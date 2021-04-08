Now, covid negative report must to enter Mysuru from Bengaluru

Mysuru, Apr 8: As Covid-19 cases surge in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru urban, people coming to Mysuru from the state capital have been advised to get Covid negative report.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has suggested people travelling to Mysuru carry a test report. The DC said a large number of people travel between the two cities for business and other purposes.

The DC also made it mandatory for tourists to carry a negative report.

"In this regard, it is appropriate for those travelling to Mysuru district from Bengaluru to have a Covid-19 negative report (not older than 72 hours). It is hereby requested to cooperate to control the Covid-19 spread by following the advisory," it added.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Commissioner said that those going to tourist spots, convention and party halls, recreational clubs and cinema halls will have to carry Covid- 19 negative reports, from April 10 to 20 in the wake of Ugadi festivities and related holidays.

"Though we are not closing down any of the tourist places, as many tourists are coming in, wherever people gather, a negative report is to be carried," she said.