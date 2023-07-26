‘Not here to provide sensational news’: Khushbu Sundar dispels rumours of hidden camera in Udupi college

Udupi, July 27: Khushbu Sundar, a BJP leader and member of the National Commission for Women, who visited a paramedical college in Udupi on Thursday in connection with the alleged washroom video case, rubbished the rumours of hidden cameras.

The development comes a day after Udupi district police filed suo motu cases against three girl students of the college over the alleged recording of a video of their fellow student in the washroom of Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences.

Khushbu visited the college to investigate the case on behalf of NCW and held talks with the college management and checked the washroom where the alleged incident took place.

College Director Rashmi Kashna Prasad, Udupi SP Akshay Hakay, advocate Mary Shrestha, College Chief Academic Coordinator Balakrishna Parkala, Principal Rajib Mandal were present.

Later, speaking to media Khushbu clarified that no video was leaked from the college and urged the public not jumped to conclusion based on rumours. She lamented that that fake and unrelated videos of the alleged incident are being circulated on social media.

She emphasized that no information about the case can be disclosed until the investigation process is complete. The mobile phones related to the case have already been handed over to the forensic department, and the data provided by them will serve as crucial evidence.

“NCW will thoroughly investigate the case based on the complaint sent to them and continue to collaborate with the police department to expedite the investigation and arrive at a resolution soon,” she said. “I am not here to provide any sensational news; such cases can’t be instantly resolved. Patience is needed,” she added.