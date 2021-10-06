  1. Home
  'Now you won't get Muslim votes by bashing RSS': Shetter to Cong, JDS leaders

October 7, 2021

Bengaluru, Oct 7: BJP leader and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar today said that Congress leader Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy have a misconception that they would get Muslim votes if they blame RSS.

"They have suddenly developed a 'love' towards the RSS. They are criticising the RSS as part of their appeasement politics. Even senior leaders like H D Deve Gowda had earlier appreciated the RSS. Several Muslims also appreciate the RSS. Criticism by Sidaramaiah and Kumaraswamy will not have any impact and the RSS would grow stronger," Shettar said.

RSS is working to protect the Indian culture. We have no embarrassment to say that it is our original organisation, and it guides us, he noted.

Commenting on Siddaramaiah's remarks about JD(S) fielding minority community candidates in Assembly by-elections, Shettar said, "It shows that the Congress has lost the faith in getting minority community votes, and it lacks the strength."

It is left to respective political parties to select their candidates. How can Siddaramaiah dictate other parties in this issue? he asked.

October 1,2021

The Shiv Sena on Friday called for the need to appoint a full-time Congress president, and said the confusion prevailing over the leadership in the party was as much responsible for the political crisis in Punjab as the BJP.

The Sena also claimed that although Rahul Gandhi was trying to resolve the issues faced by the Congress, the old-timers in the party were in a secret pact with the BJP to stop him from doing so with the aim of sinking the party.

"Congress needs a full-time president. What is the use of a body without a head?...Congress is ailing and it is being treated, but whether that treatment is right or not needs to be reviewed," the party said in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana.

"Rahul Gandhi is trying to fix the leakages in the old mansion (Congress), but some old feudal lords are not letting the new people work. They have started claiming ownership over several things in the mansion…It is now confirmed that the party's old guard is in a secret pact with BJP and they are trying to sink Congress," it alleged.

But if there is no commander, how will the party fight? This demand of some wise Congress veterans is not wrong. The answer to this question over leadership question is the Gandhi family, but who exactly from among them is a question that persists, said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which shares power in Maharashtra with Congress and NCP.

The doubt and confusion over the leadership in Congress needs to be cleared, it added. Rahul Gandhi has taken a strong step by appointing a Dalit leader as the chief minister of Punjab, but his own dear Navjot Singh Sidhu has created problems for him. As there was already no dearth of leaders in Congress who shoot their mouths off, there was no need for Rahul Gandhi to show so much trust in Sidhu, who joined the party recently, the Sena said.

Congress has increased its own troubles by giving undue importance to this unpredictable leader, it added. Criticising former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and also Goa's ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro, who has now joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Sena said, "It is the height of their thick-skinned behaviour.

These leaders were given top posts, like chief minister of their respective states by the Congress, but they are now leaving the party." Similarly, Jitin Prasada was made a union cabinet minister when Congress was in power.

However, he joined BJP later and made a minister in the party-led UP government, it said. Congress has been in power for many years in the country and presently ruling in some states. However, the party has been facing problems after the BJP came to power and Narendra Modi became the prime minister, the Sena said. 

September 29,2021

The IPL Governing Council on Tuesday decided that the two final league stage games will start concurrently at 7:30 PM IST instead of the usual double-header with one game starting in the afternoon.

The norm till date has been one game at 3:30 PM IST followed by evening match at 7:30 pm but the games will start at the same time in order to avoid giving any unfair advantage to any team in case the last match has an outfit which has mathematical chance of qualification.

"In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

The last two games will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in one and Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the other.

"On the last day of the league stage (08.10.2021) of the ongoing season, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches (SRH v MI and RCB v DC) will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST)."

The IPL Media Rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the appointment of two new IPL teams which is scheduled to be announced on 25th October 2021.

It is understood that the Sony and Zee which have recently gone into a merger are expected to put up a handsome bid along with current rights holders Star Sports.

October 5,2021

Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has fallen by more than $6 billion in a few hours, knocking him down a notch on the list of the world’s richest people, after a whistleblower came forward and outages took Facebook Inc.’s flagship products offline.

A selloff sent the social-media giant’s stock plummeting 4.9% on Monday, adding to a drop of about 15% since mid-September.

The stock slide on Monday sent Zuckerberg’s worth down to $121.6 billion, dropping him below Bill Gates to No. 5 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s down from almost $140 billion in a matter of weeks, according to the index. 

On Sept. 13, the Wall Street Journal began publishing a series of stories based on a cache of internal documents, revealing that Facebook knew about a wide range of problems with its products — such as Instagram’s harm to teenage girls’ mental health and misinformation about the Jan. 6 Capitol riots — while downplaying the issues in public. The reports have drawn the attention of government officials, and on Monday, the whistleblower revealed herself.

In response, Facebook has emphasized that the issues facing its products, including political polarization, are complex and not caused by technology alone.

“I think it gives people comfort to assume that there must be a technological or a technical explanation for the issues of political polarization in the United States,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, told CNN.

