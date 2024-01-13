  1. Home
Only Narendra Modi, who is set to become PM again, can solve Cauvery problem: H D Deve Gowda

News Network
January 13, 2024

Bengaluru, Jan 13: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday lamented that injustice has been meted out to Karnataka and only Narendra Modi, 'who is set to become Prime Minister again' can solve the Cauvery water problem.

The 90-year-old JD(S) patriarch vowed that he would fight for the Cauvery cause till his last breath.

At a press conference at the JD(S) party office here, he said only Modi has the power to solve the Cauvery water crisis which Karnataka is facing.

"Only Narendra Modi, who is set to become Prime Minister again, can solve the Cauvery problem," the JS(S) supremo said.

Gowda said every year Tamil Nadu submits an application to the Cauvery Water Management Authority for the release of Cauvery water.

"Even if we (Karnataka) don't have water, they (CWMA) say give water. No matter what our officials argued, it was of no avail," he said.

He expressed deep regret that the CWMA has never visited Karnataka to see how much water is available in Cauvery reservoirs.

"Cauvery problem has a solution. We should fight together to make Prime Minister Modi aware of the injustice done to us. There should be no politics in this. Political parties should fight together for this cause," Gowda appealed to all the political parties.

"I will be in the Rajya Sabha for another two and a half years. I will fight for the Cauvery cause till my last breath. I will not sit calm till the people of the state get justice," he added.

The former prime minister said he would be going to Delhi on February 1 to attend the Rajya Sabha session where he will raise the Cauvery issue in Parliament.

"I will request Prime Minister Modi to intervene in the Cauvery issue," Gowda said.

News Network
January 11,2024

Bengaluru: The information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has taken a dig at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka asking it not to spoil the state's future by 'misplaced' communal and caste priorities.

Sharing a post on 'X', the former Chief Financial Officer of Infosys, who is known for his inclination towards Sangh Parivar and BJP said, "Karnataka govt should introspect on their misplaced priorities."

Pai, partner at proprietary venture fund Aarin Capital, also tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara among others in his post and further said, "Pl do not spoil Karnataka’s future by misplaced communal/caste priorities."

On Wednesday, a retired flight lieutenant, Anoop Verma, who is openly a supporter of Sangh Privar’s ideology, took to 'X' and shared a list of issues that he claimed were current topics in Gujarat and Karnataka.

He shared how topics in Gujarat right now were about how to make it one trillion economy state, making it a semiconductor manufacturing hub, India’s 20 per cent job creation from the state whereas those in Karnataka were - 'Allow Hijab in schools, free bus ride and write signboards in Kannada.'

Siddaramaiah said last month his government was contemplating lifting the Hijab ban in educational institutions and that a decision would be taken after discussions in the government level.

The Karnataka cabinet on January 5 gave its nod to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) ordinance.

With this, commercial establishments, industries, hospitals and institutions and organisations will have to have 60 per cent Kannada on their signboards and nameplates.

News Network
January 2,2024

Mysuru: The Ram Lalla idol carved by distinguished sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka’s Mysuru has been chosen for installation at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple during the auspicious ‘Prana Prathistapana Muhurtham’ on January 22.

Of the three idols shortlisted, the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust on Monday, January 1, selected Yogiraj’s Ram Lalla through voting, according to his family members here. 

Yogiraj, who hails from a family of sculptors, used a unique Krishna shila (stone) from Bujjegoudanapura village in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district to sculpt the idol along with his team.

One of the most sought-after sculptors in the country, Yogiraj sculpted the 30-foot statue of Subhash Chandra Bose installed at Amar Jawan Jyoti behind India Gate in New Delhi. He is also known for his works such as the 12-foot statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath, the 21-foot statue of Lord Hanuman at Chunchanakatte in Mysuru district, the 15-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and the statue of Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa in Mysuru.

Yogiraj’s wife Vijetha, who expressed her happiness for the selection of her husband’s Ram Lalla, told The New Indian Express that he has been working tirelessly for the past six months. “He did not even meet me or other members of our family during this period. We feel very happy that his work has been selected,” she said.

Many prominent leaders from Mysuru and politicians have congratulated Yogiraj on his achievement. Sharing his happiness on ‘X’, Yediyurappa said, “The idol of Lord Rama sculpted by Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru has been selected for installation in the magnificent Sri Rama Mandir of Ayodhya, which has doubled the pride and happiness of the entire Rama devotees of the state. Heartfelt congratulations to ‘Shilpi @yogiraj_arun’.”

Yediyurappa’s son and BJP state president BY Vijayendra too hailed Yogiraj for making the state and Mysuru proud. “It is the pride of Mysuru, the pride of Karnataka that the idol of Ram Lalla carved by Arun Yogiraj will be enshrined in Ayodhya on January 22,” Vijayendra said. MP PC Mohan and former minister B Sreeramulu also congratulated Yogiraj on social media. 

Yogiraj’s reaction

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj said he has not yet received any official communication about the selection of his idol to be installed in Ayodhya.

However, senior BJP leaders’ posts on ‘X’ made him believe that his work has been selected.“I am happy that I was among the three sculptors from the country selected to carve the idol of Ram Lalla,” Yogiraj said.

The challenge was not easy for him. “The idol should be of a child, who is divine too because it is the statue of the incarnation of God. People who look at the statue should feel the divinity,” Yogiraj said.

“Keeping the divinity aspect along with the child-like face in mind, I started my work about seven months ago. Now, I am extremely happy. More than selection, people should appreciate it. Only then, I will be happy,” he said. 

News Network
January 7,2024

Mangaluru: In what comes as a shocking news, a 29-year-old man who was an amateur cricketer and and staff of the Kallamundkur Gram Panchayat near Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district died of a heart attack, while on his way to work on January 6.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrahas, a resident of Barkabettu village. 

Chandrahas reportedly collapsed about a hundred meters away from his residence on Saturday morning. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It is learnt that Chandrahas had been working as a staff at the gram panchayat for the last 10 years. He had been an outstanding cricket player, representing the local cricket team KFC, and also a good artist.

After learning about his death, thousands of people gathered at the Panchayat office to pay their last respects. 

As a mark of respect, shops and establishments in Kallamundkur town remained closed for about 2 hours. The Panchayat president, members, staff, and others expressed their condolences. 

