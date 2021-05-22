  1. Home
  2. Now, covid-negative report must for entering Karnataka

Now, covid-negative report must for entering Karnataka

News Network
May 22, 2021

Bengaluru, May 22: A negative Covid test report is a must for inter-state travellers coming into Karnataka, said State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday. "We have barricaded not only major roads but also the minor ones as was done last time," he told reporters here.

"We have imposed restrictions, especially in the border districts such as Belagavi, Bidar, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Anekal in Bengaluru (bordering Tamil Nadu) and near Mangaluru (bordering Kerala)," he said.

As directed by the Centre, a negative Covid report is a must for the inter-state travellers to enter Karnataka, the Minister said. The Minister said he has directed the district authorities, including the police, to strictly impose the lockdown in the districts to contain the spread of the infection.

He appealed to the people to abide by the lockdown. Meanwhile, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant tweeted that the police personnel in the city have been instructed to take action legally, including booking cases and seizing vehicles of those who violate the lockdown guidelines and wilful defaulters.

"Please cooperate with @BlrCityPolice in implementing the lockdown guidelines. Let us beat #Covid19 together. Stay Home. Stay Safe!" Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday announced the extension of lockdown till June 7, which was slated to end on May 24. The State has imposed restrictions since April 27 but the stringent restrictions were imposed on May 10 for a period of two weeks.

However, the government extended it for another two weeks as the Covid cases grew unabated and caused intense stress on the hospitals, doctors and paramedical staff. On Saturday, the State reported 32,218 fresh Covid cases and 353 related fatalities while there were 5,14,238 active cases. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 9,2021

VipinChandh.jpg

Kochi, May 9: Television journalist Vipin Chandh, the chief reporter of Manorama News here, died of COVID-19 related complications in the city early on Sunday, his family said. He was 42 and is survived by his wife and child.

Chandh, who was very active in reporting even during the second wave of the pandemic, had tested positive for the virus two weeks ago and was in home quarantine.

 Later, he was admitted to a private hospital in the neighbourhood. When his condition deteriorated after an attack of pneumonia, he was shifted to a better medical facility in Kochi, where he died at 2 am on Sunday.
 
A native of Alangad in Ernakulam district, Chandh began his journalism career in 2005. He joined Mathrubhumi News in 2012. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala condoled the demise of Chandh.

"This is a sad loss to Malayalam journalism. My heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family", Khan tweeted.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
May 9,2021

New Delhi, May 9: India on Sunday logged more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths over 24 hours for the second day in a row. Meanwhile, 4,03,738 more infections were recorded.

This is the fifth time that the country saw a single-day rise of over 4 lakh new Covid-19 cases.

India now has 37,36,648 active cases as more states imposed lockdowns in a desperate bid to halt the devastating new surge.

The caseload stands at  2,22,96,414 — second only to the United States.

The 4,092 new deaths took India's overall toll to 2,42,362 since the pandemic started.

Experts, who have expressed doubts about the official death toll, say the new wave may not hit a peak until the end of May and there have been mounting calls for tough nationwide measures. The government, stung by criticism of its handling of the new crisis, has largely left individual state administrations to handle pandemic clampdowns.

The fatality rate, as on Friday, stood at 1.09 per cent.

While major cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai have been boosted by extra supplies of oxygen — much of it from abroad — and new hospital beds opened up, the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala have all ordered lockdowns to counter an explosion in cases.

So far, 1,83,17,404 recuperated from the disease in India. The rate of recoveries is 82.15 per cent.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 16,2021

sea.jpg

Mangaluru/Udupi, May 16: The deep depression over the east-central Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm Tauktae, unleashing heavy rain and sea erosion in coastal districts while bringing widespread rain in Malnad region.

“The cyclonic storm is currently centred over the east Arabian Sea. It is likely to intensify and move further north. The storm is expected to reach Gujarat coast on May 18. Karnataka coast will experience heavy rain and a red alert has been sounded for Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts for Sunday (May 16). The region is likely to receive about 200 mm of rain,” said C S Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The coast is witnessing squally wind speed reaching up to 70 kmph. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the rough sea for the next five days.

On Saturday, all three coastal districts saw storm surge with coast erosion at several parts of the district. It was more pronounced in Uttara Kannada, where the saline sea water has intruded into the farmland close to the coast. Vast tract of paddy land is under sea water at Haldipur in Honnavar taluk.

A fisherman died while salvaging his boat in the rough sea at Jalokhodi in Bhatkal. Lakshman Naik (60) was crushed between two fishing boats after a huge wave rammed the coast.

The invading sea has damaged more than 50 houses in Kumta, Bhatkal and Honnavar taluks. More than 50 people are taking refuge at a shelter opened at Paavinakurva government school in Honnavar taluk.

The situation is no different in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada where roads, houses, a Hindu crematorium and scores of coconut trees have been damaged under the onslaught of waves. The administration has made arrangements to move the people in vulnerable areas into make-shift shelter homes opened across the twin districts.

The Malnad region and many parts of north and south Karnataka witnessed high intensity winds and widespread rain through the day on Saturday. The incessant showers in Malnad districts have spurred the water level in Tunga, Bhadra and Cauvery rivers. The dam authorities have sounded a warning for the people living on the banks of the rivers.

Meanwhile, Kalyana Karnataka and Vijayapura districts continued to receive summer rains with thunder and lightning.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.