Now, fines slapped by Mangaluru traffic police can be paid at post offices

News Network
November 15, 2022

Mangaluru: City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has signed an agreement with Shriharsha N, senior superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Postal Division for introducing a facility of payment of traffic violation fine fees under Mangaluru Police Commissionerate jurisdiction at post offices. With this post offices will henceforth accept fines for traffic offences recorded through the automation centre reported in Mangaluru city police limits. 

Shriharsha said at present, the notices are delivered through the postmen. The facility of paying fines for traffic violations under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City police is available only online and at four Traffic Police Stations and four Mangaluru One Centers. But henceforth this facility will be extended in all head and sub-post offices of Karnataka.

The violation notices recorded at the automation centres are issued to the owners of those vehicles. The fine has to be paid by the owner of such vehicles within seven days of the notice. If a vehicle registered in any other city of Karnataka violates traffic rules in Mangaluru, a notice will be sent to the address.

“Henceforth, penal fee for violation of traffic rules under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru city police can be paid by cash or through QR Code scanning at 1,702 departmental post offices in Karnataka including 126 post offices of Dakshina Kannada and 62 post offices of Udupi district, “ Shriharsha said.

Fines for traffic violations received under ePayment service at post offices will be instantly transmitted online to the Mangaluru City Police server through API integration.

The customer has to bring the traffic violation fine challan to the post office. If more than one notice has been issued to the vehicle owner for violating the traffic rules and if the customer does not bring his old notice or has lost it, the customer can obtain the details of such notices from post offices by giving the vehicle registration number and pay the penalty fee for all or some of the outstanding notices. The customers can also check at the post offices whether there is any penalty charge on the vehicles at the time of sale and can be paid immediately.

Shashi Kumar said automation is the future of enforcement. The department has identified 97 points for the installation of CCTV cameras at Rs 1 crore, he said.

DCP (law and order) Anshu Kumar Srivastava, ACP (Traffic) Geetha Kulkarni and assistant superintendent of post offices, Shrinath N B Mangaluru were present on the occasion.

November 6,2022

Who would have thought that Netherlands' stunning win over South Africa could start a domino effect in Group 2 of the ICC World T20 2022 on Sunday? Despite starting their final fixture as outright favourites to advance to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa suffered an embarrassing trounce at the hands of Netherlands which confirmed India's qualification from the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

The Bavuma-led South African side suffered a premature exit from the T20 World Cup following their 13-run defeat to the Dutch side at the Adelaide Oval. Netherlands' famous win over the Proteas also paved the way for Pakistan to seal the final spot in the last four of the T20 World Cup. The Babar Azam-led side defeated Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh in their final group fixture to advance to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Shaheen Shah Afridi-starrer Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets in the virtual quarter-finals of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval.

With the impressive win over Bangladesh at the Oval, Pakistan have joined traditional rivals India in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Earlier, former world champions England and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand had entered the semi-finals stage of the T20 World Cup from Group 1.

Rohit-led Team India ended their Super 12 campaign with a win over Zimbabwe on Sunday as the 2007 world champions secured the top spot in Group 2. Suryakumar Yadav shined with the bat as he scored a brilliant unbeaten 61 off just 25 deliveries, as India registered a 71-run win in Melbourne.

With a comfortable win over the African nation, India have set up a date with Jos Buttler-led England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The win also confirmed Pakistan's meeting with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The summit clash of the ICC World T20 2022 will be contested at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

New Zealand vs Pakistan (Semi-Final 1) on November 9, 2022 (Wednesday) at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

England vs India (Semi-Final 2) on November 10, 2022 (Thursday) at Adelaide Oval

TBC vs TBC on November 13, 2022 (Sunday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
 

November 11,2022

Sri Ram Sene leader Pramod Muthalik has decided to contest the next Assembly elections from one of the communally sensitive constituencies of Karnataka.

"A survey is being conducted in Karkala, Udupi, Puttur, Jamkhandi, Terdal, Haliyal and Dharwad constituencies, and I will contest from one of these seats," he said.

Clarifying that he would contest as an independent candidate, Muthalik said he would do so whether the BJP supports him or not.

"I support Narendra Modi, and I will contest to rectify the errors of BJP and to bring it on the Hindutva track," he noted, adding that many BJP leaders do not want a 'Hindutvavadi' like him.

In the wake of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi's remarks about the meaning of 'Hindu', Muthalik opined that some Congress leaders and intellectuals are repeatedly trying to provoke Hindus unnecessarily.

"Why do they not speak about superstitions among Muslims and Christians. Let them start a discussion on this," he said.

"Dr B R Ambedkar was also in favour of a population exchange between India and Pakistan and suggested bringing Hindus from Pakistan to India and sending Muslims from India to Pakistan. If that was done, there would have been no problem like Idgah Maidan issue. But, Gandhiji committed a mistake by allowing Muslims here," Muthalik added.

November 11,2022

Moodabidri, Nov 11: The police have arrested an elderly man in connection with the suicide of a Pre University student of a prestigious private college in Moodabidri.

The victim, 17-year-old, originally from Bailur, lived with her aunt at Howdal on the outskirts of the town. She was found hanging on Wednesday, November 9.

The accused has been identified as Shridhar Puranik, a resident of Kotebagilu and a retired staff of the college where the victim studied. 

It is alleged that the girl took her life due to the sexual harassment meted out by the accused. The girl, in her death note, wrote that the motive for her extreme step was sexual harassment by Puranik.

It is alleged that the sexual harassment took place, on Tuesday, November 8, in the car of the accused. 

The girl was unwell and asked to be sent home. As the guardians were busy, they asked the accused for help. Puranik who brought her home in his car allegedly sexually harassed her on the way.

As the deceased girl is minor and Dalit, the accused faces POCSO and atrocity case. He was produced in court and the court remanded him to judicial custody.

