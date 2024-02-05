  1. Home
  2. 'Northern states indebted to southern states, can never be a model': CM laments 'injustice' to Karnataka

'Northern states indebted to southern states, can never be a model': CM laments 'injustice' to Karnataka

News Network
February 5, 2024

siddaramaiah.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 5: Alleging injustice to Karnataka by the Central government with reduction in tax devolution, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said this has resulted in a loss of over Rs 45,000 crore to the state in the last four years.

He also claimed that the taxes paid by Kannadigas were not useful for the state's difficult times, and the money was going to northern states.

"Karnataka has faced significant challenges with a reduced tax devolution share post the 15th Finance Commission, resulting in a loss of over Rs 45,000 crore in the last 4 years. This injustice cannot stand," Siddaramaiah said on Sunday.

"We stand united in demanding fair treatment and justice for Kannadigas to secure our state's welfare," he said in a post on 'X' with the hashtag "#SouthTaxMovement".

The chief minister's comments come ahead of as all Congress lawmakers (also MPs) from the state, including Siddaramaiah, will be staging a protest in New Delhi on February 7, against the 'injustice' to Karnataka by the Union government when it comes to tax devolution and grants-in-aid.

Further extending support to campaigns on social media condemning the "injustice" being done to Karnataka by the Central government in tax devolution, the chief minister said, "the taxes paid by Kannadigas are not useful for our difficult times and it (money) is going to northern states."

He said, "The northern states, which are indebted to taxes paid by southern states, can never be a model for us. Everyone should get over this false idea. Karnataka, which is building a strong nation with hard work, is a model for India."

Thanking the people of the state who have raised their voice for justice, he said, adding "I am with you, if all our voices are united, it will be heard till Delhi."
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 31,2024

belagavi.jpg

A newlywed woman and her secret lover were brutally murdered by her enraged husband in a shocking incident on the outskirts of Kokatanur village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district of Karnataka. 

The accused, Taufiq Kadi (24), allegedly committed the double murder after his wife, Heena Kausar (19), ran away with her secret-boyfriend just one month into their marriage.

The victims, Hina Kausar and her lover Yasin Bagode (21) were found dead at the scene. Additionally, Taufiq's mother Aminabai Baguda and father-in-law Mustafa Mulla, who tried to intervene, were attacked and have been hospitalised at Mirage Private Hospital.

The tragic events began four months ago when Taufiq and Hina got married. However, their marital bliss was short-lived, as Hina eloped with her former lover only 30 days into their marriage. Despite family efforts and community leader interventions, Hina remained adamant about her choice to be with Yasin.

In an unexpected turn of events, the villagers, respecting Hina's decision, broke off the marriage with Taufiq and supported her union with Yasin Bagode. Taufiq, who had dreams of a happy life after spending a considerable sum on his marriage, was unable to bear the sight of his ex-wife leading a new life with another man.

Driven by jealousy and rage, Taufiq located Heia and Yasin, and with a heavy heart, he resorted to a brutal act, mercilessly hacking them to death with handguns. Following the double murder, Taufiq declared his intention to surrender to the police and fled the crime scene.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 31,2024

congress.jpg

Mangaluru, January 31: The Karnataka state-level Congress workers convention ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, will be held here in coastal city of Mangaluru on February 17. 

The state PCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today announced this while addressing the media near Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. 

The convention was earlier slated for January 21. However it was postponed amids intensified “Ram Bhakti” in political arena due to Ayodhya temple inauguration programme. 

“It was postponed for unavoidable circumstances. A decision is taken now to hold it on February 17. The conference will be held under the leadership of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge,” the KPCC chief said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 4,2024

moscow.jpg

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested an employee of the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, on charges of spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. He was arrested in Meerut. The arrested individual, identified as Satendra Siwal, was working as a Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

The operation unfolded as ATS received intelligence from confidential sources suggesting that ISI handlers were enticing Indian Ministry of External Affairs employees, offering financial incentives in exchange for sensitive information related to the Indian Army. The information being obtained posed a grave threat to India's internal and external security.

Satendra Siwal, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur, was identified as a key player in this espionage network. He was allegedly extracting confidential documents by exploiting his position within the Indian Embassy in Moscow. The accused, motivated by greed for money, allegedly passed critical information concerning the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, and Indian military establishments to ISI handlers.

Following extensive intelligence gathering and surveillance, Satendra Siwal was summoned to the ATS Field Unit in Meerut for interrogation. During questioning, he reportedly failed to provide satisfactory answers, eventually confessing to his involvement in spy activities. Satendra Siwal has been working as an India Based Security Assistant (IBSA) at the Indian Embassy in Moscow since 2021.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.