  2. NRI from Udupi dies after suffering cardiac arrest while driving in Saudi Arabia

April 3, 2021

Udupi, Apr 3: An Indian expatriate worker from Karnataka’s Udupi district died in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after he suffered a heart attack while driving.

The deceased has been identified as Nagaraj Saranga (57), son of late Panduranga Saranga, from of Kharvikeri, Melkeri in Kundapur taluk. He was employed in Lijaman company.

The incident occurred on March 29 when Nagaraj was driving his company vehicle. It is learnt that his vehicle collided with another vehicle after he suffered a cardiac arrest. 

Nagaraj’s mortal remains is being taken to Kundapur via Mangaluru airport today.

March 31,2021

ishrat.jpg

Ahmedabad, Mar 31: A special CBI court in Ahmedabad today discharged three cops accused in the extrajudicial killing of Ishrat Jahan, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, and two others in June 2004.

The three police officials — IPS officer GL Singhal, retired police officer Tarun Barot, and Anaju Chaudhari — filed the discharge applications on March 20. With the proceedings against the three dropped, the trial has practically come to an end, unless the CBI appeals against the same.

The CBI had not appealed against the discharge of four other officers earlier. This was cited as a ground for the discharge of the last three accused in the case. Special CBI judge VR Raval also noted that “prima facie, there was nothing on record to suggest” that Ishrat Jahan, and the four others who were killed, “were not terrorists.”

Ishrat Jahan, Pranesh Pillai Amjad Ali Rana and Zeeshan Johar, who were said to be Pakistani nationals, were killed near Kotarpur waterworks on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004, by the Ahmedabad City Detection of Crime Branch, then led by Vanzara. DCB had then claimed that the four were operatives of the Lashkar-e-Taiba out to kill the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

In its charge sheet filed in 2013, the CBI had named seven police officers – P P Pandey, Vanzara, N K Amin, J G Parmar, Singhal, Barot, and Chaudhary — as accused in the case. All the accused were charged with murder, abduction, and destruction of evidence among other charges.

Pandey, who was the joint commissioner of police (crime), Ahmedabad City, at the time of the fake encounter, was discharged in 2018. In May 2019, the special CBI court discharged Vanzara and Amin in the case, while Parmar was abated following his death in September 2020.

While discharging Amin and Vanzara, the special CBI court had largely relied on the fact that the state government had refused to grant sanction to prosecute the two (Vanzara and Amin) and it had not been opposed or challenged by the CBI. Ishrat’s mother, Shamima Kauser, however, had opposed the discharge pleas of Vanzara and Amin.

On March 20, the CBI special public prosecutor submitted a sealed report containing the state government’s refusal to grant sanction to prosecute the three, that is Singhal, Barot and Chaudhari. Taking a leaf from the discharge of the earlier accused, the three in their applications seeking that the charges against them be dropped on the two key grounds – parity with the discharge of other similarly placed accused officers, and also on the state government’s refusal to grant sanction to prosecute the accused officers. The discharge applications did not touch on the merits of the case.

March 27,2021

Kolkata, Mar 27: Polling began at 7 am on Saturday for the 30 seats in the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal amid tight security, officials said.

More than 73 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 191 candidates in these seats, most of which are located in the once-Naxal-affected Jungle Mahal region.

The elections are being held following Covid-19 guidelines in all nine seats in Purulia, four in Bankura, four in Jhargram and six in Paschim Medinipur, besides the seven seats in high-stakes Purba Medinipur -- the home turf of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The elections, which will continue till 6 pm, are being held amid tight security with the Election Commission deploying around 730 companies of central forces, guarding 10,288 polling booths housed in 7,061 premises, officials said.

Each company of the central forces consists of 100 personnel, they said.

Besides, 22,092 state police personnel have also been deployed at strategic locations, they added.

Long queues were seen outside many booths even before polling began with people stepping out early to avoid the sweltering heat, besides the uncertainty of being able to cast their votes in case of violence later in the day.

Most of the voters and political party workers were seen without masks amid a resurgent coronavirus. In some booths, the voters were provided masks, while santisers were made available at all the locations.

The Trinamool Congress is contesting 29 of the 30 seats, while supporting an Independent in the Joypur assembly segment in Purulia as the nomination of its official candidate Ujjwal Kumar was rejected by the EC due to a discrepancy.

The BJP is also contesting 29 seats and backing ally AJSU Party of Jharkhand in Baghmundi.

The Left-Congress-ISF alliance has put up candidates in all 30 seats, even as there are "friendly fights" in some.

Of these 30 seats, 27 were won by the TMC in the 2016 assembly elections, the Congress bagged two and RSP one. However, the equations changed in 2019 with BJP making massive inroads in the tribal-dominated Jungle Mahal region, winning all five Lok Sabha constituencies -- Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Medinipur and Bishnupur.

West Bengal has been caught in the throes of violent political clashes between the TMC and BJP supporters which have claimed several lives on both sides over the last few days, prompting the Election Commission to deploy such a massive number of central forces.

Tension was palpable at Tulsidi village in Purulia's Bandwan as an election vehicle was set on fire hours before the polling began. Forces are at present keeping a close vigil in the area, surrounded by forests that were once the hideouts of Maoists, officials said.

Total 73,80,942 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase. Of them, 37,52,938 are male and 36,27,949 female, while there are 55 third gender voters.

West Bengal is voting in eight phases for 294 seats. The votes will be counted on May 2.

March 30,2021

Asmath Sharmeen.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 30: Asmath Sharmeen T S of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, has secured 1st Rank in Civil Engineering for the academic year 2019-20 in the university examinations conducted by VTU, Belagavi. 

Asmath Sharmeen T S secured the rank by scoring a CGPA of 9.42 in her under graduation in civil engineering. She has also bagged 13 Gold Medals which is the highest number of gold medals won by a single student. She will be receiving her degree and medals from his Vajubhai Vala, the Chancellor of the University during the 20th Annual Convocation to be held on 3rd April 2021 at VTU, Belagavi.

Asmath Sharmeen has brought laurels to her college by securing First Rank in Civil Engineering among 203 affiliated institutions of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi. Her faculty members say that she was not only excellent in Academics but also in extra-curricular activities right from her first semester and Sahyadri college was looking forward to a rank from such a talent. She is currently preparing for competitive exams for a high yielding career. She is daughter of Shareef and Shaheeda from Kasaragod.

The lists of gold medals received by Asmath Sharmeen T S are Sri Nijagunappa Gurulingappa Hakkapakki Gold Medal, R N Shetty Gold Medal, Sir M Visvesvaraya Co-operative Bank Gold Medal, N Krishnamurthy Memorial Gold Medal, Jain University Gold Medal, Dr. M C Srinivas Murthy Memorial Cash Prize, Er. H S Siddalingaiah Civil Engineering Memorial Award (Cash Prize), National Institute of Engineering Silver Jubilee Gold Medal, Jyothi Gold Medal, Murty’s Medal of Excellence, Sri. S G Balekundri Gold Medal, VTU Gold Medal and Dr. (Smt.) Malathi Kesaree Gold Medal.

Dheeraj M from MBA secures 8th Rank

Dheeraj M.jpg

Dheeraj M of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management has secured 8th Rank in MBA for the academic year 2019-20 in the university examinations conducted by VTU, Belagavi. He scored a CGPA of 8.57. He was placed from the campus and is currently working as the Audit Associate at KPMG GDC. As a student, Dheeraj has pursued several social concern projects and has also won Govt. Funding and Best Project Award in KSCST Student Project Scheme. He is son of Janardhana Rai and Revathi Rai of Kasaragod.

Sahyadri College management, principal, and faculty members are extremely proud of the university level achievement of the students.

