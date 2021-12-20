Officials to probe how students without travel history infected with Omicron in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Dec 20: One more Omicron variant case has been confirmed in Dakshina Kannada district. District Surveillance Officer Dr Jagadeesha said that the confirmed case is from the same cluster where on December 18 one Omicron case was detected.

19 students of a nursing college in Mangaluru were tested for Covid-19 on December 8. The samples for genome sequencing were sent on December 10.

The Omicron patient is a 19-year-old student. She is healthy and her 10th day swab was collected on Sunday for testing. She too has no travel history.

Dakshina Kannada district had so far reported six Omicron cases. Four cases have been reported from a government residential school on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The four teenage students detected with Omicron variant living in the hostel have now recovered and are attending classes, said the officials.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has said that the health department has been directed to find out how students without any travel history were infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the source of infection.