  Online fraud: Youth joins social media group to 'earn money', loses Rs 2.1 lakh

Online fraud: Youth joins social media group to ‘earn money’, loses Rs 2.1 lakh

News Network
January 15, 2024

Mangaluru: A 30-year-old man in Dakshina Kannada allegedly lost Rs 2.1 lakh to cyber fraudsters. In a complaint to police, he said he received a message on January 11 on Telegram app, asking him to join a group, if he wants to earn money every day.

He then joined the group and did the tasks given to him. When he selected a task for Rs 7,000, he was asked to pay Rs 25,000.

Through links and wallets, he allegedly transferred Rs 2.1 lakh in phases.

He claimed that he was cheated as he did not get any returns or refunds. A case has been registered under several sections the IT Act and IPC at Bantwal Town police station in this connection. 

News Network
January 15,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 15: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport have seized gold worth Rs 50.93 lakh which was being smuggled by two passengers who arrived from Abu Dhabi and Dubai by Air India Express flights.

A Customs release here said the seizure was made on January 12. The passengers had concealed the gold in various forms, including three oval-shaped objects with gold paste hidden in their rectum and gold paste concealed inside chocolate boxes in their checked-in baggage.

The 24-carat purity gold, weighing 815 gm, has an estimated value of Rs 50,93,750, the release said. 
 

News Network
January 9,2024

sullia.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 8: A monsoon-like atmosphere has continued to prevail over Dakshina Kannada and other parts of coastal Karnataka as the region has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall for past few days.

Karnataka has received 6.3 mm rainfall from January 1 till January 8, which is above the normal rainfall of 0.6 mm for the week, due to the trough passing from south Sri Lanka through Tamil Nadu’s north coastal area leading to cloudy conditions in the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the condition is likely to remain the same in coastal and south interior Karnataka, till Tuesday. 

Coastal Karnataka registered 23.3 mm rainfall against the average of 0.3 mm. Places like Mangaluru received 4 cm rainfall and Panambur and Mane received 3 cm on Sunday. Similarly, Taluguppa in Shivamogga district received 2 cm rainfall. South Interior Karnataka received 7.3 mm rainfall so far this year. 

“Coastal Karnataka received above normal rainfall due to the 1.5-km wind speed over the Arabian Sea from Karnataka’s coastal areas, especially over Lakshadweep,” said a Met official.

Tree falls on car

Meanwhile, a tree fell onto a moving Tata Sumo vehicle on the Subramanya-Dharmasthala state highway at Bilinele Kaikamba junction in Sullia last evening.

The driver, identified as Shekhar from Nettana, sustained head injuries, and the vehicle was damaged. The tree also caused damage to a nearby shop, injuring its owner Rajesh. A couple of electricity poles were also uprooted in the mishap.

Emergency response teams, including the Kadaba tahsildar, Subramanya zonal forest officer, Bilinele gram panchayat representatives, Kadaba police, and Mescom personnel, promptly arrived at the scene to clear the fallen tree.

The public has urged government authorities to provide appropriate compensation to the injured parties and address the issue of potentially hazardous trees along the roadside. Forest officer Vimal Babu stated that they will take action upon receiving appeals through the gram panchayat.

News Network
January 2,2024

DVS.jpg

Bengaluru: Former chief minister and Bangalore North BJP MP D V Sadananda Gowda, who announced retirement from electoral politics, said that there is pressure on him to contest the election again.

However, he chose to play safe on his decision to retire from electoral politics. “I don’t know if I can reverse my decision under pressure.”

Speaking to reporters after taking part in the puja of the official chamber of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary at Vidhana Souda, he said, “I had tried to keep myself away from electoral politics only because fresh/young faces should come. Now, I am getting pressure from many, including a few from Congress to contest the election.”

Gowda further said, “There is a lot of pressure on me. At this point, I cannot say whether I could overcome the pressure and stick to my earlier decision.”

He said that several leaders, irrespective of parties, former chief ministers and former deputy chief ministers have met him. “I am not able to answer anything at this stage. When it comes to the interest of the party and the constituency the party will decide,” he added.

