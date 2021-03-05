  1. Home
  2. NRI from Karnataka wins Rs 24 crore in Big Ticket draw in Sharjah

NRI from Karnataka wins Rs 24 crore in Big Ticket draw in Sharjah

News Network
March 4, 2021

NRIdubai.jpg

Dubai, Mar 4: Indian expat Shivamurthy Krishnappa, living in Sharjah, is the latest Dh12 million (around Rs 24 crore) ticket winner. His winning ticket number — 202511 - was bought on February 17, the Gulf News reported.

Krishnappa was excited as he watched the draw live from home. When the host Richard called him on his mobile, an elated Krishnappa said: "I am watching the live draw. Thank you so much. I cannot believe I have won."

The Indian expat, who hails from Shivamogga district in Karnataka said he wants to build a house from the winning money. "I want to build a big house for my family back in my hometown. I have two children aged 10 and 4, so a large part of the money will be put into deposit for their future."

A mechanical engineer in Dubai since 2005, Krishnappa has been buying the Big Ticket every month for the last three years. "Before I used to share the ticket with friends. For the last one year I have been buying the ticket on my own. This time I bought two tickets as the organisers had a special offer for regular ticket buyers," he said.

Meanwhile, Big Ticket organisers launched a new look to the live draw. "We are constantly looking for ways to excite and engage with our customers, whether it be a new prize promotion, social media competitions or the live draw. With so many people currently watching us from the comfort of their homes, we want to make them feel part of our live draw and give more people even more chances to win," said a spokesperson.

Next month, April 3, Big Ticket organisers are giving away prize money of Dh10 million, Dh5 million and eight extra cash prizes as well as a Range Rover Dream Car.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 25,2021

_571_855.jpg

Kalaburagi, Feb 25: Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday accused the state government of allowing cast and communal violence in the name of reservation.

He also criticised ' padayatra' of different 'Swamijis ' demand reservation for their caste and community.

Addressing media here, Mr Kumaraswamy said that state government is indulging in assuring several Swamijis of giving reservation to their castes thus encouraging communal and caste violence, he said.

The Janata Dal (S) chief said that the party supremo HD Devegowda was of the opinion that the party could not spend a lot of money like others to contest in the elections. "Succumbing to the pressure from party activists, we are seriously thinking of fielding candidates for all three by-elections to Basavakalyan, Maski and Sindagi constituencies," he said.

The former CM alleged that the current Yediyurappa government is not spending on any of the works approved by the state Assembly but has the money for projects approved at the Cabinet meeting.
Answering a question on joining hands with the Congress in the election for the mayoral position in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy said that it is the understanding of local leaders.

He also criticised the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state for allotting new expensive cars to all Ministers in the state during this ' corona ' crisis, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
March 1,2021

New Delhi, Mar 1: The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to receive the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday as vaccination opened for the general population, beginning with people above 60 and those with co-morbidities above 45.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the COWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT (information technology) applications such as Arogya Setu, etc.

The Central government released a new framework for Co-WIN2.0 on Sunday.
According to the new framework, the schedule of vaccination of eligible beneficiaries will be closely linked with the availability of vaccine doses. The states and Union Territories will determine the target number of doses to be administered in a vaccination cycle.

"The target number of doses is to be determined considering the available stocks and the requirement of further vaccine stocks for the second dose since, when a beneficiary is being vaccinated with the first dose, Co-WIN will automatically confirm the appointment of the beneficiary for the second dose at the same vaccination centre," the government said.

To avoid confusion and problems in physical queue management at COVID-19 Vaccination Centre (CVC), the central government has recommended that one particular CVC may be either fully reserved or their full capacity is opened for online self-appointment.
On the other hand, if a CVC has both reserved and open slots, session timings for open slots must be carefully selected to avoid overlap of beneficiaries.

On Saturday, the government informed that from March 1, the nationwide vaccination program is now to be exponentially expanded to all citizens above 60 years of age, and those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities.

"Health Departments of State governments have already initiated dialogue with these private hospitals so that they can be encouraged to participate in this drive as CVCs. A list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Health Authority," the government said in a release.

In addition, there would be government health facilities that will be used as CVCs such as medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, Health Sub Centres and Health and Wellness Centres. Geo reference maps with GPS coordinates of all these health facilities have been prepared that will serve as CVCs and these Geo referenced maps are being shared with the states, the release said.

The Central government also said that states were informed about the three methods of registration, i.e., advance self-registration, onsite registration and facilitated cohort registration.

States have been informed that private hospitals functioning as CVCs can charge subject to a ceiling of Rs 250 per person per dose along with the electronic and financial management mechanism in this regard. User names and passwords to be provided to the private facilities to facilitate effective use of Co-WIN 2.0, were also discussed during the meeting.

In addition, mapping of private facilities with the nearest cold chain points to ensure a seamless flow of vaccines to them was explained to the states.

The simplified system of certifying people with 20 co-morbidities within the 45-59 years age group was also explained to the states. The simplified one-page certificate is to be signed by any registered medical practitioner. The certificate can either be uploaded on Co-WIN2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the CVC.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
March 4,2021

city.jpg

Bengaluru emerged as the top performer in the Million+ category in final rankings of Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020 and the Municipal Performance Index (MPI) 2020.

Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore, and Greater Mumbai are the other cities that scored well in the list.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs released the final rankings of Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020 and the Municipal Performance Index (MPI) 2020 on March 4 in an online event.

The rankings under Ease of Living Index 2020 were announced for cities with a population of more than a million, and cities with less than a million people. 111 cities participated in the assessment exercise that was conducted in 2020.

The analysis categorises them into Million+ populated cities (those with a population of more than a million) and Less than Million populated cites (those with a population of less than a million) along with all the cities under the Smart Cities Program.

Bengaluru emerged as the top performer in the Million+ category, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore, and Greater Mumbai.

In the Less than Million category, Shimla was ranked the highest in ease of living, followed by Bhubaneshwar, Silvassa, Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Davangere, and Tiruchirappalli.

Similar to the EoLI index, the assessment framework under MPI 2020 has classified municipalities based on their population- Million+ and Less than Million population.

In the Million+ category, Indore has emerged as the highest ranked municipality, followed by Surat and Bhopal.

In the Less than Million category, New Delhi Municipal Council topped the list, followed by Tirupati and Gandhinagar.

The MPI examined the sectoral performance of 111 municipalities (with Delhi being assessed separately for NDMC, and the three Municipal Corporations) across five verticals which comprise of 20 sectors and 100 indicators in all totality.

The five verticals under MPI are Services, Finance, Policy, Technology and Governance.

The Ease of Living Index (EoLI) is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development. It provides a comprehensive understanding of participating cities across India based on quality of life, economic-ability of a city, and its sustainability and resilience. The assessment also incorporates the residents' view on the services provided by city administration through a Citizen Perception Survey.

The Municipal Performance Index (MPI) was launched as an accompaniment to the Ease of Living Index. It seeks to examine local government practice in municipalities across areas of services, finance, policy, technology and governance. It seeks to simplify and evaluate the complexities in local governance practice and promote the ethos of transparency and accountability. 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.