' under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, which is being heard together with the first plea.

This petition challenges a June 2, 2020 order of the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO), PMO, refusing to provide documents sought by him on the ground that PM-CARES Fund is not a public authority under the RTI Act.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented PMO, had opposed the petition, stating that it was not maintainable and that he would file a response explaining why it should not be entertained. 

News Network
September 20,2021

Karnataka 2nd PUC result has been declared today (September 20). The result can be checked on the official website of Karnataka PUC, pue.kar.nic.in. This year, 29% pass percentage has been recorded. While 36% of girls passed the exam, 26% is the pass percentage of boys.  

Nearly 7 lakh candidates had registered for Class 12th or Karnataka 2nd year PUC examination this year. In total, 2,51,686 students registered in the Commerce stream, while 2,19,777 in the Science stream, and 69,529 in the Arts stream. The result was declared in July.

Another exam for Karnataka 2nd year PUC was held in August-September for those candidates who were not satisfied with the class 12 result earlier. 
 

Karnataka 2nd PUC result >> Direct link

How To Check

•    Go to the official website-- karresults.nic.in.

•    On the homepage, click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021

•    Feed in your credentials-- registration number

•    Click on the submit button. Your result will be displayed on the computer screen

•    Download and keep a hard copy for the future use

News Network
September 29,2021

New Delhi, Sept 29: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence here on Wednesday, raising speculation over his future plans ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

The meeting that lasted for around 45 minutes came amid indications that Singh may be seeking the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sources said the former Punjab chief minister is learnt to have discussed the farmers' issues, besides the internal security situation in Punjab with Shah.

Singh has been alleging that instability in Punjab may give Pakistan a handle to create disturbance in the border state. He has also accused Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu of being "close to (Pakistani Prime Minister) Imran Khan" and alleged that he is "dangerous" for the border state.

Singh arrived in the national capital on Tuesday, days after he quit as the chief minister of Punjab.

The sources said the veteran Congress leader may also meet some of the "Group of 23" leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Singh's meeting with Shah assumes significance as the Congress leader had not opened his cards and had claimed that he had not quit politics and would fight till the end.

He had also launched a scathing attack on his bete noire, Sidhu, who was appointed as the president of the Punjab unit of the Congress.

Sidhu quit as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday. As regards his political future, Singh had said there were several options before him.

