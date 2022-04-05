  1. Home
  2. ‘Not saddened; just want to know the reason’: Rahim Uchil on sudden removal from Beary Academy chief post

‘Not saddened; just want to know the reason’: Rahim Uchil on sudden removal from Beary Academy chief post

News Network
April 6, 2022

rahim uchil.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 6: The government of Karnataka has prematurely terminated the services of Rahim Uchil who was serving as the Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy president, when there was just six months for the end of his tenure as the president.

A notification issued on April 5 said that his appointment has been cancelled with immediate effect. It did not mention any reason for removing him.

“The reason has not been mentioned. I was unaware of the development,” said Uchil.

“In fact, the government and the party can take a decision at any time. Hence, I have not opposed it. I am not saddened with the development and the government is free to take a decision at any time. But I want to know the reason for my removal when there was just six months left for the end of the tenure. I have been working for the government and the party all these years. Why I was removed is still a million dollar question. If they had cited the reason, then it would have been helpful for me to introspect.”

“The party has given me an opportunity to serve as the Academy president twice. I have effectively discharged my duties,” he added.

Uchil had taken charge as chairman of the Academy on October 16, 2019 for a period of three years. He had also served as chairman of the Academy from February 6, 2012 to July 3, 2013.

In the wake of a debate on usage of halal meat, earlier last month, Uchil had said that "halal is a rule applicable only for Muslims. Making non-Muslims eat halal meat was akin to making them undergo ‘dharma bhrashta'."

“It is not right on their part to make non-Muslims eat halal meat by hiding the truth of halal. Halal is an integral part of Islam, which has been in practice for the last 1,400 years. Muslims across the world consume the meat that is cut after offering prayers and according to the halal practice. This practice is not applicable to non-Muslims,” Uchil had said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 26,2022

FB.jpg

Riyadh, Mar 26: Saudi Arabia pledged maximum security to reassure rattled Formula One drivers as the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was set to go ahead despite an attack on an oil facility nearby by Yemen's Huthi rebels.

The drivers revealed their concerns over the attack, which sent black smoke billowing over the area and was part of a wave of drone-and-missile assaults that triggered retaliatory airstrikes on rebel strongholds.

The Iran-backed Huthi rebels fired on 16 targets across Saudi Arabia as they mark seven years since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the government in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country.

The conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people directly or indirectly and displaced millions, creating what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Drivers including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton have also expressed human rights concerns about racing in Saudi Arabia, where 81 people were executed in a single day earlier this month.

After hours of talks with the pilots, team principals and Saudi officials on Friday, Formula One and governing body the FIA said it had received "assurances" that the race in Jeddah can be held safely.

"Saudi government authorities and security agencies... have given full and detailed assurances that the event is secure," a joint statement said.

"It has been agreed with all stakeholders to maintain a clear and open dialogue throughout the event and for the future."

Regular media interviews were cancelled on Friday during the talks over the race's future. But the pilots' union, the Grand Prix Drivers Association, said it was a "difficult day for Formula One and a stressful day for us Formula One drivers".

"Perhaps it is hard to comprehend if you have never driven an F1 car on this fast and challenging Jeddah track, but on seeing the smoke from the incident it was difficult to remain a fully focused race driver and erase natural human concerns," a statement said.

During "long discussions", Saudi government ministers "explained how security measures were elevated to the maximum" to allow the race to go ahead, it added.

The attacks on targets including oil facilities, an electrical station and a water plant came as oil prices soar on supply fears following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world's biggest crude exporters, has rebuffed calls to pump more oil in a bid to stabilise markets, sticking instead to the steady increases agreed by the OPEC+ oil alliance.

The US, Britain and France were among the countries to condemn Friday's attacks, the latest in a series of similar assaults by the Huthis.

The Saudi-led coalition hit back with airstrikes on Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital, and the port city of Hodeidah, official Saudi media said. Rebel reports of casualties could not immediately be confirmed.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix's second edition will resume with the final practice session ahead of qualifying at 1700 GMT. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 24,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 24: A woman journalist, who was working for Reuters was found dead today at her residence in Bengaluru’s Whitefield, days after she went incommunicado. 

The deceased, Shruti Narayan, 37, was working as a page editor at Reuters Bangalore bureau for the past nine years. She was the daughter of former teacher and environmental activist Narayanan Periya and former teacher Satyabhama, who live on Vidyanagar Chala Road.

Reuters shared the news of Shruti's death via an internal mail on Tuesday and held a two-minute silence for her.

Her brother Nishant had reportedly turned up at Shruti’s apartment after he was unable to contact her for a few days. Upon finding the door locked, he and some others broke the door open and found Shruti. Her body was in a decomposed state, and police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Shruthi, a native of Kasaragod in Kerala, was married to a man named Anish Koyadan Koroth. According to sources, the police recovered a suicide note from their apartment dated March 20, in which Shruti had purportedly written that she was facing harassment at the hands of her husband. 

The report also states that in his complaint, Shruti’s brother Nishant told the police that Anish would allegedly harass Shruthi over money, and would also allegedly hit her on occasions. Based on his complaint, the police have filed a case under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 498 A (cruelty by husband or relative) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Shruti and her husband Aneesh were married for five years and stayed in an apartment in Nallurhalli Mayfair, Bengaluru. Her husband Aneesh was away at Taliparamba, a municipality of Kannur district, Kerala, the day Shruti was found dead. 

A post-mortem examination has reportedly confirmed that she died due to hanging. 

Meanwhile, relatives who arrived at the scene alleged suspicion over Shruti's death. The relatives lodged a complaint with the Whitefield Police Station, asking that the mystery be cleared up. According to reports, Shruti's brother, Nishant, alleged that Aneesh, who used to work for a private company, tortured her on a daily basis.

The two supposedly had a clash due to Shruti's practice of sending a portion of her salary to her parent's house every month. “Aneesh would verbally abuse her in an intoxicated state,” Nishant reportedly told police. 

It is also being alleged that Aneesh used to monitor Shruti's daily movements by installing hidden cameras around the house and recording everything she said. Nishant also told police that Aneesh would take her on tours on the weekends and abuse her. 

Allegedly, Aneesh had made a murder attempt in mid-January to kill Shruti, and failed when her loud screams alerted security guards of the apartment who intervened and saved her life.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 3,2022

harshashimogga.jpg

Bengaluru, April 3: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has taken over the probe of former Barjrang Dal worker Harsha murder case in Karnataka's Shivamogga, has in preliminary investigations found that the crime was committed to orchestrate communal violence in the backdrop of the hijab controversy, sources said on April 3, Sunday.

NIA sleuths, who visited Shivamogga and taken all documents and materials in connection with the Harsha murder case from the local police on Saturday, have found out in the that Harsha was murdered with a conspiracy and plan to create communal violence. Sources in NIA also said the agency in its FIR has mentioned this aspect.

Sources further stated that the murder was also executed to create fear and to spoil the peace and harmony in the society. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had also stated that the probe by the local police found that there was a communal agenda behind the murder.

National General Secretary and BJP MLA C.T. Ravi had earlier stated that it was clear at the outset that Harsha's murder did not take place for personal reasons.

"I don't think it is a personal decision by someone out of enmity. There is a possibility of a well-organised racket behind it. The aspects of who provided finance, who conspired, who provoked, who supported them at courts have to be investigated. The aim of handing over the case to NIA is to stop murders of Hindu activists. Let the probe begin and we will find out whether the culprits are in the state or in another state," he explained.

Harsha was murdered on February 20 in Shivamogga at the height of the hijab controversy. Curfew orders were clamped for seven days in Shivamogga district to control any incident of communal violence. The murder was also followed by large-scale violence.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.