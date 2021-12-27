  1. Home
  2. Oops! Goa polls ahead! Tejasvi Surya withdraws call to convert Muslims, Christians to Hinduism

December 27, 2021

Mangaluru, Dec 27: The Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bangalore South, Tejasvi Surya today unconditionally withdrew his call to convert Christians and Muslims to Hinduism. 

Surya tweeted: "At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of 'Hindu Revival in Bharat'. Certain statements from my speech have regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements."

Surya’s controversial remark had followed the introduction of the anti-conversion Bill by the BJP government in Karnataka, which was passed by the Assembly amidst protests by the Opposition.

Sources said Surya, who is considered close to the central BJP leadership, was told to issue the statement in light of the coming Goa elections, where Christians form a sizeable chunk of the population. It is the first time perhaps that the MP, often accused of incendiary statements, has issued such a clarification.

At the Mutt programme, Surya had said: “There are people who belonged to Hinduism but were converted to Islam or Christianity. It is our duty to bring these people back into the fold of Hinduism. Also, Hindus in Pakistan who were converted to Islam should be brought back into the fold.”

Calling Hindu religion “tolerant, scientific, progressive and forward-looking”, he added, “All the mutts and temples should have annual targets to bring back people to Hindu religion. For instance, there were people who had to undergo religious conversion because of Tipu Sultan… It is important to bring these people back to the fold of Hinduism. That is the only way a renaissance can happen.”

The BJP had finished behind the Congress in the last Assembly elections in Goa but managed to form the government. This time, apart from the Congress, the BJP is facing a resurgent AAP and the newbie Trinamool Congress.

Earlier this year, Surya had embarrassed the BJP by saying before the Tamil Nadu elections that the BJP wanted to end ‘Periyarism’ (all the main political parties in Tamil Nadu, including BJP ally AIADMK, swear by Periyar, who advocated atheism).

During the anti-CAA protests, Surya had courted controversy saying that only the “uneducated, illiterate, and puncture-wallahs (people who work in garage and tyre repair shops)” were protesting against the Act.

Karnataka has become the latest BJP-ruled state to bring in an anti-conversion Bill – officially called the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021. Prohibiting conversion from one religion to another by use of misrepresentation, force, fraud, allurement or marriage, it advocates one of the strictest punishments for anyone doing this.
 

December 19,2021

Haveri, Dec 19: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in an emotional address to the people of his constituency Shiggaon in this district said nothing is permanent in this world including posts and positions, fuelling speculation in some quarters about his possible exit.

"Nothing is eternal in this world. This life itself is not forever. We don't know how long we will be here in such a situation, these posts and positions are also not forever. I am aware of this fact every moment," he said.

In an expression of gratitude to the people of his constituency, Bommai said he is only 'Basavaraj' for them and not the Chief Minister. The CM was addressing people after inaugurating the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, the 19th Century queen of Kittur in Belagavi district, who fought against the British.

"I have always been saying that outside this place (Shiggaon) I was Home Minister and Irrigation Minister in the past, but once I was in, I remained just 'Basavaraj' for you all. Today as a Chief Minister I am saying that once I come to Shiggaon, I may be Chief Minister outside but amongst you, I will remain as the same Basavaraj Bommai because the name Basavaraj is permanent and not the posts", he said.

There have been rumours in some quarters that Bommai is likely to be replaced. The CM is reportedly suffering from a knee-related problem, and may undergo treatment abroad but there was no official word on this.

The Chief Minister who turned emotional twice recalled how affectionately he was fed 'Rotti' (Jowar Roti) and 'Navane' (foxtail millet) rice every time he came to his constituency as Basavaraj.

"I don't have great things to say. If I could live up to your expectations, that's enough for me. I believe that no power is bigger than your love and trust. I try my best not to talk to you in an emotional way but sentiments overwhelm me after seeing you all," Bommai said in a choking manner.

Noting that there was a huge responsibility on his shoulders to plan a comprehensive development of the state and to respond to the demands and requests of every community, the Chief Minister said," he always kept his conscience awake every moment and in his every deed".

Bommai took over as Chief Minister on July 28 after B S Yediyurappa resigned on the day he completed two years in office. 

December 19,2021

kerala.jpg

Alappuzha, Dec 19: Kerala's coastal Alappuzha district was rocked by back-to-back killings of two party leaders, the first belonging to the SDPI and the second to the BJP, leading to clamping of prohibitory order by police on Sunday.

Following the killing of an SDPI state secretary, a BJP leader was hacked to death subsequently in 12 hours and prohibitory order under CrPC section 144 was imposed in the entire Alappuzha district on Sunday, district officials said. K S Shan, the state secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Kerala, was brutally attacked on Saturday night while he was on his way back home and his party alleged that the RSS was behind it.

Shan succumbed to his injuries at a Kochi hospital around midnight, police said. Hours later, BJP's OBC Morcha's state secretary Ranjeet Sreenivas was hacked to death in his home by some assailants who barged into his house on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said it suspects the fatal attack on Sreenivas, also a member of the BJP state committee, was in retaliation to the killing of Shan.

The SDPI leader was on his way home when a car rammed into his bike and as he fell down, the assailants assaulted him leading to his death, police said. With the BJP's leader's killing, prohibitory order was clamped.

December 17,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 17: A day after he courted controversy over his remarks on rape, former Karnataka Speaker and senior Congress leader K R Ramesh Kumar issued an apology on the floor of the House on Friday. 

Speaking at the start of the Assembly session on Friday, Kumar said, “If my remarks have hurt women, (or) if their feelings are hurt, I regret my remarks.” Kumar said that he had "just referred to a proverb" and his goal was not to insult women or the Assembly or to speak lightly (about rape). 

He said that the video of his comments in the House was aired out of context and "only a part was highlighted".

Kumar pointed out that even Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was a “co-accused”. But, Kageri did not apologise. 

“We’re one family. We also have family ties in our respective lives. I did say, “Let’s enjoy the situation”, to which Kumar said something that has become the subject of a controversy. This House, all of us, have respect for women. We’re committed to protecting that and increasing that,” Kageri said. 

Kageri did not allow Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle and other MLAs to speak on the issue. Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar, meanwhile, sought an apology to women from the entire Assembly for the remarks.

On Thursday, Kumar stirred a controversy on Thursday evening at the Assembly after he he told Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, “There’s a saying... when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position into which you are."

"If anyone is hurt…I am not ashamed to apologise," he said.

Following his remarks, Speaker Kageri said, "We are bound to uphold their (women's) dignity." He requested members of the House not to drag the controversy further. 
 

