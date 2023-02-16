  1. Home
Only those who sing Bhajan on Rama and Hanuman should remain in this land: Karnataka BJP chief

News Network
February 16, 2023

kateel.jpg

Koppal, Feb 16: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel stoked a controversy by saying the people of Koppal district who sing devotional songs on Rama and Hanuman should stay here, and not those who love 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

Kateel was speaking at a public meeting on Tuesday in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly election, which is less than three months away.

"We are the devotees of Rama and Anjaneya (Hanuman). We do the work of Anjaneya. We are not the children of Tipu Sultan. We are the ones who will drive home Tipu's children," Kateel said.

He then asked the cheering crowd, "I want to ask the people of Yalaburga – whether you worship Anjaneya or sing praises of Tipu Sultan. Won't you drive away those singing praises of Tipu to the forest?"

The BJP leader invoked the name of Anjaneya in Koppal district, which is believed to be 'Kishkindha Kshetra', the monkey kingdom as mentioned in the Hindu epic Ramayana. The place is also believed to be the birthplace of Hanuman at Anjanadri – the hill of Hanuman's mother Anjana.

"Take oath whether you want Tipu's children or the devotees of Rama and Anjaneya in this state. I am asking you this question in the holy town of Anjaneya that those who love Tipu should not stay in this land. Only those who sing Rama Bhajan (devotional songs) should remain here," the BJP leader said.

February 16,2023

siddashwath.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 16: Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who triggered controversy by urging people to ‘finish off’ Congress leader Siddaramaiah, expressed a so called regret in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

“I regret the statements made if it has hurt [Opposition leader] Siddaramaiah,” the minister said, adding, “I don’t have any personal differences with him. The differences are political and ideological.”

While addressing a party workers’ meeting at Mandya on Monday, Ashwath Narayan said if the BJP loses the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections then Siddaramiah, who admires Tipu, will come to power. “Do you want Tipu or Savarkar? Where should we send this Tipu Sultan? What did Uri Gowda Nanje Gowda do? You should finish him off the same way?” he said.

Even though Tipu Sultan was martyred in the battle field fighting against the British, a contentious new play “Tippu Nijakanasugalu” by Hindutva writer Addanda C. Cariappa, goes on to claim that Sultan was killed by two Vokkaliga chieftains Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda. Historians have strongly condemned the baseless claim.

On his part, Siddaramaiah responded saying he respected Tipu, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Sangolli Rayanna and the like. “I have humanity. I love Hindus, I love Muslims, I love Christians, (and) I love Sikhs. I love everyone,” he said.

Again on Thursday morning, in a series of tweets about the remarks, Siddaramaiah asked the minister to “get the gun yourself”. Urging the BJP government to sack him from the Cabinet and arrest him, the former chief minister said lack of action would mean that the BJP was in agreement with the appeal to finish him off.

“Higher Education Minister @drashwathcn has appealed people to kill me like how Tipu was killed. Aswath Narayan, Why are you trying to instigate people? Get the gun yourself,” he said in a tweet.

“I am not surprised by @drashwathcn’s call to kill me. How can we expect love & friendship from the leaders of the party that worships the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi?” Siddaramaiah asked.

In another tweet, he said It is surprising that no action has been taken against a minister who has openly appealed to people to kill. “This shows that Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and their incompetent cabinet is sleeping and is in agreement with Ashwath Narayan.”

Demanding the sacking and arrest of Ashwath Narayan, Siddaramaiah said, “If no action is taken, it only means that BJP is in agreement with the appeal or they think Ashwath Narayan has become ‘Mentally Unstable’.

“I know Kannadigas are enraged by mentally unstable Ashwath Narayan’s appeal to kill me, but I request everyone not to harm him,” he said.

Wondering whether “Gujarat BJP culture crept into Karnataka BJP as well”, he asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “be silent even now just like he how he was silent in 2002?”

The Karnataka minister’s remarks came the same day as that of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who asked people to chase away those supporting Tipu “to the forest” as “only those who perform bhajans of Ram” should remain “in this land”.

Kateel, while speaking at a rally at Yelburga in Koppal district, asked people to take a pledge and decide “whether you want the offspring of Tipu, Ram devotees or Anjaneya devotees in this land… Those who love Tipu should not remain in this land and only those who perform bhajans of Ram should”.

February 8,2023

vessel.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 8: The fifth cruise vessel of the current season ‘MS Nautical’ sailed to New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) on Tuesday.

The vessel carrying 550 passengers and 400 crew, berthed alongside berth no. 04. The vessel was en route to Male (Maldives), coming from Muscat to India and berthed at Mumbai and Mormugao port in Goa previously. 

The passengers were given a traditional welcome with folk performances such as yakshagana and chende Arrangements were made to ensure a pleasant experience for cruise passengers such as medical screening and immigration & customs counters for swift movement. 

As many as15 coaches of buses, including two shuttle buses were arranged for visits to local markets and shops in and around Mangaluru.

Taxis and tourist vans were also available.

The cruise passengers visited a meditation centre set up by the Department of AYUSH in the cruise lounge. The ship sailed at 4pm to Cochin.

February 16,2023

dinesh.jpg

Kasargod, Feb 16: An electrician died of electrocution when he was installing decorative lights for the temple fair in Kasargagod district. 

The deceased has been identified as Dinesh (30), son of late Pakeera Moolya of Paivalike Bayarau Pelathadka.

He was working as an electrician with an electric contractor from Maroli in Mangaluru for over a decade.

Dinesh is survived by two brothers and three sisters. He had planned to get married soon. 

