Now, covid negative report must to enter Mysuru from Bengaluru

News Network
April 8, 2021

Mysuru, Apr 8: As Covid-19 cases surge in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru urban, people coming to Mysuru from the state capital have been advised to get Covid negative report.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has suggested people travelling to Mysuru carry a test report. The DC said a large number of people travel between the two cities for business and other purposes.

The DC also made it mandatory for tourists to carry a negative report.

"In this regard, it is appropriate for those travelling to Mysuru district from Bengaluru to have a Covid-19 negative report (not older than 72 hours). It is hereby requested to cooperate to control the Covid-19 spread by following the advisory," it added.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Commissioner said that those going to tourist spots, convention and party halls, recreational clubs and cinema halls will have to carry Covid- 19 negative reports, from April 10 to 20 in the wake of Ugadi festivities and related holidays.

"Though we are not closing down any of the tourist places, as many tourists are coming in, wherever people gather, a negative report is to be carried," she said.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 25,2021

Puttur, Mar 25: Four jewellery stores were broken into at as many locations in Puttur town of Dakshina Kannada district and cash and valuables taken away last night. The incidents came to light today morning. 

One of the jewellery stores where the theft took place was Sridhar Bhat Jewellers, located in a portion of commercial complex ‘Sridhar Bhat and Brothers.’

It is learnt that the burglars who forced the rolling shutter open, broke the lock of the slide gate inside and stole gold and silver ornaments. 

Ironically, the town police station is located within a distance of 50 metres from the shop and the women's station is 25 metres on the other side. Besides, the traffic station is situated just 25 metres on the backside.

Thieves also gained entry into Sri Navami Jewellers and Shruti Jewellers located at Court Road and Hiranya Machine cutting. 

The police visited the spots in the morning and launched an investigation. Four separate cases have been registered. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 1,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 1: The government of Karnataka today transferred BM Laxmi Prasad, the superintendent of police of Dakshina Kannada. 

 

Mr Prasad will be taking over as the new SP of Shivamogga, the home district of incumbent chief minister.

Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan, who was serving as the SP of Yadgir district will be the new SP of Dakshina Kannada.

News Network
April 4,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 4: A “Muslim” man has been performing rituals and praying at a Koragajja temple he built beside his house at Kavatharu village near Mulki in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district for the last 19 years, spreading the message of harmony.

P Qasim, 65, a native of Chittalancheri in Palakkad district of Kerala, had migrated to Mulki three decades ago.

Qasim says he built the temple for Koragajja, the 'Daiva' or spirit-god worshipped in Tulunadu region, on the advice of a priest whom he approached when he faced a difficult phase in life.

The priest told him that the earlier inhabitants of his house used to worship Koragajja, the 'Daiva' believed to help people overcome obstacles and fulfill their desires.

He found the spot near his house and built a temple there.

Now, around 50 people in the village, belonging to different religions, come and pray there, he says.

Qasim performs daily rituals at the temple, special poojas on occasions and distributes sandal paste as 'prasadam' to the devotees.

The temple also conducts the 'Kolotsava' festival every two years like other Koragajja temples in the district.

Qasim says he turned vegetarian the day he started performing rituals at the temple.

Qasim also stopped going to the masjid as he had a 'darshan' of Koragajja, he said.

His children, however, go to the masjid, but also have strong faith in Koragajja, Qasim says.

