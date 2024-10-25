NRI fugitive arrested by Udupi police at Kannur Airport after years on the run

Udupi, Oct 25: A team of police from Udupi apprehended a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) at Kannur International Airport, Kerala, after he had been absconding overseas since 2019.
Ashmath Ali (35) originally arrested on charges of recording a video of unnatural acts, had been out on bail granted by the second ACJ and JMFC court of Udupi on September 6, 2019.
Despite 18 arrest warrants issued in his name, Ali managed to evade authorities for years, frequently traveling abroad.
Acting on a tip-off, sleuths from Kaup police station intercepted him as he landed at Kannur International Airport on October 21, marking the end of his prolonged evasion from Indian law enforcement.
