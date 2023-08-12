  1. Home
  2. Notorious cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli arrested under Karnataka Goonda Act

Notorious cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli arrested under Karnataka Goonda Act

News Network
August 12, 2023

puneeth.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 12: A 32-year-old cow vigilante has been booked under the stringent Karnataka Goonda Act for allegedly extorting money from cow slaughterers and cattle transporters, and subsequently arrested by the Central Crime Branch, police said.

Puneeth Kerehalli, a resident of Bengaluru and native of Hassan district, was booked and arrested late on Friday night.

According to police, there are 10 cases registered against him in various police stations in the state.

In its order to book him under the Goonda Act, police said: 'This person has repeatedly been involved in criminal activities with the objective of extortion in the name of 'Rashtra Rakshana Pade' (Nation Protection Force).'

'He used to target cow slaughters/transporters threatening business people, thereby committing breach of peace and communal harmony, thus adversely affecting peace and public order,' police said. 

Kerehalli was most recently accused in the case of the death of cattle transporter Idrees Pasha, who was allegedly stopped and attacked in the Ramanagara region bordering Bengaluru by Kerehalli and his associates on the intervening night of March 31 and April 1. 

A preliminary probe revealed that Pasha died due to cardiac arrest but the police suspect that the accused may have used a stun gun to neutralise Pasha which might have led to a cardiac arrest. Kerehalli was granted bail by the Karnataka high court in May based on an autopsy report that suggested a heart attack death.

In a second case involving cow vigilantism, Kerehalli is accused of stopping transporter Aleemulla Baig with accusations of illegal cattle transport in the Electronic City police limits of Bengaluru on March 20, 2023. A case was filed by the victim after Pasha’s death. Kerehalli and his associates allegedly beat up Baig and the driver and used a stun gun to administer electric shocks.

A third case cited by the Bengaluru police to declare Kerehalli a rowdy is an August 2021 case registered by the Begur police over efforts to install a religious statue at the Begur Lake despite a high court order for the preservation of the lake.

The Bengaluru police have also cited two other cases: an SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation case at Chamarajpet in December 2022, and a January 2022 case filed by a police official at the Hampi Tourism police station against Kerehalli and nine others for violation of Covid norms.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 12,2023

puneeth.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 12: A 32-year-old cow vigilante has been booked under the stringent Karnataka Goonda Act for allegedly extorting money from cow slaughterers and cattle transporters, and subsequently arrested by the Central Crime Branch, police said.

Puneeth Kerehalli, a resident of Bengaluru and native of Hassan district, was booked and arrested late on Friday night.

According to police, there are 10 cases registered against him in various police stations in the state.

In its order to book him under the Goonda Act, police said: 'This person has repeatedly been involved in criminal activities with the objective of extortion in the name of 'Rashtra Rakshana Pade' (Nation Protection Force).'

'He used to target cow slaughters/transporters threatening business people, thereby committing breach of peace and communal harmony, thus adversely affecting peace and public order,' police said. 

Kerehalli was most recently accused in the case of the death of cattle transporter Idrees Pasha, who was allegedly stopped and attacked in the Ramanagara region bordering Bengaluru by Kerehalli and his associates on the intervening night of March 31 and April 1. 

A preliminary probe revealed that Pasha died due to cardiac arrest but the police suspect that the accused may have used a stun gun to neutralise Pasha which might have led to a cardiac arrest. Kerehalli was granted bail by the Karnataka high court in May based on an autopsy report that suggested a heart attack death.

In a second case involving cow vigilantism, Kerehalli is accused of stopping transporter Aleemulla Baig with accusations of illegal cattle transport in the Electronic City police limits of Bengaluru on March 20, 2023. A case was filed by the victim after Pasha’s death. Kerehalli and his associates allegedly beat up Baig and the driver and used a stun gun to administer electric shocks.

A third case cited by the Bengaluru police to declare Kerehalli a rowdy is an August 2021 case registered by the Begur police over efforts to install a religious statue at the Begur Lake despite a high court order for the preservation of the lake.

The Bengaluru police have also cited two other cases: an SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation case at Chamarajpet in December 2022, and a January 2022 case filed by a police official at the Hampi Tourism police station against Kerehalli and nine others for violation of Covid norms.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 11,2023

pinkeye.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 11: With hundreds of conjunctivitis cases being reported across coastal districts of Karnataka during the rainy season, the health department has warned people and students to be cautious. The experts have also warned people against self-medication.

Cases of conjunctivitis, inflammation of the conjunctiva, are being reported across Dakshina Kannada for the past few weeks after the rain receded. 

Health officials said conjunctivitis can be extremely contagious if precautions have not been taken, and also warned against the use of eye drops without the consultation of ophthalmologists and home remedies that are not scientifically proven.

District health and family welfare officer Dr Kishore Kumar M said that the government hospitals and public health centres (PHC) in the district have reported 404 cases of conjunctivitis in the past 18 days, as of Wednesday.

“We have been monitoring the cases of conjunctivitis reported in government hospitals and PHCs in the past few weeks. A large number of cases are also being reported in private hospitals and clinics in the district. We are advising people not to go for self-medication in severe cases. We have sufficient stock of medicines required for the treatment of conjunctivitis in all the government centres,” the DHO said.

District surveillance officer Dr Naveenchandra Kulal said: “The disease spreads very fast through contacts. There is no need for antibiotic treatment for viral conjunctivitis. Proper rest of the eyes and wearing sunglasses will help in curing the disease fast. Warm compress also will relieve the discomfort associated with the disease. Antibiotic drops are required if the inflammation is not reduced within three to four days.” He also advised people to remain inside the house till the disease is cured.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 11,2023

Thrissur, Aug 11: A 56-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death on Friday at Viyyur near here after suspecting her of infidelity, police said. 

The accused, Unnikrishnan, had been working abroad for some time. He allegedly committed the crime three days after returning to the country, they said.

After killing his 46-year-old wife, the man reached Viyyur police station in the early hours of Friday and surrendered, they said.

“He was abroad and reached Kerala on August 8,” a police officer told PTI, adding that the accused has confessed to the crime.

Police said he doubted his wife’s activities and assaulted her after accusing her of cheating. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.