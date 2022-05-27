  1. Home
  2. ‘Only uniforms are allowed’: Education Minister on resurfaced hijab row in Mangaluru

‘Only uniforms are allowed’: Education Minister on resurfaced hijab row in Mangaluru

News Network
May 28, 2022

Koppal, May 28: While commenting on the resurfacing of the hijab issue in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Saturday categorically stated that only uniforms are allowed in school and college campuses across the state.

He further said that the order of the Karnataka High Court must be followed regarding the issue.

The Minister's remark comes after a group of Hindutva outfit backed students from Mangaluru's University College staged a protest on Thursday against wearing hijab in classrooms.

The students expressed anger at the authorities for allowing this despite the court and government orders.

In his statement on Saturday, the Education Minister also said that textbooks were already being printed, adding that "there is history and nationalism in the syllabus".

He blamed the opposition Congress of creating confusion among students and also in the state regarding the textbook revision row.

Top Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and Mallikarjun Kharge have launched fierce attacks on the state's ruling BJP in connection with row.

Kharge slammed the state government for the inclusion of RSS founder K.B. Hedgewar's speech in the syllabus. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 22,2022

kateel.jpg

Mangaluru, May 22: The district administration of Dakshina Kannada paid homage to the 158 persons who died in the 2010 Mangaluru air crash, at the memorial built for them, off the Phalguni, at Kulur in the city on Sunday.

MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel laid the wreath at the memorial, followed by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Additional Deputy Commissioner H.K. Krishna Murthy, and District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar.

Mayor Premanand Shetty, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, Home Guard District Commandant Murali Mohan Choontaru, and representatives of New Mangaluru Port Trust also attended the event. One-minute silence was observed.

The 158 people died after flight IX 812 from Dubai crashed while landing at Mangaluru International Airport on May 22, 2010. Eight passengers survived, while 136 bodies were identified and handed over to their families. DNA tests were done for identifying 22 bodies.

As 12 bodies could not be matched to any living kin, they were buried on May 27, 2010 on land that belonged to New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT). The NMPT and Airport Authority of India built a memorial at the site and KIOCL developed a park. The memorial service is being held at this place every year.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 17,2022

Bengaluru, May 17: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot today gave his assent to the anti-conversion ordinance. The notification has been issued promulgating the ordinance which means the law will now be in effect in the state "at once".

Karnataka is the 9th state to enact the anti-conversion law.

The controversial law prohibits “conversion from one religion to another religion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage”.

The law proposes imprisonment of 3-5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000 for ‘forced’ conversion.

Converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3-10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. Mass conversion will attract 3-10 years of jail time with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

People wanting to convert are required to declare at least 60 days in advance to the deputy commissioner and within 30 days after the conversion.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 18,2022

Ahmedabad, May 18: With Hardik Patel quitting the Congress, the party leaders in Gujarat on Wednesday launched an attack on him, labelling him as "dishonest" and an "opportunist". They also accused him of being in touch with the ruling BJP for the last six years to ensure withdrawal of cases registered against him during the Patidar quota stir.

Patel, who had joined the Congress three years ago, on Wednesday resigned from the party, accusing its top leadership of behaving as if they hated Gujarat and Gujaratis. In his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, which comes ahead of this year’s state Assembly polls, Patel (28) said he was quitting as the Gujarat Congress working president and from the party's primary membership.

Targeting him over the move, senior Congress leader from Gujarat and party's national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil accused Patel of betraying his Patidar community for personal gains, while state Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma accused him of indulging in "back door dealings" with other parties and also claimed that he lacked discipline.

Talking to reporters, Sharma said, "Hardik indulged in politics of dishonesty and cheating. Congress made him a star campaigner during the Assembly polls to five states. He used to criticise BJP in his speeches. What has changed suddenly? He was in touch with BJP for the last six years to withdraw the cases against him." Although Patel was made the working president of Gujarat Congress, he wanted total control of the entire state party unit, Sharma alleged.

"Hardik was upset because there were reports that Patidar leader Naresh Patel is joining Congress. Hardik thought that Naresh Patel would take his space. I have observed that Hardik lacks the discipline to be in any political system. If you have your own personal agendas, you can't survive in any system," Sharma said.

"For some time, he was trying to put pressure on the party. He wanted us not to take Naresh Patel into the party and listen to him only. He used to try to remain close to Rahul Gandhi once to gain political ground. Now, he is criticising the leadership. It shows that he is an opportunist," he added. Talking to reporters in Delhi, Gohil said, "When a lower court rejected the Gujarat government's plea for the withdrawal of a rioting case against Hardik, the state government approached the higher court. This proved that Hardik was in touch with the BJP to withdraw cases against him."

Hardik indulged in some backdoor dealings with the BJP, Gohil said and predicted that Hardik would join the BJP in near future. "When you started the Patidar quota agitation, you had put forward several demands for the community. How many demands were fulfilled by the government? So for what sort of personal gains you are betraying your community and going there (BJP)," asked the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

Gohil also said that what Patel has written in his letter to Sonia Gandhi was dictated to him by the BJP. In his letter to the Congress president, Patel alleged that the Congress and its leadership, both at the central and state levels, have been merely reduced to opposing everything. "Be it the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the implementation of GST, India wanted a solution to these issues for a long time and the Congress only played the role of a roadblock," he said.

Patel had gained prominence in 2015 after he led the agitation seeking reservation for the Patidar community in the state. After joining the party thee years ago, Patel was made the Gujarat Congress working president in July 2020.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.