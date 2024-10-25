  1. Home
  2. NRI fugitive arrested by Udupi police at Kannur Airport after years on the run

News Network
October 25, 2024

Udupi, Oct 25: A team of police from Udupi apprehended a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) at Kannur International Airport, Kerala, after he had been absconding overseas since 2019. 

Ashmath Ali (35) originally arrested on charges of recording a video of unnatural acts, had been out on bail granted by the second ACJ and JMFC court of Udupi on September 6, 2019.

Despite 18 arrest warrants issued in his name, Ali managed to evade authorities for years, frequently traveling abroad. 

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths from Kaup police station intercepted him as he landed at Kannur International Airport on October 21, marking the end of his prolonged evasion from Indian law enforcement. 

News Network
October 12,2024

seven.jpg

Udupi: In a significant operation, the Malpe police have arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally residing in India using forged Aadhaar cards. Udupi Superintendent of Police, Dr. Arun K, stated that the arrests followed after an immigration incident involving one of the group's members.

Muhammed Manik, one of the arrested individuals, was caught attempting to travel to Dubai via Mangaluru International Airport with a fake passport. Alert immigration officers at the airport detained him and handed him over to the Bajpe police, who registered a case. Following this, the Udupi police, acting on the information provided by the Bajpe police and immigration authorities, conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of the seven individuals in Hoode village, Paduthonse, Udupi.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hakeem Ali (24), Sujon S K alias Farooq (19), Ismail S K (30), Kareem S K (20), Salam S K (22), Rajikul S K (20), and Mohammed Sojib (20), all hailing from Bangladesh.

The group entered India without any valid documentation and managed to acquire fake Aadhaar cards, which they used to stay in the country illegally. According to police sources, a person named Kajol from Agartala assisted them in obtaining the fraudulent Aadhaar cards, while a Bangladeshi named Usman facilitated their illegal entry into India under the guise of employment. Both Kajol and Usman are currently at large.

The Malpe police have registered cases under several sections, including Sections 19(2), 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), and 190 of the BNS, related to fraud and illegal entry. Interrogations are ongoing as the police seek further details in connection with the case.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 17,2024

passport.jpg

Great news for Indian nationals! If you hold a tourist visa for the European Union (EU), United States (US), or United Kingdom (UK), you no longer need a pre-entry visa to visit the UAE.

Here’s a simple breakdown of what you need to know:

Who’s Exempt?

Indian nationals who:

Have a valid tourist visa for the EU, US, or UK.

Previously, only those with residence permits from these countries were exempt.

How Long Can You Stay?
 

14-Day Entry Visa: For Indian travelers (and family members) with ordinary passports and a valid tourist visa, residency, or green card from the US, EU, or UK.

> Fee: AED 100 (about INR 2,250)

Extend Your Stay: You can stay an additional 14 days.

> Fee: AED 250 (about INR 5,600)

60-Day Visa: If you plan to stay longer, you can opt for a 60-day visa.

> Fee: AED 250 (same as above)
 

Important Requirements:

Your tourist visa for the EU, US, or UK must be valid.

Your passport must have at least six months of validity.

This update, announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security, makes travel easier for Indian tourists. Enjoy your visit to the UAE!

News Network
October 17,2024

Bengaluru, Oct 17: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced that all government residential schools in the state will be renamed as Maharishi Valmiki Residential Schools.

He further said that the Raichur University will be renamed as Maharishi Valmiki University, news agency ANI reported.

He made the announcement on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, which is celebrated to honor Maharishi Valmiki, the revered author of the Ramayana.

Earlier today, the Karnataka CM paid rich tributes to Valmiki in a series of posts on X.

"Let the life and achievements of Dalit genius, Adi Kavi Valmiki, who wrote the epic Ramayana and showed that talent is not a gift of birth, but an achievement, be an inspiration to all of us," he said.

