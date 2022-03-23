  1. Home
Opponents will have no choice but to accept RSS, says Kageri; Muslims and Christians too, adds Eshwarappa

March 24, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 24: In a bizarre moment in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri today said all naysayers will have no choice but to accept the RSS soon, while Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa stated that all Muslims and Christians too will become part of the RSS soon.

"The day is not far when everyone will have to accept the RSS as 'Our' RSS," Kageri said. The issue began during Siddaramaiah's debate on law and order situation in the state. During the course of his speech, Siddaramaiah said it was important to maintain mutual respect, irrespective of which political ideology one believed in. 

In a lighter vein, he referred to Revenue Minister R Ashoka, saying, "You are a good human being. That is what matters. Even I am a good human being. Whether you belong to BJP or RSS only comes later."

Kageri, who jumped into the conversation asked Siddaramaiah why he was dragging the RSS into the conversation. "Why are you opposed to our RSS?" he asked. 

Taking objection, Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan questioned Kageri as to how he could say 'Our RSS' like an RSS representative while occupying the Speaker's seat, which is expected to be apartisan. 

Asserting his statement Kageri said, "Of course, it is 'Our' RSS. What else can it be? Sooner or later even you will have to call it your RSS."

Revenue Minister R Ashoka joined in saying whether one liked it or not, all top political designations beginning from the Prime Minister were occupied by leaders belonging to the RSS. 

Adding to the controversy, Eshwarappa said even Muslims and Christians will be part of the RSS soon. 

Irked by this, Congress leaders including KJ George, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Anjali Nimbalkar among others criticised these statements. Even as the uproar continued, the Assembly was adjourned until afternoon. 

March 19,2022

hijab.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 19:  Majority of the Muslim girl students in most of the 197 pre-university colleges across Dakshina Kannada are helplessly skipping preparatory exams, the high court upheld the BJP government’s hijab ban order. 

On Friday, about 25 second PUC students from Uppinangady PU college, who staged a dharna on the campus, also had to stay away from exams. 

A few male students also boycotted exams in solidarity. Lecturers attempted to convince the girl students to remove their headscarves but they remained firm on their decision.

Uppinangady Malik Deenar Juma Masjid president Mustafa Kempi, Gram Panchayat member U T Mohammed Touseef, and parents held a meeting with the principal. The principal told them that as per the HC order, students in hijab won't be allowed inside classrooms. 

According to Jayanna, Deputy Director of PU (DDPU), Education, several students returned home without appearing for the exams. "The list of absentees is compiled at the college level and not submitted to the office of the DDPU," he said when asked how many skipped the exams. 

March 11,2022

bushramateen.jpg

Raichur girl Bushra Mateen stole the limelight at the 21st annual convocation of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) with a biggest gold medal haul to date, at Jnana Sangama here on Thursday, Mar 11. 

Bushra Mateen, a student of SLN College of Engineering in Raichur, rewrote the record books with a whopping 16 gold medals in BE Civil. She eclipsed the previous best of 13 medals held by Asmath, a BE Civil student of Sahyadri College of Engineering, Mangaluru.

The golden girl rousing reception from the gathering which included Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, when she went up the dias to receive her medals.

Her father Sheikh Zaheeruddin had tears of joy watching his daughter receive a bunch of medals from the dignitaries.

“My father is a junior engineer. Drawing inspiration from him, I opted for the civil engineering course, said Bushra, who aspires to become an IAS officer. Bushra never went to tuition. She always believed in her own efforts. I am very proud of her, Zaheeruddin said.

Kannada medium

Local boy Vivek Bhadrakali, a student of KLE’s Sheshagiri Engineering College bagged seven gold medals in BE Mechanical Engineering. Son of teacher couple Savita and Nagaraj, Vivek studied up to SSLC in Kannada medium. A native of Hudali in Belagavi taluk, Vivek like many other toppers, wants to crack UPSC civil services exam.

Daughter of a farmer couple from Ballari Timmareddi and Triveni, Chandana M has won seven medals in E & E. She is a student of Ballari Institute of Technology. Swati Dayananda, a student of BNM Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, has clinched seven medals in E & C.

A total of 66,159 students received degrees in both BE and ME.

Honorary doctorate was conferred on Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalkrishnan. Dr Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech and IISc Professor Rohini Godbole were awarded the honorary degree in absentia.

March 24,2022

