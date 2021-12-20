  1. Home
  Officials to probe how students without travel history infected with Omicron in Mangaluru

December 20, 2021

Mangaluru, Dec 20: One more Omicron variant case has been confirmed in Dakshina Kannada district. District Surveillance Officer Dr Jagadeesha said that the confirmed case is from the same cluster where on December 18 one Omicron case was detected.

19 students of a nursing college in Mangaluru were tested for Covid-19 on December 8. The samples for genome sequencing were sent on December 10.

The Omicron patient is a 19-year-old student. She is healthy and her 10th day swab was collected on Sunday for testing. She too has no travel history.

Dakshina Kannada district had so far reported six Omicron cases. Four cases have been reported from a government residential school on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The four teenage students detected with Omicron variant living in the hostel have now recovered and are attending classes, said the officials.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has said that the health department has been directed to find out how students without any travel history were infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the source of infection. 

December 20,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday asserted that the ruling BJP will not allow religious conversion of helpless people in the state.

Speaking at a function organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), he said that his government would soon bring in anti-conversion laws. "Innocent people are being converted across the state. They are lured by money and financial assistance," he said.

"Religious conversions are not merely about increasing the number of people in a community. The mindset has to be changed. What appears to be luring initially will eventually affect society. Our government, our nation will not allow such things to happen. There is an attempt to encash poverty in our society," he reiterated.

"As per law there is no provision which facilitates to lure people for conversions. There is no scope for this in the Constitution. The people who are opposing the anti-Conversion bill were ready to implement it in 2019. Now, they are bound by political compulsions," he said.

State government would take decisive steps to stop vandalism. Stringent action would be initiated against those who take the law into their hands, the Chief Minister said speaking to media.

"The main perpetrators of the recent vandalism in Karnataka have already been arrested. We will not allow any hooliganism to continue," he added.

State Home Secretary and DG of Police have taken up the issue with their Maharashtra counterparts to protect the life and property of Kannadigas in Maharashtra, and also providing security for Karnataka government vehicles, Bommai said.

December 6,2021

rambhat.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 6: Erstwhile Hindutwa leader and former Puttur MLA Urimajalu Rama Bhat passed away today due to age related illness. He was 92. 

Bhat was the first Sangh Parivar leader to become an MLA in Karnataka, even before the national party BJP had been formed.

In recent years he had become a harsh critic of BJP when scams involving party members and differences between them came after BJP came to power in the state for the first time.

Bhat had also launched a political organisation named Swabhimani Vedike' in 2008, when present Congress MLA Shakunthala Shetty was denied a seat from the BJP.

Jan Sangh veteran was also a mentor of Union Railway Minister and former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

News Network
December 15,2021

uppinangady.jpg

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday, December 15, strongly defended the lathi-charge against by the police on Tuesday in Uppinangady wherein dozens of activists of Popular Front of India suffered injuries.  

He assured the Legislative Assembly that the government would hand out "merciless" treatment towards people disturbing peace and harmony, especially in coastal areas where communal incidents are reportedly on the rise.  

"Police have a free hand to take action as per law. Our police are responding seriously to such incidents irrespective of the religion of the perpetrators of communal incidents," Jnanendra said, requesting people to cooperate with the government in the maintenance of peace. 

Jnanendra said the police themselves were attacked in Uppinangady by a crowd involving 300-400 people to retaliate arrests that were made in a case. "We will have to take strict action in such cases," he said. 

Hussein
 - 
Friday, 17 Dec 2021

If 400 people attacked police, it is a big issue. I request home minister to form an enquiry commission and bring out the truth. Even enquiry commission will give suggestions to take care in future to avoid such incidents.

