  Over 1.5 lakh employees of shopping malls in Karnataka lost jobs in a year

Over 1.5 lakh employees of shopping malls in Karnataka lost jobs in a year

News Network
June 13, 2021

Bengaluru, June 13: More than 1.5 lakh employees in shopping malls across Karnataka have become jobless due to lockdowns and restrictions over the past year and owners have incurred losses in crores of rupees. Mall owners have urged the government to allow them to reopen by June 21 to help them stem the tide.

Mukesh Kumar, chairman, Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) & CEO, Infiniti Malls, said for every person directly employed with malls, on an average, three others are indirectly employed, providing logistics and support.

“In such a scenario, at least 1.5 lakh people have lost their jobs in the state,” Kumar said during a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday. “Though around 50,000 of them were reemployed after malls reopened for a brief time, many were laid off during the second lockdown,” he said. He said over 50% of malls, a majority of them standalone ventures, will close down if no support is provided.

Sunil Munshi, AVP operations, Orion Malls, said almost 80% of employees working in malls, shops, restaurants and service sectors come from economically weaker sections.

Kumar said a moratorium extended by RBI last year ended in March and they now have nothing to fall back on. “There has hardly been any revenue for a retailer or the mall. The past few months have been so stressful that we don’t know how to cope,” he said.

He said on average, revenue from retail in malls in the state is Rs 2,000 crore per month. They pay Rs 350 crore GST. Due to lockdowns, retails have incurred losses of Rs 20,000 to 25,000 crore and governments have suffered GST loss of Rs 3,000 crore. “Malls have lost 15% of the revenue generated by retailers,” Kumar said.

Kumar said pre-Covid estimates show that across India, 1,000 malls generate monthly revenue of Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 crore. The whole ecosystem has suffered almost Rs 1 lakh crore losses.

Najeeb Kunil, CEO, PPZ Mall Development & Management Services Co said they have urged the state government to provide waivers around rental / lease, electricity charges, upcoming renewals of existing permits / licenses / NOCs among others. They have also sought waiver of property taxes payment till January 2022 and support around minimum wages rates and guard-board payments until FY 2021-22.

He also feared a downstream effect hitting smallscale industries and small businesses which have no income with shopping malls shut. “The sooner they take a call and heed our requests, the better it will be for everyone in the ecosystem, not just the developers,” he said.

SCAI members said that the solution lies in reopening the shopping malls as soon as possible. Kunil said vaccination is a major solution. “We hope to be back to 90% of footfall by October,” he said.

News Network
June 10,2021

Bengaluru, June 10: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday held a video conference with the deputy commissioners of eight districts and expressed concern over Covid-19 cases not decreasing as expected.

Pointing out the poor show in containing the pandemic in Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts, Yediyurappa asked the officials to continue the lockdown restrictions.

With just four days left to ease the curbs, which are in effect since April 27, he told them that a decision regarding these districts will soon be taken.

"The cases have come down due to the stringent measures adopted by the state government during lockdown but they are not decreasing in these eight districts as expected. The chief minister expressed his anxiety over the increase in cases in rural areas," a statement issued by the chief minister's Office said.

Of the total cases in the State, 65,000 active cases come from these eight districts and the rate of decrease in the cases are least in these districts, the statement read.

The chief minister instructed the officers to bring down the positivity rate to less than five per cent, the CMO said.

The chief minister instructed the officials to strictly ensure compliance of preventive measures to contain the pandemic. He also directed them to abide by the guidelines in the micro containment zones, the statement said.

Yediyurappa asked the deputy commissioners to intensify Covid-19 tests, especially in Belagavi, and give the RT-PCR reports within 24 hours of the test.

News Network
June 6,2021

Bengaluru, June 6: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he would continue to head the state government as long as the party High Command had trust in him.

He was responding to media queries on repeated complaints by ministers and MLAs against the CM. "I will not react to such activities. As long as the high command has trust in me, I will continue as CM. The day they ask me to step down, I will resign and work day and night for the development of the state," he said.

The CM said that he was not in any dilemma over the developments in the party and the government. "They (party leadership) have provided me an opportunity, which I am making good use of. Rest is left to the high command," Yediyurappa said.

His statements came amidst reports of sustained efforts to unseat the CM by a section of disgruntled legislators. Few leaders had also visited Delhi recently with complaints against the state government leadership.

Yediyurappa also dismissed talks of 'lack of alternate leadership' in the state. "I don't agree to claims that there are no alternate leaders," he said, responding to a question. "In the state and at the national level alternate leaders are always present," he said.

On the visit by IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri - who was transferred from Mysuru after her spat with another IAS officer Shilpa Nag - Yediyurapa said that "there was no question of re-transfer. I have asked her to report her to her new post," he said.

Sindhuri was transferred as Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department from her previous posting as Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru on Saturday evening. Shilpa was also transferred from Mysuru where she served as Mysuru City Corporation to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department as Director (e-Governance).

News Network
June 11,2021

Mumabi, June 11: Petrol price in the financial capital of Mumbai breached the Rs 102-mark (per litre) on Friday after a fresh hike in the fuel prices across the country.

Fuel prices have touched record highs after consistent hikes for over a month. In Mumbai, petrol price soared to Rs 102.04 and diesel now costs Rs 94.15, according to Indian Oil Corporation. 

Both petrol and diesel were up by at least 28 paise across four metro cities. In national capital Delhi, petrol price stood at Rs 95.85, a record high, and diesel is charged at Rs 86.75.

In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 95.80 and diesel at Rs 89.60. In the southern city of Chennai, petrol is at Rs 97.19 and diesel at 91.42. 

Opposition party workers have gathered in various parts of the country protesting Centre's hikes in petrol and diesel prices.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

