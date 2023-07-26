  1. Home
  'Not here to provide sensational news': Khushbu Sundar dispels rumours of hidden camera in Udupi college

'Not here to provide sensational news': Khushbu Sundar dispels rumours of hidden camera in Udupi college

News Network
July 27, 2023

aaaaKhushbu.jpg

Udupi, July 27: Khushbu Sundar, a BJP leader and member of the National Commission for Women, who visited a paramedical college in Udupi on Thursday in connection with the alleged washroom video case, rubbished the rumours of hidden cameras. 

The development comes a day after Udupi district police filed suo motu cases against three girl students of the college over the alleged recording of a video of their fellow student in the washroom of Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences.

Khushbu visited the college to investigate the case on behalf of NCW and held talks with the college management and checked the washroom where the alleged incident took place.

College Director Rashmi Kashna Prasad, Udupi SP Akshay Hakay, advocate Mary Shrestha, College Chief Academic Coordinator Balakrishna Parkala, Principal Rajib Mandal were present.

Later, speaking to media Khushbu clarified that no video was leaked from the college and urged the public not jumped to conclusion based on rumours. She lamented that that fake and unrelated videos of the alleged incident are being circulated on social media.

She emphasized that no information about the case can be disclosed until the investigation process is complete. The mobile phones related to the case have already been handed over to the forensic department, and the data provided by them will serve as crucial evidence.

“NCW will thoroughly investigate the case based on the complaint sent to them and continue to collaborate with the police department to expedite the investigation and arrive at a resolution soon,” she said. “I am not here to provide any sensational news; such cases can’t be instantly resolved. Patience is needed,” she added. 

News Network
July 24,2023

floods.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 24: As heavy rains continued to lash different parts of the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, water-level in many rivers in the region kept rising in the last two days submerging low-lying areas. 

Water levels in Nethravati, Phalguni and rivulets in many parts of DK district are posing threat to people living near the river banks. A few families have been shifted to safer places in Bantwal taluk, official sources said.

A large area of areca nut plantations have also been submerged in the taluk causing concern to the farmers. 

Schools in several taluks of DK and Udupi districts remained closed on Monday as authorities declared holidays. The bathing ghat of Kukke Subrahmanya temple has been submerged with the level in Kumaradhara river rising to the danger mark and devotees have been asked not to visit the shrine till the rain subsides.

The Manjeshwar-Subrahmanya state highway remains flooded disrupting movement of vehicles on the route. Copious rains have also been reported from Addahole, Kollamogru, Subramanya and Bisile in DK.

Sources said a landslide that occurred on a hill at Karvalu area in Udupi district is posing threat to a high-tension electricity tower which carries 110 KV KPTCL overhead line. 

However, officials said necessary precautions have been taken. If the tower gets damaged, there are chances of power supply getting affected in areas including Manipal, Brahmavar, Kunjibettu and Udyavar. 

Officials said that as a precautionary measure, the old line of Manipal-Hiriadka has been activated and installation is in progress from Sunday itself. 

A youth accidentally fell into water and was washed away while watching the Arashinagundi waterfalls near Kollur in Byndoor taluk yesterday. The deceased was identified as Sharath Kumar from Bhadravathi, and it has been said that he was standing near the edge of a rock when the incident took place. The fire service personnel and Kollur police are carrying out the search operation.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has predicted moderate to heavy rains in coastal Karnataka till July 27.

News Network
July 16,2023

Mangaluru, July 16: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has introduced the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system, enabling seamless entry and exit of vehicles to and from the airport. The ANPR system uses e-payment technology like FASTag, which takes care of the payments for the end user, a release from MIA said on Saturday.

The ANPR system reads the number plates of vehicles entering the airport through any of the four lanes at the entry booths. If a vehicle exits the airport within the mandated free passage time of 10 minutes, the boom barrier at the exit booths automatically opens.

For those who need to park the vehicle beyond this time, one has the option to pay the prescribed parking fee - digitally or in cash at the central pay station near the flag post on the lower ground floor.

The advantage of paying the parking fee at the parking pre-payment counter is that a user gets additional 10 minutes of buffer time to exit the parking lot by scanning the receipt at the exit booth, the release said.

There are multiple parking slots -- up to 30 minutes, up to two hours, for every additional two hours up to 8 hours, and for 8 hours up to 24 hours and beyond. This buffer time gives one the leeway of not having to pay the parking fee for the next slot, if applicable.

If one has chosen the FASTag mode of payment and entered the airport through the FASTag lane, such customers can experience seamless passage by exiting through the dedicated FASTag lane at the exit as well. The airport is in the process of covering all entry and exit lanes with FASTag technology.

Considering the need to facilitate faster movement of emergency response vehicles like ambulances and crash-fire tenders, the airport recently opened an additional emergency lane adjacent to lane one at the exit.

This lane will allow faster movement of the response vehicles if there is a rush at the existing exit lanes, the release said.

News Network
July 26,2023

housesmanipur.jpg

New Delhi, July 26: Several houses in Moreh Bazar in Manipur, situated close to the border with Myanmar, which remained abandoned since the Meitei-Kuki clashes broke out on May 3, were set on fire by unidentified persons on Wednesday.

The incident took place hours after two vehicles used by central security forces were burnt down in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. The vehicles were coming from Dimpaur in Nagaland when they were stopped at Sapormeina area on NH2 and were set on fire. Kuki residents wanted to check the vehicles and some lit fire when the security forces refused to allow them to get inside their vehicles.

There was, however, no human casualty in both incidents, security sources said.

Thousands, belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities, fled Moreh as violence started on May 3. Many houses were set on fire while many were left behind by the displaced persons. Moreh is a busy business border town with mixed population, where the Kukis are in majority.

Over 140 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the Meitei and the Kukis since May 3. 

