  Online fraud: Mangaluru investor duped of over Rs 10 lakh by fake stock market traders

Online fraud: Mangaluru investor duped of over Rs 10 lakh by fake stock market traders

News Network
January 23, 2024

Mangaluru, Jan 23: A businessman left poorer by Rs 10.32 lakh after he fell prey to the false promise of receiving expert advice on share market investments.

According to the victim, who has now approached police, he first came across an advertisement from ‘992 Stock Frontline Group’ on Facebook, enticing interested individuals to join their WhatsApp group. He joined the group, where messages related to stock investments were being shared.

Following the group admin's guidance, he registered on the online app ‘CHC & SES App’. Additionally. The admin instructed him to invest money through the app, leading to the transfer of Rs 10.32 lakh in various phases to multiple bank accounts provided by the admin.

However, he neither received the promised returns nor recovered the invested amount. Based on his complaint the CEN police has registered a case. 

News Network
January 11,2024

flag.jpg

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain start 2024 with the world's most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 194 global destinations, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

India, meanwhile, held on to its previous year’s ranking of 80. Those holding an Indian passport have visa-free access to 62 destinations.

Ranking low on the index are Pakistan (101), Iraq (102), Syria (103) and Afghanistan (104).

Other neighbours of India were ranked as follows: Maldives (#58), China (#62), Bhutan (#87), Myanmar (#92), Sri Lanka (#96), Bangladesh (#97), and Nepal (#98).

The Henley Passport Index for 2024, curated by Henley & Partners, was released this week and ranks different passports according to the number of destinations their holders can visit without a prior visa or can avail of a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) on entering the destination. 

The rankings are based on the analysis of data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). It then provides a ‘Visa-free score’ which, essentially, is the number of destinations that the holders of that particular passport can travel to without a prior visa or can avail of a visa on arrival or other similar permits.

For instance, those holding the passports of the countries in the #1 spot had access to 194 visa-free destinations while those holding the Afghanistan passport ranked last at #104, had visa-free access to only 28 of them.

As per the latest rankings, Finland, Sweden and South Korea shared the second rank, while Austria, Denmark, Ireland and Netherlands occupied the third spot.

The United States was ranked at number 7 along with Canada and Hungary. The United Kingdom passport fared better at spot number 4, which it shared with Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway and Portugal. In the Middle East, the UAE ranked the highest at #11.

Israel ranked at #21 while Russia took the 51st spot.

World’s 10 most powerful passports:

  1. France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain (Score: 194)
  2. Finland, South Korea, Sweden (Score: 193)
  3. Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands (Score: 192)
  4. Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom (Score: 191)
  5. Greece, Malta, Switzerland (Score: 190)
  6. Australia, Czechia, New Zealand, Poland (Score: 189)
  7. Canada, Hungary, United States (Score: 188)
  8. Estonia, Lithuania (Score: 187)
  9. Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (Score: 186)
  10. Iceland (Score: 1)185

World’s 10 least powerful passports:

  1. Iran, Lebanon, Nigeria, Sudan (Score: 45)
  2. Eritrea, Sri Lanka (Score: 43)
  3. Bangladesh, North Korea (Score: 42)
  4. Libya, Nepal, Palestinian Territory (Score: 40)
  5. Somalia (Score: 36)
  6. Yemen (Score: 35)
  7. Pakistan ( (Score: 34)
  8. Iraq (Score: 31)
  9. Syria (Score: 29)
  10. Afghanistan (Score: 28)

The Henley Passport Index is an annual list put together by Henley & Partners, a London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm. It claims to be the “original ranking of all the world’s passports”. The index covers 227 destinations and 199 passports.

News Network
January 17,2024

spicejetletter.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 17: It was business as usual for the SpiceJet crew onboard a Mumbai-Bengaluru flight yesterday till they realised that a passenger was trapped inside the toilet. The crew found that the door lock had malfunctioned, and their repeated attempts to rescue the passenger came to nothing.

The trapped passenger, meanwhile, was in a state due to this shock confinement. To calm the passenger down, the crew wrote a note on a piece of paper and slipped it under the toilet door.

"Sir, we tried our best to open the door. However, we could not open. Do not panic, we are landing in a few minutes. So please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, engineer will come. Do not panic," said the note, which has now gone viral on social media.

The passenger was eventually rescued after the plane landed in Bengaluru and an engineer managed to unlock the door. By then, he had been confined for more than an hour. The flier, SpiceJet said in a statement, was provided medical attention soon after rescue.

"On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock," a statement from the airlines said.

"Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support," it added.

SpiceJet has expressed regret and apologised for the inconvenience to the passenger and said it will refund the full airfare.

News Network
January 10,2024

temples.jpg

Bengaluru: A consortium of Karnataka temples, mutts and religious organisations has mooted the idea of implementing a dress code in accordance with Hindu culture in more than 500 temples all over the state, including 50 in Bengaluru.

The consortium has also decided to appeal to the State Hindu Religious Endowments Minister Ramalinga Reddy to implement a dress code in temples under the control of the endowment department.

In a statement, Mohan Gowda, convener of the 'Karnataka Devasthana-Matha Mattu Dharmika Sansthegala Mahasangha', said, "Today, when the dress code is enforced in the temples, some progressives, rationalists, proponents of freedom of expression are crying hoarse; but they do not object to the clothes of Christian pastors who wear white trouser robes, mullahs-clerics who wear short pyjamas or Muslim women who wear black veils."

"Going to temples for darshan of God in loose clothes or non-conventional attire cannot be freedom of expression. Everyone has the individual freedom of what to wear at home and in public; however, temple is a religious place. One should conduct according to righteousness. In a temple premises, it is not the freedom of expression but abiding by 'Dharma' is important," Gowda added.

He claimed that Indian clothes are spiritually more pure and decent when compared with western ones.

According to Gowda, ‘spiritually pure dress codes’ have been in force for many years in some famous temples such as Mahakaleshwar Temple of Ujjain, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, Ghrushneshwar Temple in Maharashtra, Kashi-Vishweshwar Temple in Varanasi, Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh, the famous Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala and Mata Temple in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

