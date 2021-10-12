  1. Home
  2. NRI entrepreneur ends life in Udupi

NRI entrepreneur ends life in Udupi

coastaldigest.com news network
October 12, 2021

Dsouza.jpg

Udupi, Oct 12: A non-resident India entrepreneur, who was working in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for past 25 years, allegedly ended his life last evening at Shirva in Udupi district.

Simon D'Souza, resident of Nekkare village in Shirva, reportedly jumping into the well near his house. 

The Fire and Emergency Services officials from Udupi retrieved the body from the well. The exact reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained. 

D’Souza is survived by his mother, wife, son and daughter.

He was also a known social worker in Shirva. He was the member of administrative committee of Pambur Manasa Rehabilitation Center. He was also the member of Arogya Raksha Committee at Community Health Center in Shirva.

A case is registered at Shirva police station. Investigations are on.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 12,2021

Uppinangady, Oct 12: A mother and child were run over by a reckless bus belonging to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation near the bust stand in Uppinangady today morning.

25-year-old Shahida, a resident of Shirvalu, was crossing the road along with her 1-year-old son Shaheen when the tragedy took place. 

Shahida was about to board a Puttur-bound bus after spending a few days in her parental house at Gerukatte. 

According to eye-witnesses, the carelessness on part of the bus driver was responsible for the tragedy. 

The accident triggered a flash protest by the local residents who deplored the “inhuman competition among buses that endangers the human lives”.

The local police have taken the bus driver in to custody.  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Open Letter by Individuals and Organizations
October 9,2021

Various media have reported that Hindutva fascist groups including ABVP, VHP and Bajrang Dal have opposed the decision of the St Aloysius College, Mangaluru a private autonomous college to name one of its parks after Human Rights and Adivasi Rights Activist Late Father Stan Swamy. They have threatened to stage a protest if the college goes ahead with the plan. Threats have been made by them stating that “the college will be responsible if any untoward incident takes place”.

We call upon the district administration and the police to take immediate action against these organizations for engaging in criminal intimidation and issuing such threats. They have absolutely no right to interfere in the goings on of the private institution. These organization have a stated purpose and history for violence, communal divisiveness and subscribe to an idea of our country, with scant regard to the Constitution and the Rule of Law.

This blatantly illegal behaviour is a consequence of the free run that is being given to these fascist organizations in coastal Karnataka. These organizations are imposing social apartheid, interfering in the private affairs of citizens and acting against the Constitutional principle of fraternity by engaging in daily acts of violence and intimidation with impunity. Members of these organizations have engaged in lynching of minorities across the country, conducting riots and engaging in violence to push minorities into second-class citizenship

Fr. Stan Swamy was a person who was falsely implicated in the cases pending against him and subject to the most inhuman treatment leading to his untimely death. Imprisoned at the age of 84 years while suffering from Parkinson’s disease, he was denied the most basic of rights, being deprived of even a sipper. He dedicated his entire life for the upliftment of the oppressed sections of society and was targeted precisely for this reason. We stand with Fr. Stan Swamy.
 
We demand that immediate action be taken against these fascist organization for their actions of criminal intimidation and the district administration and police provide adequate protection to the college to ensure that there is no interference in its private affairs.

1.    Campaign to Defend Democracy (Karnataka)
2.    All India Peoples Forum
3.    People’s Union for Civil Liberty (PUCL)
4.    A. John Vincent, Advocate, High Court Bench, Madurai
5.    Abha Rao
6.    Akhil Mythri, NIAS
7.    Alice, AEO
8.    Alwin, Jesuit
9.    Alwyn, Alumni
10.    Amar Jesani, Independent Consultant, Bioethics & Public Health
11.    Amod Shah, PhD Researcher
12.    Amulya D’Souza
13.    Anil Sadgopal, Former Professor & Dean, Faculty of Education, Delhi University
14.    Archana Kaul, Srijanatmakanushi Sanstha
15.    Arindam Roy, CPI ML
16.    Ashiqa
17.    Ashish Kajla, Delhi Solidarity Group
18.    Avani Chokshi, All India Lawyers Association for Justice
19.    Basavalinga, Alumni
20.    Brian D
21.    Brinda Adige, Ananya Mahila Okkutta
22.    Cedric Prakash
23.    Chayanika Shah, Forum Against Oppression of Women, Mumbai
24.    Cheriyan Alexander
25.    Clifton D' Rozario, All India Lawyers Association for Justice
26.    Cynthia D
27.    Cynthia Stephen, Independent researcher
28.    Cyril, Alumni
29.    Deepak D'Souza    Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
30.    Dr.Mohan Rao, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan
31.    Dr.Sudhir Vombatkere, NAPM
32.    Dunu Roy, Hazards Centre
33.    Dwiji Guru, NAPM Karnataka
34.    Emmanuel David, HRDA
35.    Esmeralda D’mello, Justice Task force
36.    Francis
37.    Francis Balaraj, Indian Social Institute
38.    Frazer Mascarenhas, St. Peter's Parish
39.    G. Mary
40.    H (Laltu) Singh, AIFRTE
41.    Harsh Mander, Human rights and peace worker and writer
42.    Harshita, St. Claret College
43.    Hartman de Souza, Writer
44.    Jagdish Patel, Peoples Training and Research centre
45.    Jolly Chacko, Retd Govt Servant
46.    Joseph Xavier,    Indian Social Institute Bangalore
47.    Karuna, Journalist
48.    Kavita Srivastava, PUCL
49.    Kavya
50.    Lekha, All India Students' Association
51.    Madhu Bhushan, Women's rights activist/researcher
52.    Maimoona Mollah, AIDWA Delhi
53.    Manshi Asher, Nagrik Adhikar Manch, Kangra
54.    Manu
55.    Marian Furtado
56.    Mary Ann B
57.    Meera Sanghamitra, National Alliance of People's Movements (NAPM)
58.    Michael Rajamathi, St. Joseph's College, Bengaluru
59.    Milagrin, Alumni
60.    N Manu Chakravarthy, Individual
61.    N Thamizhseran
62.    N. Jayaram, PUCL
63.    Nandini Sundar, Sociologist
64.    Nisha Biswas
65.    P A Devaiah, All India Students' Association
66.    P. Sainath, Journalist
67.    Philo Thomas, Women's Welfare Centre
68.    Pieter Friedrich,Centre for Liberty and Peace in South Asia
69.    Prabhat Sharan, Journalist
70.    Prayer KC, Independent Doctor
71.    Ram Puniyani, All India Secular Forum
72.    Ramnarayan, Independent Ecologist, Educator
73.    Raphael Dsouza, The Bombay Catholic Sabha and All India Catholic Union
74.    Rohit Prajapati, Activist, Gujarat
75.    Rohit, AISA
76.    S Subramanian, Independent Researcher
77.    S.Krishnaswamy, Madurai District President, PUCL
78.    Sawani Shiraz
79.    Sejal Dand, Anna Suraksha Adhikar Abhiyan
80.    Selvaraj Arulnathan, Loyola College, Vettavalam
81.    Shashank SR, Research For Equity
82.    Shiva Shankar,IIT
83.    Shujayathulla, PUCL Bangalore
84.    Siraj Dutta, Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha
85.    Sridhar Venkatesh, University of Michigan
86.    Sudha N, Independent Researcher-Activist
87.    Sultan Mahmud, All India Students Association
88.    Suraj Samrat
89.    Synthia
90.    T.Dlee
91.    Thomas Kailath
92.    Uma Shankari, Human rights organisation
93.    Usha, NMSWorks Software Pvt Ltd
94.    Vidya Dinker, Citizens Forum for Mangalore Development
95.    Vijayashree CS, National Institute of Advanced Studies
96.    Vinay Sreenivasa, Advocate
97.    Walter Fernandes, NESRC
98.    Xavier Jeyaraj SJ, Society of Jesus
99.     Vasant Kumar

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 29,2021

The IPL Governing Council on Tuesday decided that the two final league stage games will start concurrently at 7:30 PM IST instead of the usual double-header with one game starting in the afternoon.

The norm till date has been one game at 3:30 PM IST followed by evening match at 7:30 pm but the games will start at the same time in order to avoid giving any unfair advantage to any team in case the last match has an outfit which has mathematical chance of qualification.

"In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

The last two games will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in one and Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the other.

"On the last day of the league stage (08.10.2021) of the ongoing season, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches (SRH v MI and RCB v DC) will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST)."

The IPL Media Rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the appointment of two new IPL teams which is scheduled to be announced on 25th October 2021.

It is understood that the Sony and Zee which have recently gone into a merger are expected to put up a handsome bid along with current rights holders Star Sports.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.